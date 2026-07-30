Meridian Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Common Share

 | Source: Meridian Corporation Meridian Corporation

MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Income:     
Net income$5,807 $2,006 $5,592
Diluted earnings per common share 0.48  0.17  0.49
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 10,447  10,081  11,090
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix     
      
  • Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $5.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, an increase of $3.8 million, or 189.5%, from the prior quarter.

  • Pre-provision net revenue1 for the quarter was $10.4 million, an increase of $366 thousand, or 3.6%, from the prior quarter.

  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2026 were 0.90% and 11.42%, respectively.

  • Total assets at June 30, 2026 were $2.6 billion, compared to $2.6 billion at March 31, 2026 and $2.5 billion at June 30, 2025.

  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $4.6 million, or 0.3% from prior quarter.

  • On July 30, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable August 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

“The Meridian team delivered a strong second quarter performance, earning $5.8 million vs $2.0 million in the prior quarter. Net interest margin was steady at 3.69%, and the provision was markedly lower against an elevated provision in the prior quarter. Pre-provision net revenue of $10.4 million was up nearly 3.6% from prior quarter. Commercial loan growth for the quarter would have been $54 million, or 3.0%, if not for commercial loan and CRE loan payoffs of $38 million, as well as SBA loan sales in the current quarter of $11.9 million. SBA loan sale income of $615 thousand is up from last quarter and should be more consistent as we adjust that business model. The mortgage group is still impacted by low inventory, but mortgage banking income was up 6% from Q2 2025. Mortgage third quarter originations look promising, but refi activity has fallen as rates have ticked up.

We had a large increase in the non-performing loans due to three real estate relationships, but our substantial collateral position in these three loans negated the need for any current provisioning. We are working tirelessly to resolve the non-performing loans, but also recognize that our historical loan growth rate and small/medium business focus can often lead to periods of elevated non-performing loans. Our task is to keep the charge-off percentage low, which we have. We also have two businesses, SBA and equipment finance, that have generally higher charge-offs than normal commercial/industrial lending, but we earn higher yields on those assets that offset the charge-offs.

We have hired an experienced payments team that has strong background in merchant acquiring, health savings accounts and the new capabilities of FedNow and RTP. With their industry contacts and qualifications, we are hoping to build a stronger deposit franchise and build fee income in that space. Payment methods are evolving rapidly and we are excited about the unique opportunities they could provide."

Select Condensed Financial Information

 As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:         
Net income$5,807  $2,006  $7,186  $6,659  $5,592 
Basic earnings per common share 0.49   0.17   0.62   0.59   0.50 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.48   0.17   0.61   0.58   0.49 
Net interest income 22,791   23,202   23,627   23,116   21,159 
          
Balance Sheet:         
Total assets$2,593,176  $2,576,581  $2,561,995  $2,541,130  $2,510,938 
Loans, net of fees and costs 2,177,978   2,181,575   2,170,600   2,162,845   2,108,250 
Total deposits 2,194,438   2,169,960   2,158,128   2,131,116   2,110,374 
Non-interest bearing deposits 246,357   243,458   245,377   239,614   237,042 
Stockholders' equity 204,810   200,225   199,716   188,029   178,020 
          
Balance Sheet Average Balances:         
Total assets$2,585,821  $2,574,268  $2,588,357  $2,534,565  $2,491,625 
Total interest earning assets 2,485,398   2,472,659   2,495,922   2,443,261   2,404,952 
Loans, net of fees and costs 2,180,863   2,175,938   2,200,626   2,146,651   2,113,411 
Total deposits 2,188,649   2,171,837   2,173,242   2,143,821   2,095,028 
Non-interest bearing deposits 252,600   250,203   256,554   253,374   249,745 
Stockholders' equity 203,901   202,577   192,799   183,242   176,945 
          
Performance Ratios (Annualized):         
Return on average assets 0.90%  0.32%  1.10%  1.04%  0.90%
Return on average equity 11.42%  4.02%  14.79%  14.42%  12.68%


Income Statement - Second Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2026

