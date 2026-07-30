Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Surpassing High End of Guidance Across All Key Metrics

Generates $1.3 billion in total revenue, representing 31.6% growth year-over-year

Grows Medicare Advantage membership 31.5% year-over-year to approximately 294,100 members

Raises the midpoint of all full-year guidance metrics: membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA





ORANGE, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“Our second quarter results underscore the strength of our purpose-built Medicare Advantage platform and place us in a strong position to deliver upon our full-year objectives," said John Kao, chairman and CEO. “We are continuing to realize the benefits of ongoing investments we have made across our clinical model, AI-enabled capabilities and operational infrastructure. These financial results are a reflection of how we are delivering for our seniors and demonstrate that better outcomes, stronger member experiences and sustainable profitable growth can all go hand in hand."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 294,100, up 31.5% year-over-year

Total revenue was $1,335.6 million, up 31.6% year-over-year

Adjusted gross profit* was $182.9 million, up 35.3% year-over-year, and income from operations was $42.1 million Adjusted gross profit excludes depreciation and amortization of $7.9 million and selling, general, and administrative expenses of $131.0 million (which includes $16.3 million of equity-based compensation). Adjusted gross profit also excludes $1.9 million of equity-based compensation recorded within medical expenses Medical benefits ratio based on adjusted gross profit was 86.3%, an improvement of approximately 40 basis points year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA* of $68.1 million represented an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.1% and grew 48.4% year-over-year, while net income was $36.6 million, compared to $15.7 million the year prior

* Please see "Second Quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables" below for more information on the non-GAAP financial measures reported here as supplemental information.

Outlook for Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026

Three Months Ending September 30, 2026

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2026

$ Millions Low

High

Low

High

Health Plan Membership 295,500 297,500 298,000 301,000 Revenue $1,300 $1,320 $5,195 $5,225 Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $148 $158 $630 $650 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $20 $30 $145 $163 _______________________

(1) Adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental disclosure. We cannot provide estimated ranges for the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact such GAAP measures, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. See “Second Quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” for additional information.



Second Quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

Adjusted Gross Profit(1) is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands) Income from operations $ 42,100 $ 22,748 $ 57,603 $ 17,355 Add back: Equity-based compensation (medical expenses) 1,893 1,594 3,304 2,746 Depreciation (medical expenses) 3 33 26 66 Depreciation and amortization(2) 7,854 7,003 15,693 14,597 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 131,003 103,797 252,141 207,628 Total add back 140,753 112,427 271,164 225,037 Adjusted gross profit $ 182,853 $ 135,175 $ 328,767 $ 242,392

(1) Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, medical equity-based compensation expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

(2) Amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, includes $0.6 million in impairment expense related to the remeasurement of goodwill associated with one of our subsidiaries. There was no impairment expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025.



Adjusted EBITDA(1) is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 36,560 $ 15,653 $ 47,976 $ 6,299 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 14 — 254 Adjustments: Interest expense 4,275 3,950 8,337 7,900 Depreciation and amortization(2) 7,857 7,036 15,719 14,663 Income tax expense 1,266 3,224 1,291 3,245 Equity-based compensation(3) 18,174 15,553 32,193 32,740 Litigation costs(4) 14 555 481 1,062 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1 ) (72 ) (1 ) (72 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,145 $ 45,913 $ 105,996 $ 66,091

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, certain litigation costs, gains or losses on sale of property and equipment, and equity-based compensation expense.

(2) Amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, includes $0.6 million in impairment expense related to the remeasurement of goodwill associated with one of our subsidiaries. There was no impairment expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

(3) Represents equity-based compensation related to grants made in the applicable year.

(4) Represents litigation costs considered outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.



Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT today to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/ . At the start of the conference call, participants may access the webcast at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wpvyxfni . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web links, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, and year ending Dec. 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to attract new members and enter new markets, including the need for certain governmental approvals; our ability to maintain a high rating for our plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with care providers that service our members; risks associated with being a government contractor, including potential federal reductions in MA funding; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; risks related to our indebtedness; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; and the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 693,453 $ 575,817 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $265 at June 30, 2026 and $833 at December 31, 2025) 296,893 253,207 Investments - current 8,258 28,413 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 161,845 94,140 Total current assets 1,160,449 951,577 Property and equipment, net 66,211 64,251 Right of use asset, net 7,304 7,019 Goodwill 32,060 32,060 Intangible assets, net 4,550 4,550 Other assets 8,464 6,329 Total assets $ 1,279,038 $ 1,065,786 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Medical expenses payable $ 612,748 $ 474,569 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 32,270 33,284 Accrued compensation 38,389 49,013 Total current liabilities 683,407 556,866 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 324,056 323,176 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 6,444 6,467 Total liabilities 1,013,907 886,509 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 207,178,193 and 204,153,619 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 207 205 Additional paid-in capital 1,225,965 1,188,089 Accumulated deficit (961,041 ) (1,009,017 ) Total stockholders' equity 265,131 179,277 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,279,038 $ 1,065,786





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Earned premiums $ 1,326,625 $ 1,006,203 $ 2,553,191 $ 1,924,246 Other 9,008 9,085 17,639 17,974 Total revenues 1,335,633 1,015,288 2,570,830 1,942,220 Expenses: Medical expenses 1,154,676 881,740 2,245,393 1,702,640 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 131,003 103,797 252,141 207,628 Depreciation and amortization 7,854 7,003 15,693 14,597 Total expenses 1,293,533 992,540 2,513,227 1,924,865 Income from operations 42,100 22,748 57,603 17,355 Other expenses: Interest expense 4,275 3,950 8,337 7,900 Other income, net (1 ) (79 ) (1 ) (89 ) Total other expense 4,274 3,871 8,336 7,811 Income before income taxes 37,826 18,877 49,267 9,544 Provision for income taxes 1,266 3,224 1,291 3,245 Net income $ 36,560 $ 15,653 $ 47,976 $ 6,299 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 14 — 254 Net income attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ 36,560 $ 15,667 $ 47,976 $ 6,553 Net income per share attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc.: Basic 0.18 0.08 0.23 0.03 Diluted 0.17 0.07 0.22 0.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 207,448,894 198,328,613 206,408,426 195,980,569 Diluted 215,024,483 209,519,629 214,369,175 201,576,078





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Operating Activities: Net income $ 47,976 $ 6,299 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for credit loss 265 262 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1 ) (72 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,719 14,663 Amortization-investment discount (350 ) (731 ) Amortization-debt issuance costs 1,147 881 Equity-based compensation 32,193 32,740 Non-cash lease expense 929 246 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (43,951 ) (129,259 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (67,705 ) (56,333 ) Other assets 11 (52 ) Medical expenses payable 138,179 165,366 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,324 ) 8,631 Accrued compensation (10,624 ) 3,085 Lease liabilities (1,096 ) 20 Net cash provided by operating activities 111,368 45,746 Investing Activities: Purchase of investments (16,835 ) (35,001 ) Sale of property and equipment — 75 Maturities of investments 37,340 39,990 Sale of business — 1,065 Acquisition of property and equipment (17,509 ) (16,255 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,996 (10,126 ) Financing Activities: Debt issuance costs (2,397 ) (26 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 5,685 1,823 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,288 1,797 Net increase in cash 117,652 37,417 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 577,937 434,942 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 695,589 $ 472,359 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 7,013 $ 6,740 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of property in accounts payable $ 128 $ 117



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets to the total above:

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents $ 693,453 $ 470,266 Restricted cash in other assets 2,136 2,093 Total $ 695,589 $ 472,359



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following non-GAAP measures: Medical Benefits Ratio, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, certain litigation costs, gains or losses on sale of property and equipment, and equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA in lieu of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR)

We calculate our MBR by dividing total medical expenses, excluding depreciation, and medical equity-based compensation, by total revenues in a given period.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, medical equity-based compensation expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Adjusted gross profit should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of adjusted gross profit in lieu of income (loss) from operations, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term adjusted gross profit may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Investor Contact

Harrison Zhuo

hzhuo@ahcusa.com