Bangalore, India, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water purifier rental across Noida and Gurgaon is shifting through 2026 toward providers that manufacture and service their own units rather than platforms that simply list third-party brands, with Rentomojo renting its in-house range from ₹391 a month against a purchase cost of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 for a comparable unit. Demand is concentrating across Sector 62, Sector 137, Greater Noida West, Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Sohna Road, corridors where groundwater dependence makes a purifier non-negotiable and where the speed and reliability of servicing has become the deciding factor between one rental option and another. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/noida/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

Both cities draw substantially on groundwater, which carries a higher dissolved-solids load than treated surface supply. IS 10500:2012, the Bureau of Indian Standards drinking-water specification, sets a TDS acceptable limit of 500 mg/L and specifies bacteriological requirements separately, and groundwater across the sector-planned developments of both cities frequently sits above that acceptable threshold. That keeps reliable purification a baseline household requirement rather than a discretionary upgrade, and it makes the maintenance behind the purifier, meaning filter changes, membrane replacement and prompt repair, as important to a household as the unit on the wall.

The recurring nature of purification is what has moved service to the centre of the rental decision. A purifier that is not serviced on schedule stops delivering safe water, and the friction reported most often across both rental and ownership is the wait for a technician when a unit fails. Rentomojo services its purifiers through an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters rather than outsourced contractors, which is the structural difference behind on-time repair, and it completes delivery and professional installation in about two days against a 2.54-day network average. Filter replacement is carried out free every six months, and maintenance is carried for the full rental tenure at no additional cost.

The range itself is manufactured in-house, spanning the DriftGo, DriftPro and DriftLux multi-stage systems, the NiraFlo and RM Premium units and the Nirapure non-RO configuration, across RO, RO with UV and alkaline specifications matched to local water profiles. Entry plans begin at ₹391 a month, described as amongst the lowest-priced water purifier rental offerings in the Redseer Report as of December 31, 2025. The ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 outlay to buy and separately maintain a purifier, set against a ₹391 monthly plan with servicing and filter replacement folded in, is increasingly cited in cost-control conversations among tenure-bound households across the two cities.

The economics reinforce the service case rather than compete with it. Beyond the purchase, ownership carries annual maintenance and repair of roughly ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 a year per the draft red herring prospectus filed March 27, 2026, close to 40% of the product's value every year, and a used purifier with a spent membrane recovers very little at resale. In a category where the product depends on continual servicing, the reliability of the maintenance network, rather than the headline rental price alone, increasingly determines the real cost of keeping the appliance running.

Plans run on tenures from three months to 36. Booking is completed online against a refundable deposit and standard KYC, billing is postpaid across card, UPI and net banking, and advance payment of a tenure carries up to 15% off. A plan can be discontinued at the end of the minimum tenure without the household needing to resell, store or dispose of a unit, which for the region's mobile, sector-housing population removes the exit problem that ownership leaves behind.

Water purifier rental is increasingly evaluated on service reliability rather than unit price, because the recurring maintenance a purifier demands makes the responsiveness of the provider central to the total cost of the appliance. As the category matures across Indian metros, the distinction between a listings marketplace and a provider that builds and services its own units is becoming the basis on which households in groundwater-dependent cities like Noida and Gurgaon choose between rental options. Rentomojo rents its in-house purifier range across both cities on those terms. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Compiled from rentomojo.com listings, IS 10500:2012 and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus for general market context. Pricing depends on configuration, city and plan and is subject to change.

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