Second quarter net income increased $3.8 million, or 189.5%, to $5.8 million due largely to an increase in non-interest income of $2.8 million, and a decrease of $4.5 million in the provision for credit losses, while non-interest expense increased $2.1 million over the prior quarter, and income tax expense increased $1.1 million over the prior quarter as well. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

 Three Months Ended        
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 $ Change % Change Change due to rate Change due to volume
Interest income:           
Cash and cash equivalents$311 $398 $(87) (21.9)        % $(2) $(85)
Investment securities - taxable 1,830  1,847  (17) (0.9)        %  (27)  10 
Investment securities - tax exempt(1) 393  396  (3) (0.8)        %  (2)  (1)
Loans held for sale 616  338  278  82.2%  20   258 
Loans held for investment 37,702  37,806  (104) (0.3)        %  (245)  141 
Total loans 38,318  38,144  174  0.5%  (225)  399 
Total interest income$40,852 $40,785 $67  0.2% $(256) $323 
Interest expense:           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,149 $1,040 $109  10.5% $13  $96 
Money market and savings deposits 7,263  7,070  193  2.7%  279   (86)
Time deposits 7,337  7,113  224  3.1%  (22)  246 
Total interest - bearing deposits 15,749  15,223  526  3.5%  270   256 
Borrowings 1,233  1,293  (60) (4.6)%  (13)  (47)
Subordinated debentures 1,007  994  13  1.3%  10   3 
Total interest expense 17,989  17,510  479  2.7%  267   212 
Net interest income differential$22,863 $23,275 $(412) (1.77)% $(523) $111 
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.          


Interest income increased $67 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven mainly by an increase in loans held for sale and loans held for investment average balances. The yield on interest-earnings assets decreased 10 basis points and negatively impacted interest income by $256 thousand, while the average balance of interest earning assets increased by $12.7 million, having a positive impact to interest income of $323 thousand. The yield on loans dropped 14 basis points due to an interest reversal of $885 thousand related to new nonaccrual loans in the quarter.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $4.9 million. The largest drivers were increases in commercial loans, commercial real estate loans and home equity loans, which on a combined basis increased $21.2 million on average. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $7.1 million in SBA loan average balances, a $2.7 million decrease in the average balance of residential loans held for investment, along with a decrease in average leases of $4.6 million. Also contributing to the increase in interest income was a $16.9 million increase in the average balance of loans held for sale.

Interest expense increased $479 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due largely to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on total deposits increased $526 thousand, as interest expense on borrowings decreased $60 thousand. During the period average balances of interest-bearing checking accounts increased $11.8 million, time deposits increased $18.2 million, while money market and savings deposit balances decreased $15.6 million on average and borrowings decreased $5.0 million on average. The cost of deposits increased 5 basis points as interest-bearing demand deposits and money market accounts had a cost increase, partially offset by the decrease in the cost of time deposits.

Overall the net interest margin decreased to 3.69%, compared to the prior quarter, drive by the decline in yield on interest-earning assets and an increase in cost of funds.

Provision for Credit Losses

In the second quarter the overall provision for credit losses fell by $4.5 million to $3.0 million, compared with $7.5 million in the first quarter. The primary reason for the lower level of provision expense was less loan charge-offs and lower loan growth quarter over quarter. Excluding the prior quarter’s $3.9 million charge-off and related provision on a single commercial mortgage, charge-offs in the second quarter declined by $1.3 million driving down the provision. SBA and lease net charge-offs were together down $2.3 million compared to prior quarter.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 $ Change % Change
Mortgage banking income(1)$6,229 $4,115  $2,114  51.4%
Wealth management income 1,706  1,729   (23) (1.3)%
SBA loan income 615  150   465  310.0%
Earnings on investment in life insurance 245  272   (27) (9.9)%
Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs   (159)  159  (100.0)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 65  (39)  104  (266.7)%
Other 1,023  969   54  5.6%
Total non-interest income$9,883 $7,037  $2,846  40.4%
(1) Includes FV change on mortgages HFS and related hedging derivatives.


