Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) announced on July 30, 2026 that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 27, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2026.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $8.0 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.9 billion as of June 30, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a boutique private bank serving successful individuals, families, business owners, family offices, and their trusted advisors through personalized relationships and bespoke banking, lending, wealth management, investment banking and trust solutions. Distinguished by a relationship-first approach, every client is supported by a dedicated relationship manager who provides thoughtful guidance, seamless coordination, and access to the Bank’s full breadth of expertise. The Bank’s Wealth Management division delivers sophisticated investment management, fiduciary, tax, estate, and financial planning strategies designed to help clients preserve, grow, and transfer wealth across generations. Defined by discretion, exceptional service, and enduring relationships, Peapack Private is committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals while protecting the legacy they have built. For more information, visit www.peapackprivate.com.

Contact:

Frank A. Cavallaro, SEVP AND CFO

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-306-8933