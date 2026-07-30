INLIF LIMITED to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on August 17, 2026

QUANZHOU, China, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INLIF LIMITED (NASDAQ: INLF) (together with all its subsidiaries and consolidated entities, the “Company” or “INLIF”), a company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) at No. 88, Hongsi Road, Yangxi New Area, Honglai Town, Nan’an City, Quanzhou, the People’s Republic of China, at 9:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 17, 2026.

At the EGM, shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought fit, approve several proposals, including: an increase in the Company’s authorized share capital from US$350,000 divided into 1,046,875 class A ordinary shares and 46,875 class B ordinary shares to US$2,720,000,000 divided into 8,000,000,000 class A ordinary shares and 500,000,000 class B ordinary shares, with par value $0.32 each ordinary share (the “Share Capital Increase”); a reorganization of the Company’s share capital, subject to and immediately following the Share Capital Increase being effected, by reducing the par value of each ordinary share from US$0.32 to US$0.0001; and other proposals as set forth in the Notice of the EGM.

Holders of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares of record at the close of business on July 27, 2026 are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the EGM or at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Copies of the Notice of the EGM, which sets forth the proposed resolutions to be considered by shareholders, together with the Proxy Statement and Proxy Card, are available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.yiwate88.com/sec-filings.html and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

About INLIF LIMITED

INLIF is a holding company and an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. Through its operating entity in the People’s Republic of China, Ewatt Robot Equipment Co. Ltd., established in September 2016, INLIF is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. It is also a provider of installation services and warranty services for manipulator arms, and accessories and raw materials for manipulator arms. The Company produces an extensive portfolio of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, including transverse single and double-axis manipulator arms, transverse and longitudinal multi-axis manipulator arms, and large bullhead multi-axis manipulator arms, all developed by itself. It has also built experience in industrial automation solutions, including in the new energy sector, as well as intelligent robotics in recent years. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.yiwate88.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements also involve other known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," “aims,” "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

INLIF LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@yiwate88.com