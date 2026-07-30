United States Mint Releases Best of the Mint 1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will release the Best of the Mint 1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set—the third numismatic gold coin and companion silver medal set celebrating the Mint’s special journey through history—on August 6, 2026, at noon EDT. Orders are limited to one set per household for 24 hours, beginning from the on-sale release date and time.

In honor of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, the Mint curated a list of 21 historic coins spanning our Nation’s history, from the Mint’s creation in 1792 into the 21st century. Following public input and expert recommendation, five Best of the Mint coins were selected for this special series: the 1916 Mercury Dime, the 1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar, the 1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar, the 1804 Silver Dollar, and the 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin.

The Best of the Mint 1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set features a 24-karat one-half ounce fine gold coin and a one-ounce medal made of 99.9% fine silver. Pricing for this product is in accordance with the United States Mint pricing range table for gold coins.

Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert for this set or view other Semiquincentennial Numismatic products.

1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar 24k Gold Coin

The Best of the Mint 1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar Gold Coin portrays Liberty on its obverse (heads), the American flag billowing behind her as she strides left toward the sunrise carrying branches of laurel and oak in her left arm. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1916.” To commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding, the coin features a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral “250.” The reverse (tails) features an eagle facing left, standing with wings raised on a mountaintop perch. A pine sapling with cones and needles grows from a rift in the rock. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “HALF DOLLAR.”

1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar – Inspired Silver Medal

The Best of the Mint Silver Companion Medal to the 1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar features elements from the original Walking Liberty Half Dollar reimagined as a single scene across the obverse and reverse, illustrated in the Art Deco style that succeeded Adolph Weinman's neoclassical style. The obverse (heads) honors Weinman's half-dollar design with Liberty extending her right hand and holding branches in her left. The Sun and rolling landscape connect the obverse to the reverse (tails), where an eagle soars, evoking freedom. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY" and "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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