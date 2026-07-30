Bank of the James Announces Second Quarter of 2026 and First Half of 2026 Financial Results and Declaration of Dividend

Bank of the James Reports First Half 2026 Net Income of $6.01 Million, $1.32 Per Share

 | Source: Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc.

LYNCHBURG, Va., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOTJ), the parent company of Bank of the James (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial and retail bank, and Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc. (“PWW”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced unaudited results of operations for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026. The Bank serves Region 2000 (the greater Lynchburg metropolitan statistical area) and the Blacksburg, Buchanan, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Nellysford, Roanoke, and Wytheville, Virginia markets.

Second Quarter 2026 and First Half 2026 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $3.24 million, an increase of $0.54 million from $2.70 million in the second quarter of 2025. Earnings per share were $0.71 compared with $0.60 per share one year earlier. Net income for the first half of 2026 was $6.01 million, an increase of $2.47 million from $3.55 million in the first half of 2025. Earnings per share were $1.32 compared with $0.78 per share one year earlier. The year-over-year increases reflect higher net interest income, growth in noninterest income, and lower noninterest expense.
  • Total assets were $1.041 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $1.039 billion at December 31, 2025, and $1.004 billion at June 30, 2025.
  • Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses increased 1.4% to $8.90 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $8.78 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased 8.7% to $17.78 million in the first half of 2026 from $16.36 million in the first half of 2025. The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $350,000 for the second quarter and $204,000 for the first half of 2026. Excluding reductions in the reserve for unfunded commitments, the provision for credit losses on loans were $410,000 and $318,000, respectively.
  • Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) was 3.71% for the second quarter of 2026 compared with 3.44% for the second quarter of 2025, and 3.64% for the first half of 2026 compared with 3.34% for the first half of 2025.
  • Interest expense decreased 10.5% to $3.03 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $3.39 million in the second quarter of 2025, and decreased 10.9% to $6.15 million in the first half of 2026 from $6.90 million in the first half of 2025, reflecting lower deposit costs and the retirement of approximately $10 million in capital notes in the second quarter of 2025. The decline in deposit costs was driven primarily by lower rates on renewing certificates of deposit and continued discipline in the pricing of interest-bearing transaction accounts.
  • Noninterest income increased 9.8% to $4.48 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $4.08 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased 14.7% to $8.44 million in the first half of 2026 from $7.36 million in the first half of 2025.
  • Noninterest expense decreased 1.5% to $9.31 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $9.46 million in the second quarter of 2025, and decreased 3.1% to $18.68 million in the first half of 2026 from $19.28 million in the first half of 2025.
  • Wealth management fees from PWW increased 12.8% to $1.47 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $1.30 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased 12.7% to $2.88 million in the first half of 2026 from $2.56 million in the first half of 2025.
  • The efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income) improved to 67.82% in the second quarter of 2026 from 76.71% in the second quarter of 2025, and to 70.67% in the first half of 2026 from 82.65% in the first half of 2025.
  • Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, were $686.08 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $649.13 million at March 31, 2026, $661.36 million at December 31, 2025, and $649.09 million at June 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits were $935.18 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $937.13 million at December 31, 2025, and $910.53 million at June 30, 2025.
  • Nonperforming loans were $1.09 million at June 30, 2026, down from $1.70 million at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses was $6.60 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $6.45 million at December 31, 2025, and represented 6.05x coverage of nonperforming loans, compared with 3.79x at December 31, 2025.  The decrease in nonperforming loans was due primarily to the return to accrual status for select relationships.
  • Stockholders’ equity increased to $83.15 million at June 30, 2026, from $80.05 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of 3.88%. Book value per share rose to $18.30 from $17.62.
  • On July 28, 2026, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share to stockholders of record as of August 21, 2026, to be paid on September 4, 2026.

Commentary from Executive Management

Robert R. Chapman III, CEO of the Bank, commented: “The first half of 2026 produced record results for Bank of the James. Growth in loans and revenue from a variety of sources, along with continued sound asset quality, contributed to this performance. We remain focused on building upon these results during the remainder of 2026.

In addition to our focus on financial performance, we continue to place great importance on serving a broad base of customers across our markets, including individuals and businesses in underserved areas. We are proud of the role the Bank and our employees play in supporting the communities we serve.”

Mike Syrek, President of the Bank, added: “We remain focused on increasing operating efficiency through prudent expense management and thoughtful operational changes. This strategy has been successful, contributing to an improved efficiency ratio, and we continue to identify additional opportunities to operate more effectively while supporting our customers and long-term growth.”

