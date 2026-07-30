SBA Celebrates 73rd Anniversary with New SBA.gov; Streamlines Capital and Resources for Small Businesses and Manufacturers

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on the 73rd anniversary of the Small Business Act of 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the official launch of its modernized website, SBA.gov, designed to streamline access to capital, counseling, and contracting. The transformation marks a strategic return to the agency’s founding mission: backing the small manufacturers, builders, and Main Street enterprises that are the backbone of American strength, production, job creation, and local communities.

The SBA’s roots trace back to wartime agencies like the Smaller War Plants Corporation and the Small Defense Plants Administration, which were created to mobilize small industry in support of America’s national strength. When President Dwight D. Eisenhower established the SBA in 1953, he recognized that thriving factories, farms, and Main Streets across America were every bit as vital to securing our exceptionalism as the warfighters on the front lines. The restoration of SBA’s founding mission and transformation builds on that legacy and aligns the agency with President Trump’s commitment to restoring American industrial dominance, which includes strengthening critical industries and empowering small businesses in every corner of the economy.

“A story that started under President Eisenhower in 1953 has become even stronger thanks to President Trump’s commitment to Made in America and to our hardworking Main Street job creators. America is becoming a nation of builders again, and the SBA is proud to support that legacy by powering free enterprise with dramatically improved service levels and modernized digital access to our capital, counseling, and contracting programs,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Thanks to President Trump, America First means record business formation, record exports, rising factory production, and record employment levels. Small business is powering that growth because the Trump Administration has prioritized cutting taxes and bureaucracy, and the SBA is here to help them thrive.”

The modernized website places a dedicated focus on domestic manufacturing and the small businesses that power critical sectors such as energy, food, critical minerals, transportation, and related supply chain services. By organizing resources into clear, intuitive pathways, the new SBA.gov makes it easier than ever for America’s small businesses to secure capital, tap into counseling, and access the tools they need to grow, hire, reshore production, and compete globally from right here at home.

Building on that focus, the redesigned SBA.gov delivers a more modern, intuitive experience for the small businesses it serves as well as its lending partners. In addition, the new site offers a dedicated manufacturing portal, improved search and navigation, and a mobile‑optimized design, enabling small businesses to more easily connect with SBA resources, advisors, and approved lenders.

Key features of the redesigned SBA website include:

A single, secure login for SBA services that replaces multiple accounts and passwords with one streamlined sign‑in so business owners, lenders, and partners can manage applications and tools in one place.

that replaces multiple accounts and passwords with one streamlined sign‑in so business owners, lenders, and partners can manage applications and tools in one place. An AI‑powered help experience that provides individualized support using the login portal to help entrepreneurs more easily find and understand SBA capital, counseling, and contracting options while complementing the responsive in‑person and phone assistance available from SBA staff.

that provides individualized support using the login portal to help entrepreneurs more easily find and understand SBA capital, counseling, and contracting options while complementing the responsive in‑person and phone assistance available from SBA staff. A streamlined online lending journey that simplifies how lenders originate and process SBA‑backed loans, helping them deliver capital to Main Street businesses faster and with greater consistency and security.

that simplifies how lenders originate and process SBA‑backed loans, helping them deliver capital to Main Street businesses faster and with greater consistency and security. A modern developer environment for trusted partners and fintechs that makes it easier to plug SBA offerings directly into the platforms they use to serve small businesses, expanding access to SBA tools wherever entrepreneurs already go for financing and support.

The launch of the new SBA.gov is part of a broader effort to modernize and improve SBA’s customer service and experience. Over the past two years, SBA has cut average wait times on the National Answer Desk Hotline from approximately 20 minutes in January 2025 to 20 seconds today, while consolidating unmanned public‑facing inboxes, expanding automated self‑service options, and replacing a dozen phone numbers with a single point of contact for all SBA services — 1‑866‑SBA‑HELP — offering a clearer, faster path to customer service.

Building on these improvements, SBA will continue enhancing SBA.gov. Starting today, visit the new website at www.SBA.gov.