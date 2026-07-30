CAPR INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPR) complied with federal securities laws. On July 27, 2026, STAT News reported that: “The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that Capricor Therapeutics’ stem cell treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy did not meet the objectives of a Phase 3 trial — contrary to the company’s claims last year.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Capricor stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/capricor/ to discuss your legal rights.