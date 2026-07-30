Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: Bogota Savings Bank Bogota Savings Bank

TEANECK, N.J., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 of $748,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $224,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The Company reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $1.5 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $955,000, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

As of June 30, 2026, 230,544 shares of the Company’s common stock have been repurchased pursuant to the Company’s current stock repurchase program at a cost of $2.0 million. Pursuant to the current repurchase program, the Company was authorized to repurchase up to 237,590 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC). The repurchase program does not have a scheduled expiration date and the Board of Directors has the right to suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Other Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets decreased $30.0 million, or 3.3%, to $875.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $904.9 million at December 31, 2025, due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, securities and loans.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased $5.7 million, or 16.0%, to $29.9 million at June 30, 2026 from $35.6 million at December 31, 2025 as excess funds from increased borrowings, security maturities and loan payments were used to offset deposit outflows.
  • Securities decreased $17.7 million, or 11.2%, to $140.4 million at June 30, 2026 from $158.1 million at December 31, 2025 due to principal repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities of corporate bonds.
  • Net loans decreased $10.3 million, or 1.6%, to $637.3 million at June 30, 2026 from $647.6 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to decreases in residential mortgages, commercial and construction loans, offset by an increase in multi-family real estate loans.
  • Total deposits at June 30, 2026 were $574.2 million, decreasing $78.2 million, or 12.0%, compared to $652.4 million at December 31, 2025, due to a $91.4 million decrease in certificates of deposit of which $10.8 million represented a decrease in brokered deposits. The decrease was offset by a $10.9 million increase in savings accounts and a $2.3 million increase in non-interest-bearing accounts. The average rate on deposits decreased 34 basis points to 3.10% for the first two quarters of 2026 from 3.50% from comparable period a year ago, which was due to lower interest rates and average balances of certificates of deposit.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank (the "FHLB") advances increased $47.7 million, or 51.1% to $141.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $93.3 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase in borrowings was largely attributable to the outflow of deposits during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Kevin Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said “We were pleased to announce our entry into an agreement to acquire GSL Bank this quarter. This transaction will allow us to expand and acquire a customer base from another longstanding New Jersey institution. We anticipate the ability to grow those relationships by providing greater products and services. We are hopeful that our increased lending capacity will attract those customers and meet the demand not presently met. We also have planned improvements in technology to not only remain competitive, but attractive. We are focused on prudent lending that diversifies our portfolio while maintaining solid credit quality.”

“Year over year results have shown improvements in both net income and EPS. Balance sheet management to minimize the exposure to the rate environment remains a strategic goal. We look to continue delivering shareholder value through our current stock buyback and core growth." 

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025

Net income increased $523,000 to $748,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income of $224,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $329,000 in non-interest income, a $145,000 increase in net interest income and a $201,000 decrease in non-interest expenses partially offset by a $152,000 increase in income taxes.

Interest income decreased $916,000, or 8.7%, to $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $1,000, or 0.9%, to $107,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $106,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 due to a seven basis point increase in the average yield from 4.26% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 resulting from a higher short-term interest rate environment. This was offset by a $114,000 decrease in the average balance to $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest income on loans decreased $770,000, or 9.3%, to $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 due primarily to a $57.5 million decrease in the average balance to $640.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $697.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and a six basis point decrease in the average yield from 4.77% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 4.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Interest income on securities decreased $87,000, or 4.5%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, primarily due to a 24-basis point decrease in the average yield from 5.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, to 5.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The decrease was also due to a $404,000 decrease in the average balance to $140.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from $141.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest expense decreased $1.1 million, or 15.6%, from $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 due to lower averages balances of certificates of deposits and borrowings. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the use of hedges increased the interest expense on the FHLB advances and brokered deposits by $37,000. At June 30, 2026, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $67.5 million, while fair value hedges totaled $30.0 million in notional value. 

