SRX Global Acquires Shares in Jersey Mike’s $1 Billion Initial Public Offering

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the “Company”, or “SRX”), an AI-enabled platform dedicated to generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies and strategic assets, today announced that it acquired shares in the initial public offering of Jersey Mike’s, a leading fast-casual restaurant franchisor with more than 3,300 locations across the United States and Canada, which priced its Class A common shares at $23.00 per share yesterday at a total valuation of $1 billion and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker JMKE.

About SRX Global Inc.

SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "aim," "plan," "may," "could," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the proposed transaction, shareholder approvals, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

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SRX Global

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

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