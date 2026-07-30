Avocados From Peru Partners with Chipotle for Biggest National Avocado Day Celebration Yet

Washington, DC, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocados From Peru (AFP) today announced a partnership with Chipotle Mexican Grill to celebrate National Avocado Day with one of the restaurant chain's largest avocado promotions ever. For the first time, Chipotle is extending its National Avocado Day celebration to two days, giving guests free chips and guacamole with the purchase of an entrée on Friday, July 31, and Saturday, August 1.

The offer is available exclusively through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com using promo code AVO2026 at checkout.

The promotion comes as fresh Avocados From Peru are at the peak of their summer season and widely available in supermarkets and restaurants across the United States.

"National Avocado Day has become one of the most anticipated food celebrations of the summer, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Chipotle on what promises to be its biggest National Avocado Day promotion ever," said Xavier Equihua, President and CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission. "Chipotle has helped make fresh guacamole an iconic part of the dining experience in America and has inspired millions of consumers to enjoy fresh Hass avocados in new and delicious ways. We are proud to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients and look forward to celebrating America's love for avocados during the peak of the Peruvian season."

Chipotle prepares its signature guacamole fresh throughout the day in restaurants using ripe Hass avocados that are hand-mashed in small batches to deliver the fresh flavor and creamy texture guests have come to expect.

"Our hand-mashed guac and housemade chips are an iconic Chipotle pairing, and this year we're going bigger than ever for National Avocado Day," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle. "For the first time, we're giving fans two full days to celebrate with free chips and guac with the purchase of an entrée, because one day simply isn't enough for something this extra."

The Chipotle partnership is one of several consumer initiatives featured in Avocados From Peru's 2026 summer promotional campaign, which includes retail promotions, sports marketing partnerships, consumer sweepstakes, digital advertising and public relations programs designed to encourage avocado consumption throughout the United States during Peru's peak export season.

Consumers can redeem the National Avocado Day offer on July 31 and August 1 by ordering through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com and entering promo code AVO2026 at checkout.

About Avocados From Peru

Avocados From Peru is the promotional brand of the Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC), a U.S.-based nonprofit organization operating under the USDA Federal Marketing Order program. PAC represents Peruvian avocado growers, exporters and U.S. importers and promotes fresh Hass avocados from Peru throughout the United States during the summer season.

Press Inquiries

Xavier Fco. Equihua

info@avocadosfromperu.com

(202)626-0560

https://avocadosfromperu.com/

Peruvian Avocado Commission 717 D Street, NW Suite 310 Washington, D.C. 20004