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $910,000, or 16.5%, to $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was due to a 39 basis point decrease in the average cost of deposits to 3.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from 3.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment and a decrease in the rate paid on certificates of deposit was offset by an increase in the rate paid on savings accounts. Our rates on certificates of deposit decreased 44 basis points to 3.57% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from 4.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the average balances of certificates of deposit decreased $59.8 million to $422.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $482.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The average balance of NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts increased $8.2 million and $11.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest expense on FHLB advances decreased $151,000, or 11.7%, from $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of $20.2 million to $110.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $130.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was offset by an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 18 basis points to 4.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from 3.96% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 due to the new borrowings being shorter durations at higher rates.

Net interest income increased $145,000, or 3.9%, to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase reflected a 20 basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from 1.20% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Our net interest margin increased 20 basis points to 1.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from 1.74% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

We recorded no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025. The increase in non-performing loans were loans that were impaired with adequate collateral and required no additional provisions.

Non-interest income increased $329,000, or 99.2%, to $661,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $332,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 due to a $300,000 collection on an insurance claim from a previous year fraud loss.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, non-interest expense decreased $200,000, or 5.2%, compared to the same period ended June 30, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $75,000, or 3.7%, due to lower headcount. FDIC insurance premiums decreased $18,000, or 16.9%, due to lower deposit balances in 2026. Data processing expense increased $13,000, or 4.3%, due to higher processing costs. Director fees decreased $44,000, or 25.9%, due to fewer members on the board. The increase in advertising expense of $23,000, or 140.6%, was due to increased promotions for branch locations and more promotions on deposit and loan products. Professional fees decreased $125,000, or 33.6%, due to lower legal costs in 2026. 

Income tax expense increased $151,000 to an expense of $99,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from a $53,000 benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was due to an increase of $674,000 in pre-tax income. 

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025

Net income increased $498,000 to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from net income of $955,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $978,000 in net interest income and a decrease of $280,000 in non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $239,000 in non-interest income, an increase of $130,000 in the provision for credit losses and an increase of $391,000 in income taxes.

Interest income decreased $1.4 million, or 6.3%, to $20.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $21.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents decreased $141,000, or 38.0%, to $230,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $371,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 due to a $2.7 million decrease in the average balance to $10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $13.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, reflecting a decrease in deposits and a reduction of borrowings. This was also due to a 124 basis point decrease in the average yield from 5.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to 4.34% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 resulting from the lower interest rate environment.

Interest income on loans decreased $1.4 million, or 8.2%, to $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $16.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to a $57.3 million decrease in the average balance to $644.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $701.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest income on securities increased $344,000, or 9.1%, to $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to a 34 basis point increase in the average yield from 5.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, to 5.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The increase was also due to a $3.6 million increase in the average balance to $146.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $143.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest expense decreased $2.3 million, or 16.5%, from $14.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 due to lower average balances of certificates of deposits and borrowings. During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the use of hedges increased the interest expense on FHLB advances and brokered deposits by $21,000. At June 30, 2026, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $67.5 million, while fair value hedges totaled $30.0 million in notional value. 

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $1.7 million, or 14.9%, to $9.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was due to a 42 basis point decrease in the average cost of deposits to 3.33% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 3.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment and a decrease in the rate paid on certificates of deposit offset by an increase in the rate paid on transactional accounts. Our rates on certificates of deposit decreased 52 basis points to 3.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 4.13% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and the average balances of certificates of deposit decreased $42.5 million to $440.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $483.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The average balance of NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts increased $6.4 million and $10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest expense on FHLB advances decreased $647,000, or 22.7%, from $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of $40.5 million to $103.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $144.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was offset by an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 31 basis points to 4.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 3.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 due to the new borrowings being shorter durations at higher rates.

Net interest income increased $978,000, or 13.4%, to $8.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase reflected a 34-basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.49% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 1.15% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Our net interest margin increased 36 basis points to 2.06% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 1.70% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

We recorded a $50,000 provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to an $80,000 recovery for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 due to higher delinquent commercial loan balances. 

