GOD55 Sports Announces Bold New Era with Black-and-Gold Honda LCR Through Multi-Year Partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOD55 Sports proudly announces the successful unveiling of a special edition brand livery in collaboration with the Honda LCR team at the prestigious Mugello circuit during the 2026 MotoGP Italian GP. This big moment kind of kicks off an exciting new chapter as GOD55 Sports keeps elevating its presence in the world of motorsports.

The breathtaking Mugello circuit, known for its rich racing history, served as the ideal backdrop for the launch of a stunning black and gold livery that has very quickly caught the attention of fans, and media around the globe.

Inspired by its signature brand colors, this bespoke design was put on display on the Honda RC213V machine, ridden by the legendary Cal Crutchlow who made a sensational return to the grid for the weekend.

Set against the iconic rolling hills of Tuscany, the Italian GP delivered an electrifying atmosphere for this visual takeover, honestly it felt like the whole place leaned in.





That striking black-and-gold vibe, sort of rewired the motorcycles, and it really locked in GOD55 Sports’ confident presence on the world racing scene, while at the same time pulling in fans everywhere. The fresh livery has gotten some comparisons with those older legendary test liveries from back then, and honestly it seems to land in a nice spot, it talks to the motorsport purists as well as the newer crowds.

This reveal isn’t only about getting a brand-new look either; it also points to the big long-term ambitions from a three-year strategic partnership with the Honda LCR team, with the goal of bringing the MotoGP buzz closer to dedicated fanbases, especially across the fast-expanding Southeast Asian market. In other words, this collaboration is meant to feel more immediate, more personal, not just distant.

The partnership underscores the message to athletes and fans alike, “be bold, dare to win, and push the limits with trust and teamwork,” as stated by GOD55 Sports CEO Richard Green. And since MotoGP keeps getting more intense year after year, GOD55 Sports says it will stay focused on high-visibility moments that link supporters right to the riding action.

Plus, by backing the Honda LCR team throughout the season, the platform makes sure fans aren’t only watchers, but genuine insiders.





With exclusive behind-the-scenes content and captivating narratives, GOD55 Sports is dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience for motorsport enthusiasts. The unveiling of the black-and-gold livery at Mugello represents a proud milestone for GOD55 Sports in its global racing journey. With thousands of fans gathered at the circuit and millions more streaming online, this iconic design beautifully blends the excitement of modern motorsports with a visionary approach to fan engagement.

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About us:

GOD55 Sports is a leading digital sports media platform built to connect fans across Southeast Asia with the global world of sports. We deliver the latest news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive coverage - bringing fans closer to the games, stories, and athletes they love.

From football, motorsports, badminton, and tennis to the fast-growing sport of pickleball, GOD55 Sports blends real-time updates with expert insights to create a complete, engaging sports experience.