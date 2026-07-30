Crazy 88 MMA Welterweight Patrick Rivera to Compete on Dana White's Contender Series, September 1

Elkridge, MD, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crazy 88 MMA welterweight Patrick Rivera will fight for a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 4, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Rivera, who trains out of Crazy 88 MMA, enters the audition on one of the strongest runs of his career.

Patrick Rivera captures the Shogun Fights welterweight title alongside his corner team. Photo: Mullen Media Enterprises

Rivera (13-4) has won six straight, finishing five of his last six opponents. His recent run includes a third-round rear-naked choke submission at Shogun Fights 32 in March 2026, a second-round knockout in November 2025, and a first-round TKO in July 2025. That mix of submission and knockout power has made the 34-year-old welterweight one of the most dangerous finishers on the East Coast regional circuit.

At the Apex, Rivera meets undefeated prospect Adam Darby (7-1). Dana White's Contender Series pits regional standouts against one another in front of UFC President Dana White and his matchmakers, with UFC contracts awarded to the fighters who impress most. A statement win places Rivera squarely in the conversation for a spot on the UFC roster.

"Ever since I first stepped onto the mats, the UFC has been the destination, and now I'm standing at the door. This isn't luck or overnight success. It's years of faith, discipline, and refusing to quit, and I know without a doubt that YaHUah has ordered every step to bring me here." – Patrick Rivera

A fixture of the Baltimore fight scene and a longtime competitor for the regional Shogun Fights promotion, Rivera has built his professional record fighting close to home before earning this national stage. He credits the coaching staff and training partners at Crazy 88 MMA for the well-rounded game that has carried his current streak.

"Pat and the team are really looking forward to the opportunity to earn our spot on the UFC roster through DWCS. We have a great opponent in front of us, and we are ready to demonstrate our skill and experience and walk away with a big victory and a new UFC contract." - Coach Sebastian Ramirez

Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 4 airs live Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at 8 PM EDT on Paramount+. A win puts Patrick Rivera one step from a UFC contract and puts Maryland's own Crazy 88 MMA on the sport's biggest stage.

About Crazy 88 MMA

Founded in 2005 by Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Julius Park, Crazy 88 MMA has grown from a single 600-square-foot room into a 15,000-square-foot training center, one of the largest martial arts academies in the Baltimore area. With locations in Elkridge (Howard County), Owings Mills (Baltimore County), and Severna Park (Anne Arundel County), Crazy 88 offers Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and boxing for students of all ages and experience levels.

Over nearly two decades, the academy has earned a national reputation for developing elite talent, producing the Baltimore area's first Jiu-Jitsu World Champion and training competitors who have reached the highest levels of the sport, including the UFC. From first-time beginners to professional fighters, Crazy 88 helps every student get stronger, sharper, and more confident.

Crazy 88 MMA's Patrick Rivera has his hand raised after winning the welterweight title at Shogun Fights 32. Photo: Shogun Fights

Press Inquiries

Julius Park

(443) 283-1450

julius [at] crazy88mma.com

https://www.crazy88mma.com/

7024 Troy Hill Dr, Ste. N

Elkridge, MD 21075