Non-interest income decreased $239,000, or 19.6%, to $982,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 due to a death benefit received related to a former employee last year of $564,000, offset by $300,000 collection on an insurance claim during 2026 related to a previous year fraud loss.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, non-interest expense decreased $280,000, or 3.6%, compared to the comparable June 30, 2025 period. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $103,000, or 2.5%, due to lower headcount. FDIC insurance premiums decreased $25,000, or 11.9%, due to lower deposit balances in 2026. Data processing expense decreased $32,000, or 5.1%, due to lower processing costs. Director fees decreased $65,000, or 19.7%, due to fewer members on the board. The decrease in advertising expense of $31,000, or 25.5%, was due to reduced promotions for branch locations and less promotions on deposit and loan products. Professional fees decreased $82,000, or 14.3%, due to lower legal costs in 2026 associated with a construction loan foreclosure. Occupancy and equipment increased $31,000, or 2.4%, due to higher snow removal costs in 2026.

Income tax expense increased $391,000 to an expense of $311,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from an $81,000 benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was due to an increase of $1.4 million in pre-tax income. 

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $875.0 million at June 30, 2026, representing a decrease of $30.0 million, or 3.3%, from $904.9 million at December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $5.7 million during the period primarily as excess funds from increased borrowings, security maturities and loan payments were used to offset deposits outflows. Net loans decreased $10.3 million, or 1.60%, due to $37.7 million in repayments, partially offset by new production of $27.3 million. This resulted in a $7.9 million decrease in residential loans, a $3.2 million decrease in construction loans and a decrease of $5.1 million of commercial loans, offset by a $6.6 million increase in multi-family loans. Due to the interest rate environment, we have seen a decrease in demand for residential and construction loans, which have been primary drivers of our loan growth in recent periods. Securities available for sale decreased $17.7 million or 11.2%, due to repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities of corporate bonds. 

Delinquent loans increased $1.1 million to $27.7 million, or 3.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $27.6 million at December 31, 2025. The balance of delinquent loans includes $14.5 million of commercial real estate loans associated with four large loans that have been either 30 or 60 days past due. The balance of delinquent loans also includes a $10.9 million construction that is in bankruptcy and has a 45% loan to value. All delinquent loans are considered well-secured. During the six months ended June 30, 2026, non-performing assets increased from $13.1 million at December 31, 2025 to $25.9 million, which represented 2.96% of total assets at June 30, 2026. No loans were charged off during the six months ended June 30, 2026 or June 30, 2025. The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was 0.40% of total loans and 9.95% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2026 compared to 0.39% of total loans and 19.38% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2025. The Bank has limited exposure to commercial real estate loans secured by office space. 

Total liabilities decreased $31.0 million, or 4.1%, to $733.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $764.0 million at December 31, 2025, mainly due to a $78.2 million decrease in deposits offset by an increase in borrowings. Total deposits decreased $78.2 million, or 12.0%, to $574.2 million at June 30, 2026 from $652.4 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in deposits reflected a decrease in certificate of deposit accounts, which decreased by $91.4 million to $402.5 million at June 30, 2026 from $493.9 million at December 31, 2025. This decrease was offset by savings accounts which increased by $10.9 million from $54.6 million at December 31, 2025 to $65.4 million at June 30, 2026 an increase in NOW deposit accounts and money market accounts, which increased by $15,000 to $75.8 million, and by an increase in noninterest bearing demand accounts, which increased by $2.3 million from $28.2 million at December 31, 2025 to $30.5 million at June 30, 2026. At June 30, 2026, brokered deposits were $98.9 million or 17.2% of deposits and municipal deposits were $41.3 million or 7.2% of deposits. At June 30, 2026, uninsured deposits represented 10.4% of the Bank’s total deposits. FHLB advances increased $47.7 million, or 51.1%, due to the use of borrowings to offset deposit outflows. Short-term borrowings increased $81.0 million, or 405.0%, to $101.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $20.0 million at December 31, 2025, while long-term borrowings decreased $33.3 million, or 45.4%, to $40.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $73.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total borrowing capacity at the FHLB is $231.2 million of which $141.0 million has been advanced.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $1.1 million to $142.0 million at June 30, 2026 from December 31, 2025, primarily due to net income of $1.5 million and less changes in other comprehensive income of $378,000. At June 30, 2026, the Company’s ratio of average stockholders’ equity-to-total assets was 16.20%, compared to 14.88% at June 30, 2025.

