Toronto, Ontario, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dNovo Group, a Canadian digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and AI Search Optimization, has been recognized by MobileSyrup as one of the Top SEO Companies in Canada. The newly published industry roundup highlights leading agencies helping Canadian businesses improve their online visibility as search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms continue to reshape how consumers find products and services.

dNovo Team

The recognition comes at a time when businesses face a rapidly evolving search landscape. Traditional search engine optimization remains essential, but companies must now optimize for a growing number of AI-powered platforms, including Google's AI search experiences, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and other generative search tools that increasingly influence purchasing decisions and customer research.

According to the MobileSyrup feature, Canada's leading SEO agencies are distinguished not only by their ability to improve rankings, but also by their capacity to generate measurable business growth through comprehensive digital marketing strategies that adapt to changing consumer behavior. As businesses compete for visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-driven platforms, selecting the right SEO partner has become more important than ever.

Helping Businesses Stay Visible in the AI Search Era

Founded in 2011, dNovo Group has built its reputation around delivering business results rather than focusing solely on keyword rankings. Over the past decade, the agency has completed hundreds of successful client engagements while helping businesses across Canada generate qualified leads through integrated digital marketing strategies.

Today, the company provides a full suite of services that includes Search Engine Optimization (SEO), AI Search Optimization (AISO), Google Maps optimization, Pay-Per-Click advertising, web design, content marketing, reputation management, and advanced performance reporting. By combining these services into a unified strategy, dNovo Group helps businesses build sustainable online visibility across multiple digital channels.

The MobileSyrup recognition reflects the broader transformation taking place within digital marketing. Consumers are no longer relying exclusively on traditional Google search results when researching businesses. AI assistants increasingly summarize information, recommend companies, and answer questions directly, creating new opportunities—and new challenges—for organizations looking to attract customers online.

Adapting to the Future of Search

One of the defining characteristics highlighted by the recognition is dNovo Group's early investment in AI Search Optimization. Rather than viewing AI as a replacement for SEO, the agency integrates technical optimization, structured data, authoritative content development, and entity-building strategies that help businesses become discoverable across both conventional search engines and AI-powered search experiences.

This forward-looking approach allows clients to prepare for ongoing changes in how information is indexed, interpreted, and presented to users. As AI-generated answers become a larger part of online discovery, businesses with well-structured, trustworthy digital assets are better positioned to maintain visibility and generate qualified leads.

By combining proven SEO fundamentals with emerging AI optimization techniques, dNovo Group helps organizations adapt without abandoning the principles that have traditionally driven long-term organic growth.

A Transparent, Results-Driven Approach

Beyond technical expertise, dNovo Group has differentiated itself through a client-first business model focused on transparency and measurable outcomes.

The agency operates without long-term contracts, instead offering flexible month-to-month agreements designed to earn client trust through performance. Its one-client-per-industry-per-market exclusivity policy further allows businesses to work with confidence, knowing the agency is not simultaneously supporting direct competitors in the same geographic market.

Over the years, dNovo Group has developed particular expertise in highly competitive industries, including legal services, healthcare, home services, and other professional sectors where online visibility directly impacts business growth. Its integrated marketing strategies are designed to generate qualified leads, improve local search performance, and strengthen long-term digital authority.

The MobileSyrup recognition reinforces dNovo Group's continued commitment to helping Canadian businesses navigate one of the most significant shifts the digital marketing industry has experienced. As AI continues to reshape how consumers search for information, agencies capable of combining traditional SEO expertise with modern AI optimization strategies are becoming increasingly valuable partners for organizations focused on sustainable growth.

The full MobileSyrup feature can be accessed here: https://mobilesyrup.com/2026/07/30/top-seo-companies-canada/

dNovo Group One of Canada's Leading SEO Companies

About dNovo Group

Founded in 2011, dNOVO Group is a Toronto-based digital marketing and SEO agency specializing in helping service-based businesses dominate online visibility. The company offers full-service marketing solutions, including SEO, PPC, web design, and Al Search Optimization across platforms like Google SGE, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. With offices across Canada and the U.S., NOVO serves clients in legal, medical, and professional service sectors. Known for its transparent, results-driven approach and no long-term contracts, dNOVO continues to redefine what success looks like in the age of Al search.

Press Inquiries

Shamil Shamilov

info [at] dnovogroup.com

https://dnovogroup.com/

82 Scollard St Suite B, Toronto, Ontario, M5R 1G2, Canada