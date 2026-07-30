CCB INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Coastal Financial Corporation Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Coastal Financial Corporation (“Coastal Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCB) complied with federal securities laws. On July 30, 2026, Coastal Financial reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2026 revealing a net loss of $42.1 million for the quarter, which the Company said was “primarily attributable to a $68.8 million credit expense related to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.
If you purchased Coastal Financial stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/coastal-financial/ to discuss your legal rights.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.
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