About Bogota Financial Corp.

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from eight offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Upper Saddle River, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, Point Pleasant and Teaneck, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and trade restrictions and retaliatory measures impacting our borrowers and the broader economy, the impact of a potential federal government shutdown, debt ceiling impasses or fiscal uncertainty, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the availability of low-cost funding; our continued reliance on brokered and municipal deposits; demand for loans in our market area; changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, economic assumptions or changes in our methodology, either of which may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation, increases in non-performing and classified loans, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; risks associated with cybersecurity threats, data breaches, ransomware attacks, or other failures in our operational or security systems and infrastructure, including the risks arising from our dependence on third-party service providers and vendors, the failure to maintain current technologies; failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited)
  As of  As of 
  June 30, 2026  December 31, 2025 
Assets        
Cash and due from banks $7,500,397  $11,584,648 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  22,396,729   24,013,947 
Cash and cash equivalents  29,897,126   35,598,595 
         
Securities available for sale, at fair value  140,411,551   158,064,631 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,579,949 and $2,529,949, respectively  637,312,833   647,645,607 
Premises and equipment, net  4,458,385   4,399,202 
FHLB stock and other restricted securities  7,513,600   5,403,900 
Accrued interest receivable  3,889,180   4,261,410 
Core deposit intangibles  87,934   107,604 
Bank-owned life insurance  32,225,477   31,774,855 
Right of use asset  10,557,850   10,265,125 
Investment in limited partnership  3,963,163   2,413,320 
Other assets  4,670,025   5,013,251 
Total Assets $874,987,124  $904,947,500 
Liabilities and Equity        
Non-interest bearing deposits $30,478,615  $28,177,516 
Interest bearing deposits  543,740,963   624,269,541 
Total deposits  574,219,578   652,447,057 
         
FHLB advances-short term  101,000,000   20,000,000 
FHLB advances-long term  40,020,176   73,322,132 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance  2,027,965   2,591,007 
Lease liabilities  10,782,407   10,434,759 
Other liabilities  4,971,332   5,244,197 
Total liabilities  733,021,458   764,039,152 
         
Stockholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025      
Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 12,770,973 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 12,925,572 at December 31, 2025  127,709   129,255 
Additional paid-in capital  54,026,204   54,949,369 
Retained earnings  93,550,894   92,097,426 
Unearned ESOP shares (342,926 shares at June 30, 2026 and 356,188 shares at December 31, 2025)  (4,068,789)  (4,219,390)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,670,352)  (2,048,312)
Total stockholders’ equity  141,965,666   140,908,348 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $874,987,124  $904,947,500 


BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Interest income                
Loans, including fees $7,522,862  $8,291,923  $15,510,465  $16,895,052 
Securities               
Taxable  1,855,996   1,943,360   4,117,414   3,773,754 
Tax-exempt  2,888   2,894   5,777   5,789 
Other interest-earning assets  207,404   266,987   443,991   754,158 
Total interest income  9,589,150   10,505,164   20,077,647   21,428,753 
Interest expense                
Deposits  4,613,406   5,524,138   9,603,665   11,286,462 
FHLB advances  1,136,032   1,286,421   2,207,779   2,854,448 
Total interest expense  5,749,438   6,810,559   11,811,444   14,140,910 
Net interest income  3,839,712   3,694,605   8,266,203   7,287,843 
Provision (recovery) for credit losses        50,000   (80,000)
Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses  3,839,712   3,694,605   8,216,203   7,367,843 
Non-interest income                
Fees and service charges  46,343   59,755   111,494   115,574 
Gain on sale of loans     8,768      37,830 
Bank-owned life insurance  228,330   228,392   450,622   990,623 
Other  386,046   34,795   419,850   77,055 
Total non-interest income  660,719   331,710   981,966   1,221,082 
Non-interest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits  1,984,689   2,059,942   4,037,535   4,140,141 
Occupancy and equipment  640,405   640,444   1,342,762   1,311,913 
FDIC insurance assessment  86,404   103,934   185,404   210,520 
Data processing  318,138   305,034   588,853   620,731 
Advertising  38,500   16,000   90,500   121,500 
Director fees  126,631   170,812   265,262   330,256 
Professional fees  247,166   372,364   489,447   571,094 
Other  212,307   185,972   434,135   408,017 
Total non-interest expense  3,654,240   3,854,502   7,433,898   7,714,172 
Income before income taxes  846,191   171,813   1,764,271   874,753 
Income tax expense (benefit)  98,669   (52,582)  310,803   (80,589)
Net income $747,522  $224,395  $1,453,468  $955,342 
Earnings per Share - basic $0.06  $0.02  $0.12  $0.08 
Earnings per Share - diluted $0.06  $0.02  $0.12  $0.08 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  12,492,325   12,635,990   12,598,741   12,642,744 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  12,507,536   12,641,179   12,609,946   12,644,701 


BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED RATIOS
(unaudited)

  At or For the Three Months  At or for the Six Months 
  Ended June 30,  Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Performance Ratios (1):                
Return on average assets (2)  0.09%  0.02%  0.17%  0.10%
Return on average equity (3)  0.53%  0.16%  1.03%  0.10%
Interest rate spread (4)  1.40%  1.20%  1.49%  1.15%
Net interest margin (5)  1.94%  1.74%  2.06%  1.70%
Efficiency ratio (6)  81.20%  95.73%  80.38%  90.66%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  118.10%  116.49%  117.83%  115.24%
Net loans to deposits  110.99%  110.34%  110.99%  110.34%
Average equity to average assets (7)  16.49%  15.02%  16.20%  14.88%
Capital Ratios:                
Tier 1 capital to average assets          16.45%  15.32%
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans          0.40%  0.37%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans          9.95%  18.69%
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period          0.00%  0.00%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans          4.05%  2.00%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets          2.96%  1.50%


(1)Certain performance ratios for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 are annualized.
(2)Represents net income divided by average total assets.
(3)Represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(4)Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2026 and 2025.
(5)Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2026 and 2025.
(6)Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(7)Represents average stockholders’ equity divided by average total assets.


LOANS

Loans are summarized as follows at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025:

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2026  2025 
  (unaudited) 
Real estate:        
Residential First Mortgage $435,989,187  $443,894,498 
Commercial Real Estate  116,887,887   121,960,681 
Multi-Family Real Estate  65,539,077   58,944,579 
Construction  18,867,564   22,046,399 
Commercial and Industrial  2,494,250   3,211,338 
Consumer  114,817   118,061 
Total loans  639,892,782   650,175,556 
Allowance for credit losses  (2,579,949)  (2,529,949)
Net loans $637,312,833  $647,645,607 


The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated:

  At June 30,  At December 31, 
  2026  2025 
  Amount  Percent  Average Rate  Amount  Percent  Average Rate 
                         
  (unaudited) 
Non-interest bearing demand accounts $30,478,615   5.31%  % $28,177,516   4.32%  %
NOW accounts  65,426,250   11.39%  2.85   65,532,122   10.04%  2.76 
Money market accounts  10,365,455   1.81%  0.42   10,244,512   1.57%  0.44 
Savings accounts  65,414,499   11.39%  2.66   54,558,439   8.36%  2.13 
Certificates of deposit  402,534,759   70.10%  3.52   493,934,468   75.70%  3.75 
Total $574,219,578   100.00%  3.10% $652,447,057   100.00%  3.30%


Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates 

The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.

  Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
  Average Balance  Interest and Dividends  Yield/ Cost  Average Balance  Interest and Dividends  Yield/ Cost 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Assets: (unaudited) 
Cash and cash equivalents $9,862  $107   4.33% $9,976  $106   4.26%
Loans  640,337   7,522   4.71%  697,792   8,292   4.77%
Securities  140,737   1,859   5.28%  141,141   1,946   5.52%
Other interest-earning assets  6,107   101   6.65%  7,085   161   9.09%
Total interest-earning assets  797,043   9,589   4.82%  855,994   10,505   4.92%
                         
