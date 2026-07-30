Press Release

Proposed Transfer of the Listing of Vantiva Shares to the Euronext Growth Market

Paris (France) – July 30, 2026 – At its meeting held on July 30, 2026, the Board of Directors of Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, resolved to initiate a proposed transfer of the listing of its ordinary shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (compartment C) to the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris.

Reasons for the transfer

This proposed transfer forms part of Vantiva’s initiative to adapt its stock market framework to its economic profile. It will also help reduce regulatory constraints and the related listing costs, while continuing to benefit from access to the financial markets.

The Company currently meets the eligibility conditions required under the transfer procedure, namely a market capitalization of less than one billion euros and a free float of its shares of at least 2.5 million euros.

Terms of the transfer

The proposed transfer will be submitted for approval to the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting, which will be convened for this purpose on September 23, 2026.

Subject to the approval of this proposed transfer by the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting, the Company will request Euronext Paris S.A. to delist its ordinary shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris and to admit them concomitantly to trading on the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris. This direct listing will be carried out through an accelerated procedure for the admission to trading of the Company’s existing ordinary shares, with no issuance of new shares.

Holders of Vantiva ordinary shares, whether in bearer or registered form, will not be required to take any action in connection with this transfer.

Main consequences of the proposed transfer (non-exhaustive list)

In accordance with applicable regulations, Vantiva informs its shareholders of the main possible consequences of such transfer, as from the date on which it becomes effective.

Although no longer required to do so, Vantiva intends, as a matter of best practice, to retain certain governance and financial communication rules applicable on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, including the continued use of IFRS accounting standards and the audit committee.

Protection of minority shareholders

In accordance with legal provisions, Vantiva will remain subject, for a period of three years from the delisting of its ordinary shares from Euronext Paris to the mandatory tender offer regime and the continued disclosure obligations relating to threshold crossings and statements of intent as applicable to companies whose ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

At the end of this three-year period only crossings, upwards or downwards, of the 50% and 90% thresholds of the Company’s share capital or voting rights will have to be reported to the Autorité des marchés financiers subject, where applicable, to statutory threshold crossings to be reported to VANTIVA.

In this respect, the Company indicates that it intends to maintain in its bylaws the obligation for shareholders to disclose any crossing, upwards or downwards, of the thresholds of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 1/3, 50%, 2/3, 90% and 95% of the share capital or voting rights, as well as any crossing above or below 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights.

In addition, the mandatory filing of a public tender offer will only apply in the event of a direct or indirect crossing, alone or in concert, of the threshold of 50% of the share capital or voting rights

Periodic information

Within four months following the end of each fiscal year, the company will publish an annual report including its annual and consolidated financial statements, a management report, and the statutory auditors’ reports.

The content of the management report, including the corporate governance report, will be streamlined, with certain disclosures no longer being mandatory (information relating to the remuneration of directors and executive corporate officers and matters likely to have an impact in the event of a public offer).

The deadline for publication of the half-year financial report (including the half-year financial statements and a business report relating to such half-year financial statements) will be extended from three months to four months following the end of the half-year period. The statutory auditors’ limited review of such half-year financial statements will no longer be mandatory.

With respect to the accounting framework (French or IFRS) used for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, the company indicates that it will continue to prepare its consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

Ongoing disclosure

VANTIVA will continue to provide accurate, precise and fair information by disclosing to the public any information likely to have a significant influence on the share price and any information relating to transactions carried out by its senior executives, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse.

In addition, persons discharging managerial responsibilities will remain subject to the obligation to report transactions carried out in the Company’s securities.

The obligation to disseminate regulated information, including inside information, effectively and in full will remain applicable.

Governance

The shareholders’ general meeting will no longer be consulted on the remuneration of corporate officers (say-on-pay) pursuant to Articles L. 22-10-8 et seq. of the French Commercial Code.

The mandatory rules regarding gender balance within the Board of Directors provided for in Articles L. 225-18-1 and L. 22-10-3 of the French Commercial Code will no longer be mandatory, except where certain thresholds are exceeded.

Vantiva will no longer be subject to the provisions of Articles L. 821-67 et seq. of the French Commercial Code relating to audit committees. However, in order to maintain its good governance practices, Vantiva wishes to retain its Audit and CSR Committee and its Governance and Remuneration Committee.

Vantiva is also considering reducing the size of its Board of Directors over the coming months.

General meetings

The company will no longer be required to publish a press release specifying the arrangements for making available the documents submitted to the general meeting, nor to post the voting results on its website. In addition, the preparatory documents for the general meeting (with streamlined content) will no longer have to be posted online 21 days before the date of the general meeting, but only on the date of the notice of meeting (i.e., no later than 15 days before the date of the general meeting), and Vantiva will no longer be required to provide a live broadcast of its general meetings or make a recording thereof available on its website.

The procedures for convening general meetings and the conditions for admission to such meetings will remain unchanged.

Share liquidity

As Euronext Growth is a multilateral trading facility organized by Euronext and not a regulated market, the transfer to this market could result in a change in the liquidity of the company’s shares, which may differ from the liquidity on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Indicative timetable for the transfer (subject to the approval of Euronext Paris S.A.)

Date Event July 30, 2026 Decision by the Board of Directors to submit the proposed transfer to Euronext Growth to the general meeting of September 23, 2026 July 30, 2026 Publication of a press release relating to the terms of the proposed transfer to Euronext Growth September 23, 2026 General meeting called to vote on the proposed transfer From September 23, 2026 If the general meeting votes in favor, meeting of the Board of Directors decideng to implement the transfer of listing of the Company’s ordinary shares to Euronext Growth; Publication of a new press release relating to the terms of the proposed transfer; Filing with Euronext Paris S.A. of an application for the delisting of the ordinary shares from Euronext Paris and for their admission to trading on Euronext Growth From November 23, 2026 at the earliest Subject to Euronext approval: delisting of the shares from Euronext Paris and admission of VANTIVA shares to Euronext Growth Paris

The precise timetable for the transfer — including the date of filing of the application with Euronext, the date of publication of the information document, and the delisting/admission date — will be communicated at a later stage. For indicative purposes, other recent transfer transactions suggest a timeframe of two to three months between the favorable vote of the general meeting and the effective admission to trading on Euronext Growth.

About Vantiva

Push the limits

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in customer premises equipment (CPE). For more than 130 years, Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, has developed solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services that matter most to them. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity through intelligent systems that set the standard in broadband, video and IoT (Internet of Things), transforming the way people live, work and interact with one another.

Vantiva combines a customer-centric approach with decades of expertise in software development, electronic hardware design and flexible supply chain management to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. These capabilities make Vantiva a trusted partner for leading telecom operators worldwide, as well as for enterprise customers and consumers around the globe.

Vantiva’s strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has been recognized with several gold and platinum medals awarded by EcoVadis, acknowledging its environmental and social performance and placing Vantiva among the top 2% of organizations assessed globally in its sector.

Based in Paris, with regional headquarters in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States, the company serves the needs of a diverse international customer base.

For more information, visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Vantiva Investor Relations Image 7 for Vantiva

investor.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

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