Syrek continued: “Loan growth was robust, with loan balances increasing by nearly $37 million during the second quarter. We do not expect this pace of growth to continue, as quarterly loan activity can vary based on originations, maturities, and repayments. Nevertheless, the current environment presents opportunities to originate attractive, well-structured loans, and we remain focused on pursuing those opportunities while maintaining our disciplined underwriting standards. That same discipline is reflected in our asset quality, with nonperforming loans declining.”

About the Company
Bank of the James, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. opened for business in July 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Bank currently serves customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blacksburg, Buchanan, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Nellysford, Roanoke, Rustburg, and Wytheville. The Bank offers full investment and insurance services through its BOTJ Investment Services division and BOTJ Insurance, Inc. subsidiary. The Bank provides mortgage loan origination through Bank of the James Mortgage, a division of Bank of the James. The Company provides investment advisory services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. common stock is listed under the symbol “BOTJ” on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. Additional information on the Company is available at: www.bankofthejames.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan” and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, competition, general economic conditions, potential changes in interest rates, changes in the value of real estate securing loans made by the Bank, as well as geopolitical conditions. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Eric J. Sorenson, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, (434) 846-2000.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOLLOW

 
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 (unaudited) (audited)
Assets6/30/2026 12/31/2025
Cash and due from banks$24,675  $28,538 
Federal funds sold 10,870   55,937 
Total cash and cash equivalents 35,545   84,475 
    
Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $3,267 as of June 30, 2026 and $3,315 as of December 31, 2025), net of allowance for credit losses of $0 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 3,581   3,590 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 236,832   214,128 
Restricted stock, at cost 1,872   1,828 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,597 as of June 30, 2026 and $6,450 as of December 31, 2025 686,084   661,357 
Loans held for sale 5,651   3,472 
Premises and equipment, net 19,051   19,050 
Interest receivable 3,392   3,380 
Cash value - bank owned life insurance 24,101   23,676 
Customer relationship intangible 5,884   6,164 
Goodwill 2,054   2,054 
Other assets 17,260   15,850 
Total assets$1,041,307  $1,039,024 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
    
Deposits   
Noninterest bearing demand$136,390  $131,456 
NOW, money market and savings 563,425   570,345 
Time 235,369   235,328 
Total deposits 935,184   937,129 
    
Other borrowings 8,671   8,796 
Interest payable 1,121   1,167 
Other liabilities 13,178   11,884 
Total liabilities$958,154  $958,976 
    
Stockholders' equity   
Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 4,543,338 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 9,723   9,723 
Additional paid-in capital 35,253   35,253 
Retained earnings 55,114   50,009 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,937)  (14,937)
Total stockholders' equity$83,153  $80,048 
    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,041,307  $1,039,024 
        


 
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
    
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
Interest Income2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Loans$9,737  $9,341  $19,164  $18,247 
Securities         
US Government and agency obligations 619   548   1,252   1,002 
Mortgage backed securities 741   377   1,191   764 
Municipals - taxable 402   330   800   641 
Municipals - tax exempt 62   24   125   43 
Dividends 34   35   45   48 
Corporates 152   136   297   271 
Interest bearing deposits 127   127   225   250 
Federal Funds sold 413   720   1,037   1,607 
Total interest income 12,287   11,638   24,136   22,873 
          
Interest Expense         
NOW, money market and savings$999  $1,258  $2,027  $2,506 
Time deposits 1,893   1,945   3,847   4,024 
Finance leases 14   17   28   34 
Other borrowings 127   87   246   176 
Capital notes -   81   -   163 
Total interest expense 3,033   3,388   6,148   6,903 
          
Net interest income 9,254   8,250   17,988   15,970 
          
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 350   (528)  204   (391)
          
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 8,904   8,778   17,784   16,361 
          
Noninterest income         
Gains on sale of loans held for sale$1,529  $1,589  $2,725  $2,426 
Service charges, fees and commissions 1,149   975   2,143   1,956 
Wealth management fees 1,466   1,300   2,879   2,555 
Life insurance income 214   190   425   378 
Income from small business investment company 70   -   201   - 
Gains on sales of securities 1   -   1   - 
Other 47   21   66   43 
Total noninterest income 4,476   4,075   8,440   7,358 
          
Noninterest expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 5,510   5,357   11,010   10,134 
Occupancy 523   497   1,131   1,067 
Equipment 706   654   1,453   1,324 
Supplies 132   168   292   310 
Professional and other outside expense 756   755   1,526   2,470 
Data processing 519   782   994   1,602 
Marketing 258   237   447   435 
Credit expense 259   263   449   449 
FDIC insurance expense 118   120   254   262 
Amortization of intangibles 140   140   280   280 
Other 390   482   840   948 
Total noninterest expenses 9,311   9,455   18,676   19,281 
          