Non-interest-earning assets  63,828           65,094         
Total assets $860,871          $921,088         
Liabilities and equity:                        
NOW and money market accounts $81,501  $466   2.29% $73,261  $447   2.44%
Savings accounts  60,620   386   2.55%  48,751   249   2.05%
Certificates of deposit(1)  422,701   3,761   3.57%  482,516   4,828   4.01%
Total interest-bearing deposits  564,822   4,613   3.28%  604,528   5,524   3.67%
                         
FHLB advances (1)  110,045   1,136   4.14%  130,277   1,286   3.96%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  674,867   5,749   3.42%  734,805   6,810   3.72%
Non-interest-bearing deposits  31,404           32,076         
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  12,634           15,894         
Total liabilities  718,905           782,775         
                         
Total equity  141,966           138,313         
Total liabilities and equity $860,871          $921,088         
Net interest income     $3,840          $3,695     
Interest rate spread(2)          1.40%          1.20%
Net interest margin(3)          1.94%          1.74%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  118.10%          116.49%        


1.Cash flow and fair value hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the net effect on interest expense on the FHLB advances and certificates of deposit was an increased expense of $37,000 and a reduced expense of $186,000, respectively.
2.Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
3.Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
  Average Balance  Interest and Dividends  Yield/ Cost  Average Balance  Interest and Dividends  Yield/ Cost 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Assets:                        
Cash and cash equivalents $10,584  $230   4.34% $13,270  $371   5.58%
Loans  644,096   15,510   4.82%  701,423   16,895   4.82%
Securities  146,787   4,123   5.62%  143,199   3,779   5.28%
Other interest-earning assets  5,841   214   7.34%  7,692   384   9.97%
Total interest-earning assets  807,308   20,077   4.97%  865,584   21,429   4.95%
Non-interest-earning assets  65,807           61,323         
Total assets $873,115          $926,907         
Liabilities and equity:                        
NOW and money market accounts $82,728  $1,009   2.46% $76,313  $904   2.39%
Savings accounts  57,882   703   2.45%  47,299   475   2.02%
Certificates of deposit(1)  440,920   7,892   3.61%  483,380   9,908   4.13%
Total interest-bearing deposits  581,530   9,604   3.33%  606,992   11,287   3.75%
FHLB advances (1)  103,589   2,207   4.30%  144,120   2,854   3.99%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  685,119   11,811   3.48%  751,112   14,141   3.80%
Non-interest-bearing deposits  29,917           32,425         
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  16,599           5,420         
Total liabilities  731,635           788,957         
Total equity  141,480           137,950         
Total liabilities and equity $873,115          $926,907         
Net interest income     $8,266          $7,288     
Interest rate spread(2)          1.49%          1.15%
Net interest margin(3)          2.06%          1.70%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  117.83%          115.24%        


1.Cash flow and fair value hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the net effect on interest expense on the FHLB advances and certificates of deposit was an increased expense of $21,000 and a reduced expense of $363,000, respectively.
2.Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
3.Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Rate/Volume Analysis

The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2026  Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 
  Compared to  Compared to 
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2025  Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 
  Increase (Decrease) Due to  Increase (Decrease) Due to 
  Volume  Rate  Net  Volume  Rate  Net 
  (In thousands) 
Interest income: (unaudited) 
Cash and cash equivalents $(5) $6  $1  $(67) $(74) $(141)
Loans receivable  (668)  (102)  (770)  (1,385)     (1,385)
Securities  (5)  (82)  (87)  96   248   344 
Other interest earning assets  (20)  (40)  (60)  (81)  (89)  (170)
Total interest-earning assets  (698)  (218)  (916)  (1,437)  85   (1,352)
                         
Interest expense:                        
NOW and money market accounts  154   (135)  19   77   28   105 
Savings accounts  68   69   137   117   111   228 
Certificates of deposit  (566)  (501)  (1,067)  (828)  (1,188)  (2,016)
FHLB advances  (479)  329   (150)  (1,207)  560   (647)
Total interest-bearing liabilities  (822)  (239)  (1,061)  (1,842)  (488)  (2,330)
Net increase in net interest income $124  $21  $145  $405  $573  $978 


Contacts
Kevin Pace – President & CEO, 201-862-0660 ext. 1110


GlobeNewswire

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