Total non-interest income increased $2.8 million, or 40.4%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to a $2.1 million increase in mortgage banking income, and a $465 thousand increase in SBA loan income. Despite a quarter-over-quarter decrease of 33 basis points in the margin on mortgage loan sales, total loans sold increased by $81.1 million, or 20% from the prior quarter, resulting in a higher level of mortgage banking income, and the fair value of loans held for sale improved quarter-over-quarter as the loans available for sale at June 30, 2026 were up $15.9 million over March 31, 2026.

SBA loan income increased $465 thousand due to the increase in SBA loans sold. $11.9 million of loans were sold during the quarter-ended June 30, 2026 compared to $6.7 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026. However, the gross margin on SBA loan sales was 7.9% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2026 compared to 8.5% for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 $ Change % Change
Salaries and employee benefits$13,193 $12,386 $807  6.5%
Occupancy and equipment 1,172  1,183  (11) (0.9)%
Professional fees 1,164  974  190  19.5%
Data processing and software 2,018  1,973  45  2.3%
Advertising and promotion 1,317  692  625  90.3%
Pennsylvania bank shares tax 246  258  (12) (4.7)%
Other 3,117  2,692  425  15.8%
Total non-interest expense$22,227 $20,158 $2,069  10.3%


Salaries and benefits increased $807 thousand primarily due to the variable nature of the mortgage segment along with higher incentive compensation overall. Advertising and promotion costs increased $625 thousand, reflecting an increase in business development efforts and special events in the current quarter, which is generally seasonally higher. Other expense increased $425 thousand mainly due to an increase in OREO expenses and non-salary employee expenses in the current quarter. The increase in professional fees was due to expenses related to non-performing loans.

Balance Sheet - June 30, 2026 Compared to March 31, 2026

Total assets increased $16.6 million, or 0.6%, to $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2026 from $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Total portfolio loans decreased $3.2 million, or 0.1% quarter-over-quarter. While there was growth of $41.2 million in commercial mortgage loans, $1.2 million in commercial & industrial loans, and $3.0 million in home equity lines and loans during the second quarter, these increases were offset by a $27.9 million decrease in construction and land development loans, a $9.9 million decrease in SBA loans, and a $5.7 million decrease in lease financings. Commercial loan growth was impacted by $9.9 million in commercial loan payoffs during the quarter.

Total deposits increased $24.5 million, or 1.1% quarter-over-quarter, led by an increase of $21.6 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $19.5 million, non-interest bearing accounts increased $2.9 million or 1.2%, while interest bearing demand deposits decreased $5.9 million, and borrowings decreased $12.8 million, or 10.6% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $4.6 million from March 31, 2026, to $204.8 million as of June 30, 2026. Changes to equity for the quarter included net income of $5.8 million, and an increase of $146 thousand in other comprehensive income, partially offset by dividends paid of $1.7 million. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.72% at June 30, 2026.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans increased $23.4 million, to $82.1 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $58.7 million at March 31, 2026, with the largest increases coming from land development loans ($20.0 million) and commercial mortgage loans ($5.5 million) that were downgraded during the current quarter partially offset by payoffs of $3.3 million of several CRE, construction and consumer loans combined. The downgraded land development and commercial mortgage loan relationships were well collateralized and therefore did not require any specific reserve as of June 30, 2026. SBA loans make up $24.6 million of total non-performing loans, with $11.9 million, or 48.4%, guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase with 49.7%, of total non-performing SBA loans having been originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans as of June 30, 2026 was 3.68%. Due to the increase in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans, excluding the guaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio was 3.14%. As of June 30, 2026 there were specific reserves of $3.3 million against individually evaluated loans, an increase of $428 thousand from the level of specific reserves as of March 31, 2026.

Net charge-offs decreased to $2.6 million, or 0.12% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $7.8 million, or 0.35%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Second quarter charge-offs consisted of $414 thousand in SBA loans, $1.0 million in commercial loans, $1.2 million in finance receivables, and $455 thousand of small ticket equipment leases. Partially offsetting second quarter charge-offs were recoveries of $467 thousand between commercial loans, finance receivables, home equity loans, and leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 0.99% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 0.98% reported as of March 31, 2026.

