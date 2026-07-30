Dili Raises $21.7m from Khosla Ventures to Bring AI-Powered Assurance to America’s Infrastructure Boom

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dili, the AI-native compliance platform for the industries powering America's infrastructure buildout, today announced $21.7 million in total funding, including a $15 million Series A led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator's Garry Tan, Allianz, Brick and Mortar Ventures' Darren Bechtel, and Rebel Fund.

For decades, auditors like Big Four firms KPMG, EY, PwC, and Deloitte have periodically sampled roughly 10% of data, delivered findings every six months, and taken one to two years to close an engagement. Dili checks 100% of the data in real time: over $1.4 billion in wages, 5.2 million labor hours, and nearly 16,000 certified payroll reports processed across 700+ projects, cutting review time from seven-plus hours to under five minutes a week per organization. In one case, Dili caught $6 million in IRS penalty exposure for a single customer before it became a liability, part of more than $50 million in fines and clawbacks the company has caught or prevented across its customer base.

"Compliance in this industry has always meant hoping the sample your auditor pulled happens to be clean," said Anand Chaturvedi, co-founder and CEO of Dili. "We look at everything, every report, every wage determination, every week. The first time we ran a look-back on a customer's historical data, we found in four days what would have taken their consultants months to find by sampling, if they'd found it at all."

Chaturvedi co-founded Dili in 2023 after seeing how much high-stakes audit and diligence work across industries still ran through email and spreadsheets, even with millions of dollars at stake. He previously built products at Coinbase tied to more than $50 million in revenue, conducted machine learning research at Apple, and was a Kleiner Perkins Fellow. Co-founder and CTO Brian Fernandez previously led engineering projects for core retail infrastructure at Coinbase, and the team also includes compliance veterans who know how rules actually get applied in the field.

“America is in the middle of the largest infrastructure buildout in a generation. One missed financial compliance requirement puts hundreds of millions of dollars at risk. Dili gives the industries building this new era of infrastructure a real-time, AI-powered assurance layer that catches problems before they become liabilities," said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures.

Customers include EDF, Radiance, Heelstone, and Borea. The new funding will go toward hiring across engineering, product, and go-to-market as Dili expands beyond prevailing wage and apprenticeship compliance into broader audit and waste detection, the same work traditionally outsourced to Big Four consultants.