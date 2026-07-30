Joyce Insurance Agency Launches Specialty Coverage Built Exclusively for Pet-Care Businesses through Pet Professional Insurance Agency

Stony Point, NY , July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Professional Insurance Agency, the dedicated pet-industry division of Joyce Insurance Agency, today announced the launch of a specialty commercial pet business insurance program designed exclusively for the businesses that care for animals. The program gives veterinary practices, grooming salons, boarding and daycare facilities, trainers, sitters, and pet retailers access to coverage matched to the real-world risks of working with animals — rather than the generic, one-size-fits-all policies many pet businesses have been forced to rely on.

Pet care is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the U.S. economy, yet many operators still insure their businesses through general policies that overlook the exposures unique to animal handling — bites, escapes, injuries during transport or lodging, and professional mistakes in grooming or training. Pet Professional Insurance Agency was created to close that gap.





Pet Professional Insurance Agency

The program offers a full suite of commercial coverage lines, including general liability, professional liability (errors & omissions), care, custody & control, animal bailee, commercial property, workers’ compensation, business owners policies (BOP), and commercial umbrella. Tailored products are available for pet groomer insurance, pet sitter insurance, dog trainer insurance, and pet boarding and daycare insurance.

“Pet-care businesses have spent years buying generic policies that don’t understand their world,” said Barnaby Joyce, Founder of Pet Professional Insurance Agency. “We built this program to fix that — specialty coverage designed specifically for the risks veterinarians, groomers, boarders, trainers, and sitters actually face, backed by an agency that’s protected businesses for nearly three decades.”





Pet Professional Insurance Agency

The new division is backed by Joyce Insurance Agency, an independent, BBB-accredited agency based in Stony Point, New York, that has served business clients for nearly 30 years. As an independent agency, Pet Professional works directly with a range of specialty carriers to match each pet business with appropriate coverage, and clients work with the agency’s team personally.

Pet Professional Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Pet-care businesses can learn more or request a quote at petindustryins.com.

About Pet Professional Insurance Agency

Pet Professional Insurance Agency is the pet-industry specialty division of Joyce Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency based in Stony Point, New York. The agency provides commercial insurance built specifically for pet-care businesses — including veterinarians, groomers, boarding and daycare facilities, trainers, sitters, pet stores, and breeders — with coverage lines spanning general liability, professional liability, care, custody & control, animal bailee, property, and workers’ compensation. Learn more at www.petindustryins.com.

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Media Contact

Barnaby Joyce

Founder, Pet Professional Insurance Agency

Email: service@petindustryins.com

Phone: (814) 738-7297

Website: https://www.petindustryins.com

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