Subsequent to June 30, 2026, a property in OREO valued at $719 thousand sold for a recorded gain of $218 thousand.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Florida. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL, including the timing of third-party appraisals and loan valuations from lead financial institutions in which we are a loan participant; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the development and use of artificial intelligence in business processes, services, and products; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions or any current or future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government's debt limit; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and military conflicts, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which could impact economic conditions in the United States; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Earnings and Per Share Data:         
Net income$5,807  $2,006  $7,186  $6,659  $5,592 
Basic earnings per common share$0.49  $0.17  $0.62  $0.59  $0.50 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.48  $0.17  $0.61  $0.58  $0.49 
Common shares outstanding 11,895   11,879   11,826   11,517   11,297 
          
Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets(2) 0.90%  0.32%  1.10%  1.04%  0.90%
Return on average equity(2) 11.42   4.02   14.79   14.42   12.68 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.69   3.82   3.77   3.77   3.54 
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)(2) 6.59   6.69   6.82   7.01   6.89 
Cost of funds(2) 3.08   3.04   3.23   3.42   3.52 
Efficiency ratio 68.03%  66.66%  63.25%  65.15%  65.82%
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.12%  0.35%  0.16%  0.09%  0.17%
Non-performing loans to total loans 3.68   2.64   2.50   2.53   2.35 
Non-performing assets to total assets 3.40   2.51   2.38   2.32   2.14 
Allowance for credit losses to:         
Total loans and other finance receivables 0.99   0.97   0.99   1.01   0.99 
Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)(1) 0.99   0.98   1.00   1.01   1.00 
Non-performing loans 26.15%  36.23%  39.18%  39.37%  41.26%
          
Capital Ratios:         
Book value per common share$17.22  $16.86  $16.89  $16.33  $15.76 
Tangible book value per common share$16.94  $16.57  $16.59  $16.02  $15.44 
Total equity/Total assets 7.90%  7.77%  7.80%  7.40%  7.09%
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation(1) 7.78   7.65   7.67   7.27   6.96 
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank(1) 9.51   9.38   9.41   9.16   8.96 
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.72   9.58   9.50   9.41   9.32 
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.65   10.52   10.66   10.52   10.53 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.65   10.52   10.66   10.52   10.53 
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.64%  11.51%  11.65%  11.54%  11.54%
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix        
(2) Annualized         


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Interest income:         
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees$38,318 $38,144  $38,697 $76,462  $75,246
Securities - taxable 1,830  1,847   1,792  3,677   3,485
Securities - tax-exempt 321  323   295  644   608
Cash and cash equivalents 311  398   427  709   1,040
Total interest income 40,780  40,712   41,211  81,492   80,379
Interest expense:         
Deposits 15,749  15,223   17,301  30,972   34,169
Borrowings and subordinated debentures 2,240  2,287   2,751  4,527   5,275
Total interest expense 17,989  17,510   20,052  35,499   39,444
Net interest income 22,791  23,202   21,159  45,993   40,935
Provision for credit losses 2,968  7,493   3,803  10,461   9,015
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,823  15,709   17,356  35,532   31,920
Non-interest income:         
Mortgage banking income(1) 6,229  4,115   5,847  10,344   9,512
Wealth management income 1,706  1,729   1,492  3,435   3,027
SBA loan income 615  150   1,988  765   2,736
Earnings on investment in life insurance 245  272   240  517   462
Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs   (159)  467  (159)  415
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 65  (39)  190  26   360
Other 1,023  969   1,064  1,992   2,100
Total non-interest income 9,883  7,037   11,288  16,920   18,612
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 13,193  12,386   13,179  25,579   24,564
Occupancy and equipment 1,172  1,183   1,037  2,355   2,375
Professional fees 1,164  974   1,164  2,138   1,927
Data processing and software 2,018  1,973   1,706  3,991   3,185
Advertising and promotion 1,317  692   1,277  2,009   2,056
Pennsylvania bank shares tax 246  258   269  504   538
Other 3,117  2,692   2,725  5,809   5,455
Total non-interest expense 22,227  20,158   21,357  42,385   40,100
Income before income taxes 7,479  2,588   7,287  10,067   10,432
Income tax expense 1,672  582   1,695  2,254   2,441
Net income$5,807 $2,006  $5,592 $7,813  $7,991
          
Basic earnings per common share$0.49 $0.17  $0.50 $0.66  $0.71
Diluted earnings per common share$0.48 $0.17  $0.49 $0.64  $0.70
          
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,859  11,811   11,228  11,835   11,215
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,174  12,153   11,392  12,163   11,415
(1) Includes FV change on mortgages HFS and related hedging derivatives


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Assets:         
Cash and due from banks$11,209  $12,458  $10,358  $12,605  $20,604 
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 24,998   15,811   25,420   27,384   29,570 
Cash and cash equivalents 36,207   28,269   35,778   39,989   50,174 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 200,552   196,012   193,457   194,268   187,902 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 32,445   32,494   32,544   32,593   32,642 
Equity investments 2,146   2,137   2,166   2,150   2,130 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 54,898   38,960   33,762   28,016   44,078 
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 2,177,978   2,181,575   2,170,600   2,162,845   2,108,250 
Allowance for credit losses (21,463)  (21,252)  (21,573)  (21,794)  (20,851)
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 2,156,515   2,160,323   2,149,027   2,141,051   2,087,399 
Restricted investment in bank stock 7,484   7,699   7,811   8,350   9,162 
Bank premises and equipment, net 12,437   12,298   12,402   12,413   12,320 
Bank owned life insurance 31,205   30,959   30,687   30,421   30,175 
Accrued interest receivable 10,680   11,015   10,724   10,944   10,334 
OREO and other repossessed assets 6,081   6,009   5,997   3,714   3,148 
Deferred income taxes 4,535   4,548   4,215   4,989   5,314 
Servicing assets 3,642   3,694   3,932   3,845   3,658 
Goodwill 899   899   899   899   899 
Intangible assets 2,461   2,512   2,563   2,614   2,665 
Other assets 30,989   38,753   36,031   24,874   28,938 
Total assets$2,593,176  $2,576,581  $2,561,995  $2,541,130  $2,510,938 
          
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Non-interest bearing$246,357  $243,458  $245,377  $239,614  $237,042 
Interest bearing:         
Interest checking 151,235   157,151   157,360   151,973   173,865 
Money market and savings deposits 1,033,043   1,013,533   1,023,290   996,126   956,448 
Time deposits 763,803   755,818   732,101   743,403   743,019 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,948,081   1,926,502   1,912,751   1,891,502   1,873,332 
Total deposits 2,194,438   2,169,960   2,158,128   2,131,116   2,110,374 
Borrowings 108,032   120,838   117,338   137,265   138,965 
Subordinated debentures 49,705   49,675   49,853   49,822   49,792 
Accrued interest payable 5,587   6,620   6,531   7,095   7,059 
Other liabilities 30,604   29,263   30,429   27,803   26,728 
Total liabilities 2,388,366   2,376,356   2,362,279   2,353,101   2,332,918 
          
Stockholders’ equity:         
Common stock 13,927   13,882   13,830   13,521   13,300 
Surplus 91,137   90,885   90,352   85,122   82,184 
Treasury stock (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)
Unearned common stock held by ESOP (1,232)  (1,232)  (1,232)  (1,006)  (1,006)
Retained earnings 132,614   128,472   128,124   122,376   117,132 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,557)  (5,703)  (5,279)  (5,905)  (7,511)
Total stockholders’ equity 204,810   200,225   199,716   188,029   178,020 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,593,176  $2,576,581  $2,561,995  $2,541,130  $2,510,938 


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Interest income$40,780 $40,712 $42,826 $43,109 $41,211
Interest expense 17,989  17,510  19,199  19,993  20,052
Net interest income 22,791  23,202  23,627  23,116  21,159
Provision for credit losses 2,968  7,493  3,287  2,850  3,803
Non-interest income 9,883  7,037  10,615  9,953  11,288
Non-interest expense 22,227  20,158  21,658  21,546  21,357
Income before income tax expense 7,479  2,588  9,297  8,673  7,287
Income tax expense 1,672  582  2,111  2,014  1,695
Net Income$5,807 $2,006 $7,186 $6,659 $5,592
          
