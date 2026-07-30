QCI Advances Beyond AI Agents with the Next Generation of Jarvis

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the next evolution of Jarvis, the company’s internal AI operating system, transforming it from an AI assistant into a coordinated machine that manages work across the organization.

While much of the industry is focused on deploying AI agents, QCI has taken the next step: connecting specialized agents, tools, and workflows into a single operational system that continuously advances work while keeping people in control of critical decisions.

Today, Jarvis supports approximately 80% of QCI's internal operational workflows, helping coordinate projects, prioritize work, escalate issues, and accelerate customer support. Since deploying its latest agentic capabilities, QCI has reduced average customer ticket resolution times by approximately 40%, from three weeks to 1.8 weeks.

"AI is moving incredibly fast," said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. "In 2023, everyone was learning how to prompt. In 2025, the focus became AI agents. I believe 2026 is the year of machines, connected systems that don't just answer questions, but continuously work toward business outcomes. That's what Jarvis has become."

Rather than replacing employees, Jarvis acts as an operational layer that keeps work moving, identifies bottlenecks, and ensures the right people are involved when judgment is required.

"As AI matures, the competitive advantage won't come from having more chatbots," Cardno added. "It will come from building machines that can coordinate work across an organization. That's the future we're building."

Jarvis serves as the foundation for many of the operational concepts that continue to influence QCI's broader AI strategy, as the company expands agentic capabilities across its products and internal operations.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of our business. Applying this agentic platform QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.