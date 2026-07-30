The Cheesecake Factory Opens at The Collection at Forsyth

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) is pleased to announce the opening of The Cheesecake Factory® at The Collection at Forsyth, marking another milestone in the center’s continued growth and investment in bringing sought-after retailers and restaurants to Forsyth County.

The new restaurant is now welcoming guests and has created more than 200 local jobs, further contributing to the area’s economic growth. Excitement for the opening was evident on July 21, when 25 patrons were waiting outside before the doors opened to be among the restaurant’s first guests. Known for its extensive menu, handcrafted dishes, and signature cheesecakes, The Cheesecake Factory is now serving lunch, dinner, and dessert. Reservations are available here, but walk-ins are welcome and encouraged.

The opening of The Cheesecake Factory follows the recent store opening of Warby Parker, further expanding the center's mix of national brands and enhancing the shopping and dining experience for the community. These additions underscore the continued momentum at The Collection at Forsyth, where sustained leasing demand from best-in-class national and regional retailers reflects the strength of the trade area and the center’s position as a premier shopping and dining destination in one of metro Atlanta’s most affluent and fastest-growing submarkets.

Another new tenant coming soon is Miniso, which is currently under construction and is expected to open in September. Miniso is a global lifestyle retailer offering affordable, on-trend home goods, beauty, accessories, and collectible products, with roughly 8,500 stores across more than 100 markets worldwide.

About The Collection at Forsyth

The Collection at Forsyth is a 561,000-square-foot premier outdoor lifestyle destination located at the intersection of Georgia 400 and Peachtree Parkway. The Center features a dynamic mix of national retailers, local boutiques, restaurants, fitness concepts, and entertainment venues, serving one of Atlanta’s most affluent and fastest-growing counties. Anchored by its irreplaceable Georgia 400 visibility and surrounded by dense, high-income rooftops, the Center continues to attract a best-in-class roster, making it one of the most sought-after retail addresses in the North Atlanta submarket.

The Cheesecake Factory exterior images are available here. Photo Credit: CTO Realty Growth

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. owns and operates high-quality, open-air shopping centers located in the higher growth Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE).

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation and supplemental financial information, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.