DCHFA Welcomes Steve Clinton and Ed Fisher to Board of Directors; Carri Robinson Reappointed

Washington, D.C., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) announces the appointment of Steve Clinton and Ed Fisher, and reappointment of Carri Robinson to its Board of Directors. "Steve Clinton and Ed Fisher each bring exceptional leadership, deep expertise, and a longstanding commitment to the District of Columbia. Carri Robinson's reappointment fosters continuity in governance and fulfillment of the Agency’s mission," stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO of DCHFA. "Their collective contributions to the Board of Directors advance DCHFA’s work to expand affordable housing opportunities and promote economic growth throughout Washington, D.C."

Steve Clinton Adds More Than Four Decades of Housing Finance Expertise

Clinton is a retired housing finance executive and brings more than 40 years of experience in capital markets, and public policy to the board. More than 25 years of Clinton's career were spent at Freddie Mac, where he served as Senior Vice President and held leadership positions across capital markets, credit pricing, operations, and conservatorship management. Following his tenure at Freddie Mac, Clinton served for two years at the U.S. Department of the Treasury as a Housing Policy Advisor.

Clinton brings a unique understanding of DCHFA's operations through his service as the Agency's Chief Financial Officer, a position he held during the final five years of his career. As CFO, he oversaw all financial matters for the Agency, including annual audits, financial reporting, and fiscal management.

A graduate of the College of William & Mary and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Clinton offers extensive expertise in housing finance transactions and policy.

Ed Fisher Brings Extensive Development, Government Affairs, and Community Leadership Experience

Fisher is the President and Founder of The Fisher Group, a Washington, D.C.-based government affairs and strategic advisory firm that represents clients across real estate development, public utilities, emerging technologies, healthcare, and higher education sectors.

Throughout his career, Fisher has served in a variety of leadership positions spanning the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as Assistant Vice President for Community & Government Affairs at American University. Fisher previously served as Executive Director of the St. Elizabeths East Redevelopment. In that role, he oversaw one of the largest public real estate development projects in Washington, D.C., with projected investments exceeding $2 billion.

His public service experience also includes various senior leadership roles with the Council of the District of Columbia. In addition, he served as Director of Community Affairs for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, leading community investment and corporate philanthropy initiatives.

Fisher's commitment to housing and community development includes previous service as a Commissioner for the District of Columbia Housing Authority. He is also a co-founder of the Man Up! Leadership Bootcamp and The Lifting As We Climb Foundation and serves as a member of the Urban Land Institute. Fisher earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Hampton University and a Juris Doctor from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

Carri Robinson Reappointed to Continue Board Service

DCHFA also announced the reappointment of Carri Robinson, Managing Principal and Founder of Bright Horizon Ventures, LLC to the Board of Directors. Robinson's continued service reflects her commitment to DCHFA's mission and provides important continuity as the Agency continues to finance and preserve affordable housing. Her leadership and experience have contributed to the Agency's strategic initiatives and ongoing efforts to expand housing opportunities for District residents.

"DCHFA is fortunate to welcome Steve Clinton and Ed Fisher while also retaining the leadership and expertise of Carri Robinson," said Heather Wellington, Board Chair, DCHFA. "Their collective experience in housing, finance, economic development, government affairs, and community engagement will help guide the Agency as it continues to address the District's affordable housing needs."

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for 47 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration *Innovation

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