Proto Hologram Awarded U.S. Patent for Proto M Spatial Display

Los Angeles, CA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc., the hologram communications and AI spatial compute platform, today announced it has been granted U.S. Design Patent No. D1,134,257 S by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering the design of the Proto M holographic display. The patent lists Proto founder David Nussbaum alongside co-inventors Doug Barry, Edward Ginis, and Raphael Kryszek, and was filed February 22, 2023.

The newly granted design patent adds to Proto's growing intellectual property portfolio, which already includes U.S. Utility Patent No. 11,428,952 for Proto's core holographic display and image-capture method, along with international patent recognition in Canada and Mexico.

“This patent recognizes the original design work behind Proto M,” said Raphael Kryszek, Chief Product and AI Officer at Proto. “We created it to make holographic communication and AI spatial computing more accessible, bringing the presence and connection of our full-size systems into a compact format that fits naturally into more spaces. That vision continues with M2, and as the category grows, protecting the innovations that helped define it matters more than ever.”





"This patent validates years of intense engineering and design work," said Doug Barry, co-Founder and CFO/COO of Proto Inc. "Securing this design patent for our smaller form factor is a major milestone. It allows us to open new markets, unlock entirely new use cases, and rapidly scale our business."

The Proto M is the compact, desktop version of Proto's flagship Epic and Luma units, running on Proto's proprietary operating system and software platform to enable real-time, self-contained holographic telepresence and embodied AI. Proto has worked with Nolan Heimann LLP to secure its design and utility patents in the U.S. and abroad.

Learn all about the Proto M2.





The Proto M was introduced to the world on the Today Show in 2021 when it won 3 innovation awards at CES. The M and the next generation M2 are in use by Proto’s dozens of repeat Fortune 500 clients and in healthcare, education, retail, finance, sports and entertainment. Notable names and organizations that have used the M and M2 include Christie’s, MIT, will.I.am, Softbank, AARP’s AgeTech Collective, Target, Jimmy Kimmel and West Africa’s Breast Care International.





About Proto Inc.

Proto Inc. is the patented leader in hologram technology and AI spatial computing founded by David Nussbaum. Proto devices and its platform are in use across enterprise, finance, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment. Partners and clients include dozens of Fortune 500 companies, all the pro sports leagues and Hollywood studios and top universities and hospitals across the U.S. Invented in Los Angeles and with showrooms and distribution partners around the globe, Proto distributes the large Proto Epic and Proto Luma, the desktop-sized Proto M2, and a suite of hologram AI and spatial computing services. Learn more at protohologram.com .



















