Healthcare Realty Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Further Increases Full Year 2026 Guidance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. In addition, the Company announced an increased 2026 Normalized FFO guidance range of $1.62 to $1.66 per share (diluted), a $0.02 increase at the midpoint from April guidance, and an increased Same Store Cash NOI growth guidance range of 4.25% to 5.00% (+50bps increase at the low end and +25bps at the high end from April guidance).

SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

GAAP Net loss of $(0.13) per share, NAREIT FFO of $0.36 per share, Normalized FFO of $0.41 per share, and FAD of $109.4 million (payout ratio of 76%)

Same store cash NOI growth of 5.1%, tenant retention of 88.5% and 4.8% cash leasing spreads

Second quarter lease executions totaled 1.5 million square feet, including 350,000 square feet of new lease executions

Since last quarter, closed or under contract/LOI on approximately $200 million of joint venture acquisitions (approximately $40 million at share) at a blended cash yield to the Company of approximately 7.5%

Since last quarter, closed or under contract on $83 million (at share) of dispositions at a sub-5% cap rate

Run Rate Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.6x

Issued $700 million of 3.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2032. Proceeds were primarily used to repay the Company’s $600 million Senior Notes due 2026

Repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock in connection with the Exchangeable Senior Notes offering

Entered into a $400 million unsecured delayed draw term loan agreement with a May 15, 2029 maturity date



SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

SECOND QUARTER ENDED 2026 2025 (in thousands, except per share amounts) AMOUNT PER SHARE AMOUNT PER SHARE GAAP Net loss $ (43,514 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (157,851 ) $ (0.45 ) NAREIT FFO, diluted $ 126,142 $ 0.36 $ 120,371 $ 0.34 Normalized FFO, diluted $ 143,703 $ 0.41 $ 143,736 $ 0.41

LEASING ACTIVITY

During the second quarter, the Company executed 323 new and renewal leases for 1.5 million square feet with a weighted average lease term of 5.7 years and average annual escalators of 3.0%. Key highlights include:

CommonSpirit Health. 157,000 square feet of new and renewal leases, maintaining occupancy of more than 90% across five markets

Wellstar Health System. 66,000 square feet of new and renewal leases in the Atlanta market across three properties that are 94% occupied

Baylor Scott & White Health. 57,000 square feet of new and renewal leases in the Dallas/Ft. Worth market across seven properties that are 90% occupied

Ascension Health. Renewed approximately 66,000 square feet across four on campus properties

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Acquisition Activity

Since last quarter, the Company has closed or is under contract/LOI to acquire approximately $200 million of assets (approximately $40 million at share) in its strategic joint venture with KKR:

Port St. Lucie, FL. Acquired a newly constructed, surgery center-anchored MOB attached to a vibrant hospital for $21 million ($4 million investment at share). The Company now owns three properties totaling 110,000 square feet in the market

Greenwich, CT. Acquired an exceptionally well-located, health system anchored MOB for $65 million ($13 million investment at share). The 106,000 square foot acquisition complements the Company’s 10 other assets in the market and expands our relationship with “A+” rated Yale New Haven Health and “BBB+” rated Stamford Health

Other Acquisitions. Under LOI to acquire four additional assets in Charleston, SC, Seattle, WA and Denver, CO for $111 million ($22 million at share). The assets are located in attractive sub-markets adjacent to existing Company properties. The transactions are expected to close in the third quarter



Disposition Activity

Since last quarter, the Company has closed or is under contract to sell approximately $83 million (at share) of assets. Selected transactions include:

Atlanta, GA. The Company is under contract for the opportunistic $36 million direct sale of a 59,000 square foot MOB to the affiliated hospital. The closing is expected to occur in the fourth quarter

Austin, TX. During the quarter, the Company monetized a non-core retail property for $9 million

Denver, CO. The Company is under contract for the sale of three land sites direct to the affiliated health system for $16 million. The sale is expected to occur by year-end 2026



Development and Redevelopment

During the second quarter, the Company leased approximately 60,000 square feet and invested approximately $25 million across its redevelopment portfolio.

In early July, the Company executed an LOI with Ascension Saint Thomas to launch a comprehensive redevelopment at the Ascension Saint Thomas West campus in Nashville, TN. Located in the heart of one of the most vibrant submarkets in Nashville, the hospital and health campus will undergo a $120 million modernization led by Ascension. Ascension's investment will include meaningful upgrades to clinical infrastructure, operating rooms, cardiac catheterization labs, as well as a new Heart and Kidney Transplant Center and a new Thoracic Surgery and Chest & Lung Center. Ascension is a Top 10 U.S. health system by revenue, and recently closed on its acquisition of AmSurg, a leading owner/operator of outpatient ambulatory surgery centers across the U.S.

Healthcare Realty will invest $35 million to modernize its three buildings and agreed to over 200,000 square feet of new and renewal leases across three campuses in the greater Nashville market with Ascension. These leases are expected to be signed in the third quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity across the revolving facility (net of commercial paper issuance), delayed draw term loan, and cash on hand. Key capital market activity during the quarter includes:

Issued $700 million of 3.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2032. Proceeds were primarily used to repay the Company’s $600 million Senior Notes that was due to mature in August 2026 and concurrently repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock for $75 million. The Notes are exchangeable at an initial exchange rate of 43.466 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which represents an initial exchange price of $23.01 per share. Additionally, the Company entered into capped call transactions for $29 million, with an initial cap price of $27.41 per share, to reduce potential future share dilution

Entered into a $400 million unsecured delayed draw term loan with a May 15, 2029 maturity date. The Company has the ability to draw the proceeds at any time through May 15, 2027. As of June 30, 2026 there were no outstanding borrowings

DIVIDEND

The Board unanimously approved a common stock dividend in the amount of $0.24 per share to be paid on August 26, 2026, to Class A common stockholders of record on August 11, 2026. Additionally, the eligible holders of operating partnership units will receive a distribution of $0.24 per unit, equivalent to the Company's Class A common stock dividend.

GUIDANCE

The Company further increased full year 2026 guidance ranges as follows: