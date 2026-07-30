Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) (“Alignment” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On July 8, 2026, reports emerged that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the Company manipulated its finances to boost its stock price and executive compensation. The lawsuit, filed by Alignment’s former chief transformation officer, alleges that the Company deliberately misclassified $8 million to $10 million in routine operating expenses – such as routine software maintenance and production support – as capital expenditures within its technology function, thereby artificially inflating the Company’s adjusted EBITDA and enabling Alignment to report its “first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company.” Following this news, the price of Alignment stock fell $4.02 per share, or approximately 16.7%, to close at $20.03 per share on July 8, 2026, causing significant losses to shareholders.

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm’s securities practice.

If you suffered a loss in Alignment securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

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White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg