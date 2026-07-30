Kish Bancorp, Inc. Names Tina M. Collins Chief Financial Officer, Strengthens Finance Team with Key Leadership Additions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: KISB) (“Kish” or the “Company”), parent company of Kish Bank, today announced that Tina M. Collins has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Kish Bancorp and Kish Bank, effective immediately. Collins most recently served as interim CFO since October 2025 and steps into the permanent role following a public recruiting search that drew a strong and competitive field of candidates.

Tina M. Collins is a seasoned accounting and finance executive with over 30 years of experience in community banking, who joined Kish Bank in 2019. Prior to serving as interim CFO, she was SVP, Accounting & Controls Director at Kish Bank, where she was responsible for financial reporting, compliance with regulatory reporting requirements, internal controls, and asset/liability management. Collins has deep expertise in corporate accounting, audit oversight, budgeting, investment portfolio management, and treasury operations, with prior leadership roles at Riverview Bank and CBT Bank. A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with advanced training from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association, she is recognized for strengthening financial systems, managing complex audits and reporting, and guiding strategic financial and capital planning.

Kish also announced the hiring of Sean Rainey to succeed Collins as Controller, effective immediately. Rainey most recently served as Senior Accounting Manager at Nikon SLM Solutions, overseeing North American accounting operations and leading financial statement consolidation and reporting. In his prior roles, Rainey held progressive accounting and finance leadership positions at GE Healthcare, KCF Technologies, and Rex Energy Corporation. Rainey holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Juniata College.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce Tina is stepping into the CFO role in a permanent capacity,” stated Gregory T. Hayes, President and CEO. “During her tenure as interim CFO, Tina has shown strong leadership in helping Kish build out its Finance team and will provide essential continuity for the CFO position. This appointment reflects the confidence the Board and leadership team have in Tina’s ability to help guide our next phase of growth, as well as our deliberate investment in building out the Finance team. We are fortunate to have established leaders like Tina and Allan Bills, our SVP of Technical Accounting and Balance Sheet Management and a CPA, working alongside strong new additions like Sean Rainey, our new VP, Controller.”

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA, with executive offices in State College, PA and an Innovation Center in Reedsville, PA. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates 21 locations serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties in Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern Ohio. In addition to Kish Bank, Kish Bancorp’s business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers investment, insurance, financial planning, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; Kish Trust, which offers a full range of trust and fiduciary services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. KISB is the OTCQX stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc. For additional information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com or otcmarkets.com/stock/KISB.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Kish Bancorp, Inc. set forth in this document and any related materials, as well as in related oral and written presentations, contain forward-looking information and speak only as of the date of such statement. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “target,” “forecast” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans and prospects. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous material risks, uncertainties and assumptions, certain of which are beyond the control of Kish Bancorp, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, the effect of federal, state and local regulation on financial institutions, market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the material assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Kish Bancorp will derive therefrom. Kish Bancorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether, because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contact: Gregory T. Hayes, President and Chief Executive Officer, 814-325-7530

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