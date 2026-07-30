CCB INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Coastal Financial Corporation Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Coastal Financial Corporation (“Coastal Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCB) complied with federal securities laws. On July 30, 2026, Coastal Financial reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2026 revealing a net loss of $42.1 million for the quarter, which the Company said was “primarily attributable to a $68.8 million credit expense related to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Coastal Financial stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/coastal-financial/ to discuss your legal rights.