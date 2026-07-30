Toll Brothers Announces Tribute at Valor is Now Open in Kuna, Idaho

KUNA, Idaho, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Boise-area community, Tribute at Valor, is now open in Kuna, Idaho. This luxury master-planned community features four distinct collections of thoughtfully designed single-family homes, planned resort-style amenities, and the opportunity for an exceptional lifestyle just minutes from Boise. The Sales Center is now open at 11986 South Fearless Avenue in Kuna.

Homes at Tribute at Valor are thoughtfully designed with spacious floor plans ranging from approximately 1,400 to more than 4,700 square feet. Home shoppers can choose from home designs offering 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 5 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages, with pricing from the mid-$400,000s. Buyers can select from a variety of architectural styles and personalize their homes with designer finishes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Quick move-in homes are also available.





Residents of Tribute at Valor will enjoy access to the planned amenities within the Valor master-planned community, including the Valor Club, which will feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool, pickleball and tennis courts, bocce ball courts, a golf simulator, spa, and onsite restaurant. Plans also include a community pool within the Tribute at Valor neighborhood. Homeowners interested in golf will have the opportunity to purchase an optional membership at the nearby Falcon Crest Golf Club.

"We are excited to offer home shoppers an exceptional luxury living experience at Tribute at Valor," said Ryan Hammons, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. "With thoughtfully designed home collections, extensive personalization opportunities, planned amenities, and a prime Treasure Valley location, Tribute at Valor provides an outstanding place to call home."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located in the heart of the Treasure Valley, Tribute at Valor provides convenient access to Interstate 84, downtown Boise, shopping, dining, and a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. The community is also planned to be adjacent to a future park and school, further enhancing its appeal for home buyers seeking a vibrant place to call home.

For more information about Toll Brothers communities in Idaho or to schedule an appointment, call 208-780-6729 .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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