Income before income taxes 4,069   3,398   7,548   4,438 
          
Income tax expense 829   694   1,534   891 
          
Net Income$3,240  $2,704  $6,014  $3,547 
          
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338   4,543,338   4,543,338   4,543,338 
          
Net income per common share - basic and diluted$0.71  $0.60  $1.32  $0.78 
                


 
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data
unaudited
         
Selected Data:Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2026
Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2025		ChangeYear to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2026
Year to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2025		Change
Interest income$12,287 $11,638  5.58%$24,136 $22,873  5.52%
Interest expense 3,033  3,388  -10.48% 6,148  6,903  -10.94%
Net interest income 9,254  8,250  12.17% 17,988  15,970  12.64%
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 350  (528) -166.29% 204  (391) -152.17%
Noninterest income 4,476  4,075  9.84% 8,440  7,358  14.71%
Noninterest expense 9,311  9,455  -1.52% 18,676  19,281  -3.14%
Income taxes 829  694  19.45% 1,534  891  72.17%
Net income 3,240  2,704  19.82% 6,014  3,547  69.55%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338  4,543,338  -  4,543,338  4,543,338  - 
Basic and diluted net income per share$0.71 $0.60 $0.11 $1.32 $0.78 $0.54 


Balance Sheet at
period end:		Jun 30,
2026
Dec 31,
2025
ChangeJun 30,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Change
Loans, net$686,084 $661,357  3.74%$649,089 $636,552  1.97%
Loans held for sale 5,651  3,472  62.76% 4,226  3,616  16.87%
Total securities 240,413  217,718  10.42% 200,183  191,522  4.52%
Total deposits 935,184  937,129  -0.21% 910,527  882,404  3.19%
Stockholders' equity 83,153  80,048  3.88% 71,665  64,865  10.48%
Total assets 1,041,307  1,039,024  0.22% 1,004,242  979,244  2.55%
Shares outstanding 4,543,338  4,543,338  -  4,543,338  4,543,338  - 
Book value per share$18.30 $17.62 $0.68 $15.77 $14.28 $1.49 


Daily averages:Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2026
Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2025
ChangeYear to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2026
Year to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2025
Change
Loans$672,887 $653,758 2.93%$668,200 $650,292 2.75%
Loans held for sale 3,978  3,657 8.78% 3,481  3,027 15.00%
Total securities (book value) 266,241  224,411 18.64% 254,182  221,625 14.69%
Total deposits 953,084  920,286 3.56% 950,100  921,241 3.13%
Stockholders' equity 82,476  68,256 20.83% 81,811  66,526 22.98%
Interest earning assets 1,002,566  961,123 4.31% 998,450  964,062 3.57%
Interest bearing liabilities 818,203  795,621 2.84% 819,475  798,331 2.65%
Total assets 1,058,803  1,020,390 3.76% 1,054,914  1,020,182 3.40%



Financial Ratios:Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2026		Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2025		Change
Year to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2026		Year to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2025		Change
Return on average assets1.23%1.06%0.17 1.15%0.70%0.45 
Return on average equity15.76%15.89%-0.13 14.82%10.75%4.07 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)3.71%3.45%0.26 3.64%3.34%0.3 
Efficiency ratio67.82%76.71%-8.89 70.67%82.65%-11.98 
Average equity to average assets7.79%6.69%1.10 7.76%6.52%1.24 


Allowance for credit losses:Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2026		Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2025		ChangeYear to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2026		Year to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2025		Change
Beginning balance$6,201 $7,022 -11.69%$6,450 $7,044 -8.43%
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses* 410  (555)-173.87% 318  (526)-160.46%
Charge-offs (90) (160)-43.75% (312) (223)39.91%
Recoveries 76  1 7500.00% 141  13 984.62%
Ending balance 6,597  6,308 4.58% 6,597  6,308 4.58%
* does not include provision for or recovery of unfunded loan commitment liability   


Nonperforming assets:Jun 30,
2026
Dec 31,
2025
ChangeJun 30,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Change
Total nonperforming loans$1,091 $1,704 -35.97%$1,846 $1,640 12.56%
Other real estate owned -  - N/A  -  - N/A 
Total nonperforming assets 1,091  1,704 -35.97% 1,846  1,640 12.56%


Asset quality ratios:Jun 30,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Change
Jun 30,
2025		Dec 31,
2024		Change
Nonperforming loans to total loans0.16%0.26%-0.10 0.28%0.25%0.02 
Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans0.95%0.97%-0.02 1.08%1.09%(0.01)
Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans604.67%378.52%226.15 3.90 4.30 -39.20 



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