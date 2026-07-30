PSN INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Parsons Corporation Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Parsons Corporation (“Parsons” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PSN) complied with federal securities laws. On July 29, 2026, Parsons reported second quarter 2026 results revealing a decrease of $70 million year over year in net income, a decrease of 72% in adjusted EBITDA, and a contraction of 670 basis points in adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company cited “portfolio-shaping actions” and a “joint venture program charge” as having an impact on the quarter’s results. Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Parsons stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/parsons/ to discuss your legal rights.