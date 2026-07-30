Cibus to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 13, 2026 After the Market Close and Host Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a technology company that helps farmers grow more food with fewer inputs, today announced that the company will report second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 13, 2026. Cibus’ management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

Title: Cibus, Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Numbers: +1-800-420-1459 (U.S.), +1-203-518-9861 (International)

The conference ID “CIBUS” or 24287 will be required for entry

Event Link: https://investor.cibus.com/events

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Thursday, August 27, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 11162209.

A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company's website, investor.cibus.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days after the event.

About Cibus

Cibus (Nasdaq: CBUS) is a technology company that helps farmers grow more food with fewer inputs. Using its proprietary platform, Cibus improves a seed company's best crop varieties by making precise changes to the plant's own genes, with no foreign DNA added, then licenses those improvements back to the customer in exchange for royalties. Cibus is not a seed company. It develops crop traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding, with a focus on higher yields, better quality, and reduced chemical use. For more information, visit www.Cibus.com.

Cibus Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media Relations

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

203-918-4347