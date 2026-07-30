Liberty Military Housing Announces Partnerships in Support of Military Spouse Employment

Huntington Beach, CA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) announced today two new partnerships with organizations dedicated to supporting military spouses and expanding career opportunities for the military spouses it serves. Liberty has joined the Department of War’s (DoW) Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) and partnered with the American Corporate Partners (ACP) to further its commitment to empowering military spouses through professional development, career resources, and employment opportunities.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Military spouses face an unemployment rate significantly higher than the national average due to the frequent relocations and career disruptions associated with military service (21% for military spouses vs 4.3% for civilians). By participating in programs like MSEP and ACP, Liberty helps to create pathways for spouses to pursue meaningful career opportunities while also accommodating the unique demands of military life.

The MSEP is a DoW initiative that connects individuals with employers committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting, and retaining military spouses. Through this partnership, Liberty will provide military spouses with access to career opportunities across the organization, including roles in property management, customer service, operations, and maintenance.

Through its partnership with the ACP, Liberty will support opportunities for active-duty military spouses and veterans through mentorship, professional guidance, and career development resources designed to help individuals reach their professional goals.

"Military spouses bring extraordinary adaptability, leadership, and dedication to every role they serve in,” says Gail Miller, Chief Operating Officer for Liberty. “Through our involvement with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership and American Corporate Partners, we're creating more opportunities for spouses to pursue rewarding careers while continuing to support the military families who are at the heart of everything we do."

Liberty also partners with the Association of Defense Communities (ADC) in support of its Military Spouse Leadership Initiative, which offers military spouses training and education that allow them to become effective advocates for military communities at both local and national levels.

For more information about Liberty Military Housing and its commitment to military families, visit www.livelmh.com.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of War (DoW) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit livelmh.com.