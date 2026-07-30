New York Student Success Coach Learning Network Announces First Cohort of Partner Organizations

Boston, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Student Success Coach Learning Network (SSCLN) pilot, the newly launched statewide coalition focused on expanding access to student success coaching in schools across New York state, announces its first cohort of seven partner organizations.

The cohort includes:

Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), promoting positive outcomes for children and adults in Sunset Park, Brooklyn through the provision of a comprehensive range of neighborhood-based family and social services.

“I Have A Dream” Foundation (National, New York City), dedicated to ensuring that every child in under-resourced communities has access to the academic, social, emotional and mentorship support needed to graduate from high school, pursue post-secondary opportunities, and achieve their full potential.

Read Alliance (serving all five NYC boroughs, Rochester and Buffalo), a literacy and youth development organization that delivers one-to-one, evidence-based reading tutoring through trained, paid teen leaders, strengthening early reading skills for young students while building leadership and workforce pathways for the teens who serve as tutors.

TSCWNY (Buffalo), a workforce development organization that equips program participants with the skills to achieve their greatest potential through service and community impact, making this dual approach our organization's defining feature and identity.

Yonkers Partners in Education (Westchester County), creating pathways to college and career success through a proven approach grounded in high expectations, personalized opportunities, and community partnerships, supporting students from high school through college and into rewarding careers.

City Year Buffalo, an education and youth development organization that recruits AmeriCorps members to serve students in local Buffalo schools as student success coaches, helping students engage more deeply with their learning, develop critical interpersonal skills, and stay on track to high school graduation and college and career success. City Year Buffalo also provides career pathway support for its AmeriCorps members, helping them to thrive in the workforce after service.

City Year New York (NYC), an education and youth development organization that recruits AmeriCorps members to serve students in New York City Public Schools as student success coaches, helping students engage more deeply with their learning, develop critical interpersonal skills, and stay on track to high school graduation and college and career success. City Year New York also provides career pathway support for its AmeriCorps members, helping them to thrive in the workforce after service.

The New York Student Success Coach Learning Network pilot, which officially launched in June ahead of the 2026-2027 school year, unites organizations across the state with a focus on expanding access to student success coaching to improve student outcomes. By bringing programs together as a coalition, the learning network creates collaborative opportunities to share training resources, recruitment strategies, data, research and proven practices. Through learning, testing and evidence building, the learning network pilot aims to strengthen the quality, sustainability and collective impact of student success coaching across New York state schools.

Student success coaches are young adults, typically 17-25 years old, often serving through the national service program, AmeriCorps. They serve as tutors, mentors and near-peer role models who work alongside teachers in the classroom to help students improve attendance, engagement with their learning, and academic performance. Many student success coaches go on to become classroom teachers, strengthening the educator pipeline. The SSCLN is convened by City Year, a youth-powered organization committed to expanding educational opportunity for all students and developing the next generation of leaders through national service.

“Serving as a student success coach is a powerful opportunity for young people to grow as leaders, deepen their sense of purpose, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of students,” said City Year CEO Jim Balfanz. “Student success is fueled by strong relationships, meaningful experiences, and supportive school environments. Every day, student success coaches help create those conditions for students, opening doors to greater engagement, achievement and opportunity. Through this learning network, nonprofit leaders and community partners will learn from one another, build evidence about what works, and expand access to approaches that can have a lasting, life-changing impact on young people.”

The Student Success Coach Learning Network also creates meaningful workforce development opportunities for participating coaches. Through service, coaches gain hands-on experience while developing durable skills such as communication, teamwork, adaptability, leadership and problem-solving skills increasingly prioritized by employers across industries.

In addition, coaches serving through AmeriCorps receive multiple benefits through their service, including a monthly living stipend and access to a Segal Education Award for past student loans or future study.

“Student success coaches are making a difference in classrooms today, and many become the teachers our schools need tomorrow,” said Saskia Levy Thompson, a program director for Education at the Andrew Carnegie Foundation. “Carnegie is delighted to support this coalition across New York state.”

The New York initiative builds on the success of the California Student Success Coach Learning Network, which received $35 million in investments for student success coaching between 2022-2026 from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and support from California Volunteers. Through the California network, more than 1,000 student success coaches have served across 30+ communities, supporting over 75,000 students through 14 partner organizations. Participating programs in California have demonstrated measurable gains in attendance, academic performance, and graduation outcomes.

“We’ve seen how student success coaching can strengthen student outcomes while creating meaningful pathways for young adults into education and service careers,” said Sean McDevitt, City Year’s senior director on the Product Design and Development Team and lead facilitator for the SSCLN community of practice in New York. “The success of the model in California gives us a strong foundation to expand this work in New York state alongside organizations deeply committed to supporting students and schools.”

The Student Success Coach Learning Network is part of a broader statewide strategy focused on leveraging service as a vehicle for economic mobility and expanding the positive impact on students in the classroom. This work has been made possible through investments from Einhorn Collaborative and the Andrew Carnegie Foundation.

QUOTES:

"We at Center for Family Life in Sunset Park are grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Student Success Coach Learning Network and join a collaborative network of other New York organizations committed to growing the next generation of mentors and role models. The SSCLN allows us to learn and grow alongside others, sharing best practices that strengthen our SSCs' development and the outcomes they help drive for students." — Julia Jean-Francois, Executive Director

“Read Alliance imagines young people stepping into their power and potential as readers and leaders. Through meaningful paid work and opportunities that open doors to their future, we are helping them build both confidence and pathways forward. We value joining and learning with other like-minded organizations in the Student Success Coach Learning Network who invest in this growth.” — Danielle Guindo, Executive Director of Read Alliance

"We're grateful to be part of the Student Success Coach Learning Network and to collaborate with organizations across New York that share a commitment to student success. This initiative will help more YPIE students access the support they need on their paths to college and career success, while also creating meaningful opportunities for young people to develop as mentors, educators, and community leaders." — Sam Wallis, CEO, YPIE

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Student Success Coach Learning Network to expand impactful coaching across New York. Ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and this partnership enables us to continue to actively build the skills and confidence that students in our local New York communities need to succeed in today's and tomorrow's workforce.” — Sarah Morgenthau, President & CEO, "I Have A Dream” Foundation

"We are thrilled to participate in the Student Success Coach Learning Network and connect with organizations across New York that are committed to improving student outcomes. The opportunity to learn from peers, share ideas, and strengthen our approach through collaboration will help us better support students and continue building meaningful partnerships in our community." — Jasmarie Flores, Director, ABLE Operations, TSCWNY

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About the Student Success Coach Learning Network (SSCLN)

The Student Success Coach Learning Network (SSCLN) is a coalition of AmeriCorps and education-focused organizations working together to expand student success coaching through shared learning, resources, and advocacy. The network recruits, trains, and supports student success coaches — near-peer mentors who provide tutoring, mentoring, attendance support, and relationship-based guidance to students in K–12 schools.

Through partnerships with schools, nonprofits and higher education institutions, the SSCLN improves student outcomes while opening workforce pathways for the young adults who serve. Student success coaches develop the human-centered competencies employers value, positioning them for success in the job market.

For more information: cityyear.org/sscln-ny/