Jacuzzi® Group Celebrates 70 Years, Introduces New Era Of Wellness Innovation



Caption: The signature Jacuzzi ® J509 Hot Tub

CHINO, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 70th anniversary, Jacuzzi® Group , the pioneer of at-home hydrotherapy and global leader in spa wellness, enters the summer season featuring its latest innovations in infrared and red light therapy, clean water, and personalized spa experiences. Ushering in a new era of wellness innovation and design, Jacuzzi® Group continues to redefine outdoor living through its commitment to health and performance.

Seven decades following the invention of the first pain-relieving hydrotherapy pump, Jacuzzi® has launched more than a dozen advanced features and settings this year unlike anything on the market today. Whether the goal is better sleep, faster recovery, or enhanced relaxation, every Jacuzzi® product is scientifically engineered for the highest quality living.

"What started with a family of inventors solving a real problem has evolved into a global standard for wellness," states Erica Moir , VP of Product, Design and Advanced Technologies at Jacuzzi® Group. "Our latest innovations carry that same spirit, engineering every detail centered on science while ensuring wellness is at the forefront of our inventions."

The company’s most sought-after new features further elevate the spa experience, providing consumers with a variety of options to best suit their needs this summer:

IR and Red Light Therapy

Jacuzzi® is the first and only brand to offer infrared and red light therapy across its saunas, swim spas, and iconic hot tubs. Working together deep beneath the skin’s surface, the rejuvenating powers of infrared and red light therapy relieve pain, improve range of motion, and enhance relaxation.

True Water™ System

While traditional spas require daily upkeep, Jacuzzi® introduces its new True Water ™ system, bringing next-level ease and wellness to home spas. Powered by advanced nanobubble technology, True Water™ delivers clean, clear, sparkling water that is up to 99.999% chlorine-free. The nanobubbles remain active for days which reduces maintenance and gives users more time for relaxation.

JSS Collection

From the flagship J5™ to its accessible J-200™ collection, there's a Jacuzzi for every backyard style and budget. Each collection brings a full immersive wellness experience, with ergonomic seating, rejuvenating hydromassage, and the revolutionary True Water™ system. At the top of the lineup, the signature J5™ collection sets the standard. The J5 features three levels of hydromassage intensity, full-seat infrared therapy, and ambient lighting into multisensory sessions tailored to each individual user.

SmartTub® System

Serving as both the remote control and command center, the cutting-edge SmartTub ® system is intuitive and personalized. Owners can monitor, operate, and protect their hot tub seamlessly from a mobile device. With automatic alerts, maintenance reminders, and a suite of high-touch services to customize settings for music and sound, lighting, and more, SmartTub® is a patented, industry-leading technology offered exclusively by Jacuzzi®.

Summer sales are going on now. To learn more about the full suite of Jacuzzi® products and to find a local dealer, visit jacuzzi.com .

ABOUT JACUZZI:

Established in 1956, Jacuzzi® Group operates through two distinct divisions: Jacuzzi® Spa, the preeminent global authority in high-end wellness equipment—including premier hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas—and Jacuzzi® Bath, which provides specialized bathing solutions and national remodeling expertise. Driven by a multi-decade heritage of engineering excellence, the Spa division is dedicated to enhancing lives through products focused on relaxation and recovery. The portfolio features world-class brands such as Jacuzzi®, Sundance®, Dream Maker®, and Hydropool®.

As the most iconic trademark in hydrotherapy, Jacuzzi® maintains a vast global footprint with manufacturing across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its dedicated workforce delivers elite health and wellness experiences to consumers in over 100 nations. In 2025, Jacuzzi® was officially inducted into the 2025 Hot Tub Hall of Fame. Discover more by visiting www.jacuzzi.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75d3ff79-e0d9-44da-99a8-2e8b3c1aa261