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,859  11,811  11,543  11,325  11,228
Basic earnings per common share$0.49 $0.17 $0.62 $0.59 $0.50
          
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,174  12,153  11,771  11,540  11,392
Diluted earnings per common share$0.48 $0.17 $0.61 $0.58 $0.49


 Segment Information
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands)Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income$22,599  $58  $134  $22,791  $21,025  $63  $71  $21,159 
Provision for credit losses 2,968         2,968   3,803         3,803 
Net interest income after provision 19,631   58   134   19,823   17,222   63   71   17,356 
Non-interest income 1,844   1,706   6,333   9,883   3,029   1,492   6,767   11,288 
Non-interest expense 15,056   1,190   5,981   22,227   15,049   951   5,357   21,357 
Income before income taxes$6,419  $574  $486  $7,479  $5,202  $604  $1,481  $7,287 
Efficiency ratio 62%  67%  92%  68%  63%  61%  78%  66%
                
 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands)Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income$45,670  $118  $205  $45,993  $40,730  $73  $132  $40,935 
Provision for credit losses 10,461         10,461   9,015         9,015 
Net interest income after provision 35,209   118   205   35,532   31,715   73   132   31,920 
Non-interest income 3,242   3,435   10,243   16,920   4,942   3,027   10,643   18,612 
Non-interest expense 29,013   2,169   11,203   42,385   27,809   1,768   10,523   40,100 
Income before income taxes$9,438  $1,384  $(755) $10,067  $8,848  $1,332  $252  $10,432 
Efficiency ratio 59%  61%  107%  67%  61%  57%  98%  67%
                


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

 Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Income before income tax expense$7,479 $2,588 $7,287 $10,067 $10,432
Provision for credit losses 2,968  7,493  3,803  10,461  9,015
Pre-provision net revenue$10,447 $10,081 $11,090 $20,528 $19,447


 Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Bank$9,387 $10,513  $9,005 $19,899  $17,863
Wealth 574  811   604  1,384   1,332
Mortgage 486  (1,243)  1,481  (755)  252
Pre-provision net revenue$10,447 $10,081  $11,090 $20,528  $19,447


 Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding Loans at Fair Value
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)$21,463  $21,252  $21,573  $21,794  $20,851 
          
Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 2,177,978   2,181,575   2,170,600   2,162,845   2,108,250 
Less: Loans at fair value (13,619)  (14,090)  (14,396)  (14,454)  (14,541)
Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)$2,164,359  $2,167,485  $2,156,204  $2,148,391  $2,093,709 
          
ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 0.99%  0.97%  0.99%  1.01%  0.99%
ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 0.99%  0.98%  1.00%  1.01%  1.00%


 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)$204,810  $200,225  $199,716  $188,029  $178,020 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,360)  (3,411)  (3,462)  (3,513)  (3,564)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 201,450   196,814   196,254   184,516   174,456 
          
Total assets (GAAP) 2,593,176   2,576,581   2,561,995   2,541,130   2,510,938 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,360)  (3,411)  (3,462)  (3,513)  (3,564)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$2,589,816  $2,573,170  $2,558,533  $2,537,617  $2,507,374 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 7.78%  7.65%  7.67%  7.27%  6.96%


 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)$249,468  $244,621  $244,064  $236,038  $228,127 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,360)  (3,411)  (3,462)  (3,513)  (3,564)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 246,108   241,210   240,602   232,525   224,563 
          
Total assets (GAAP) 2,591,551   2,575,135   2,560,485   2,541,395   2,510,684 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,360)  (3,411)  (3,462)  (3,513)  (3,564)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$2,588,191  $2,571,724  $2,557,023  $2,537,882  $2,507,120 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP) 9.51%  9.38%  9.41%  9.16%  8.96%
          
 Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Book value per common share$17.22  $16.86  $16.89  $16.33  $15.76 
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets 0.28   0.29   0.30   0.31   0.32 
Tangible book value per common share$16.94  $16.57  $16.59  $16.02  $15.44 


Contact:
Christopher J. Annas
484.568.5001
CAnnas@meridianbanker.com


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 