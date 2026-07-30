Automatic Trap Company Announces Results of New Study Showing Poison-Free Automatic Traps in Field Trial Cut Mongoose Tracking Rate From 58% to 8%

SONOMA, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invasive mongoose remains one of the most persistent threats to Hawaii's native ground-nesting birds, and the tools available to control them have long forced a trade-off between effectiveness and environmental risk. A recent field trial points to a poison-free alternative. Automatic Trap Company (ATC), the North American distributor of Goodnature self-resetting traps, today highlighted results from an 11-day study at Kawainui Marsh in Kailua, Hawaii, in which automatic kill-trapping reduced the mongoose tracking rate from 58% to 8%.





A predator conventional bait stations weren't designed to stop

Small Indian mongooses were introduced to the Hawaiian Islands in the 19th century and have since become established predators of native birds and their eggs. Conventional control has leaned heavily on rodenticides and bait stations—approaches that carry the risk of secondary poisoning to non-target wildlife and are increasingly constrained in ecologically sensitive areas. For land managers working to protect fragile wetland and forest systems, a method that removes mongooses without adding toxins to the environment addresses a long-standing gap.

What the Kawainui Marsh trial found

The trial was conducted at Kawainui Marsh, one of the largest remaining wetlands in Hawaii. Over 11 days, 44 Goodnature A18 traps were deployed at approximately 50-meter spacings, with tracking tunnels monitoring mongoose presence across 12 sites from the start of the trial to its close.

Key results reported from the trial:

The mongoose tracking rate fell from 58% to 8% over the course of the trial.

Twelve mongooses were removed from the project area.

No rodenticides or toxic bait were used at any point in the deployment.





How the technology works

Goodnature automatic traps are CO₂-powered and self-resetting, delivering a rapid, humane strike and then re-arming automatically for the next target. The A18 model used in the trial is built for larger animals, with a stronger strike mechanism and a trigger and shroud sized accordingly. Because the traps rely on a targeted lure rather than broadcast bait, and because no toxins are involved, carcasses do not pose a secondary-poisoning risk to scavengers or other non-target species. Once established, a deployment works around the clock with periodic servicing rather than daily resetting.

“The trial reduced the mongoose tracking rate from 58% to 8% without any poison,” said Blair Calder, President of Automatic Trap Company. “Our company distributes these traps across North America, and we work directly with conservation programs and pest control operators to deploy them.”

Availability in North America

Automatic Trap Company is the North American distributor for the Goodnature trap line, including the A18 used in the Kawainui Marsh trial. ATC supports conservation programs, pest control operators, and land managers with white glove services. Organizations interested in poison-free mongoose or rodent control can learn more at automatictrap.com.

About Automatic Trap Company

Automatic Trap Company is the North American distributor of Goodnature automatic, self-resetting, poison-free traps. Based in Sonoma, California, ATC supplies conservation organizations, pest control operators, and homeowners with humane rodent and predator control solutions that protect wildlife, pets, and ecosystems. No poison. Ever. Visit https://www.automatictrap.com/ to shop or learn more.

Media Contact

Richard Cao

Automatic Trap Company

richard.cao@automatictrap.com

automatictrap.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ab36fba-6a57-46f3-b6ed-05bbbaf315a3