Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results and Commences Quarterly Cash Dividend

 | Source: Columbia Financial, Inc. Columbia Financial, Inc.

FAIR LAWN, N.J., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLBK), the holding company for Columbia Bank ("Columbia"), reported net income of $14.5 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $12.3 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 reflected higher net interest income due to both an increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense, and an increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for credit losses, an increase in non-interest expense and higher income tax expense. For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported core net income of $15.1 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $27.6 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $21.2 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2026 reflected higher net interest income due to both an increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income, an increase in non-interest expense and higher income tax expense.

Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “Second quarter financial results reflected an increase in core net income, attributable to net interest margin expansion, partially offset by merger related costs and a higher income tax rate. The balance sheet experienced growth compared to the prior quarter, driven by depositor stock subscriptions in the Company's second-step conversion offering, coupled with solid commercial loan production."

Financial Highlights

  • Net income increased by $2.2 million, or 17.7%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and increased $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
  • Net interest margin of 2.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 increased by 25 basis points compared to 2.19% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and increased 8 basis points compared to 2.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
  • Commercial loan segments increased $260.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to March 31, 2026, which included $78.8 million of commercial business loans.
  • On July 30, 2026, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on August 26, 2026, to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2026.

As previously disclosed, on July 20, 2026, the Company completed its second-step conversion offering and simultaneous acquisition of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. As a result, the Company’s financial condition and results of operations as of June 30, 2026 do not reflect the acquisition of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. The Company's June 30, 2026 financial results reflect a portion of the stock subscriptions which are included in total deposits.

Mr. Kemly further remarked, “The second quarter represented a period of considerable strategic activity for Columbia leading up to the completion of our second-step conversion and acquisition of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. during the third quarter. In July 2026, the Company completed its second-step conversion offering raising gross proceeds of $1.7 billion and completed the merger with Northfield Bancorp, Inc. adding approximately $5.8 billion in total assets. These transactions are anticipated to affect a meaningful transformation of the Company through the introduction of new geographic markets within the New York metropolitan area, the expansion of a lower-cost deposit base, and the provision of substantial capital to support the future growth of our franchise."

Impact of Second-Step Conversion Offering and Northfield Bancorp Acquisition

  • Subsequent to the merger, on a proforma basis as of March 31, 2026, the Company had $18.0 billion of total assets, $12.5 billion in total deposits and $11.9 billion in total loans.
  • Over 100 branch offices throughout the State of New Jersey, Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025

Net income of $14.5 million was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.2 million compared to net income of $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to a $9.2 million increase in net interest income and a $657,000 increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in provision for credit losses, $4.5 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $1.3 million increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $62.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $9.2 million, or 17.2%, from $53.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $5.8 million increase in interest income and a $3.5 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields on loans, while the decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in yields on both deposits and borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $463,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $615,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The average yield on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 increased 5 basis points to 5.01%, as compared to 4.96% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Interest income on loans increased due to an increase in both the average balance and yield on loans. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 decreased 5 basis points to 3.50%, as compared to 3.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 decreased 83 basis points to 4.33%, as compared to 5.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, mainly due to a 50 basis point decrease in the dividend rate received on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $59.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 5.5%, from $62.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 27 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits coupled with a 34 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings, partially offset by increases in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Interest expense on deposits decreased $3.2 million, or 6.5%, due to a slight decrease in the average cost of all deposit types, and to a lesser extent, the lower costing deposits held during the subscription phase of the Company's second-step conversion offering during the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Interest expense on borrowings decreased $246,000, or 1.8%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 increased 25 basis points to 2.44% when compared to 2.19%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, mostly due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 1 basis point to 4.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 4.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 28 basis points to 2.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 3.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $4.3 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 74.7%, from $2.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily attributable to an increase of $234.5 million in total gross loans.

Non-interest income was $10.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $657,000, or 6.5%, from $10.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 mainly due to a $610,000 bank-owned life insurance death benefit in June 2026, and income related to the transition and exchange into higher yielding bank-owned life insurance policies.

Non-interest expense was $49.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $4.5 million, or 10.0%, from $44.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in compensation and employee benefits expense of $3.0 million, an increase in data processing and software expenses of $863,000, and an increase in merger-related expenses of $819,000, partially offset by a decrease of $1.3 million in professional fees. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was due to an increase in the number of employees and normal merit increases.

Income tax expense was $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.3 million, as compared to income tax expense of $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, mainly due to higher pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 27.6% and 25.4% for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase in the 2026 effective tax rate was due to non-deductible merger-related expenses.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025

Net income of $27.6 million was recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $6.4 million, or 30.1%, compared to net income of $21.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to a $19.3 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in non-interest income, an $8.2 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $3.8 million increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $123.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $19.3 million, or 18.5%, from $104.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $12.5 million increase in interest income and a $6.8 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans coupled with an increase in the average yield on loans. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $714,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $872,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The average yield on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased 9 basis points to 5.01%, as compared to 4.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Interest income on loans increased due to an increase in both the average balance and yield on loans. The average yield on securities for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 6 basis points to 3.44%, as compared to 3.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 98 basis points to 4.49%, as compared to 5.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, mainly due to a lower dividend rate received on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $117.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $6.8 million, or 5.5%, from $124.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 29 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits coupled with a 33 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits decreased $7.0 million, or 7.1%, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025, due to a decrease in the average cost of deposits, while interest expense on borrowings increased $230,000, or 0.9%, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025, due to the increase in the average balance of borrowings.

The Company's net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased 28 basis points to 2.43% when compared to 2.15% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 3 basis points to 4.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 4.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 28 basis points to 2.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to 3.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $5.3 million, a decrease of $133,000, or 2.5% from $5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was primarily attributable to a decrease in net charge-offs, which totaled $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-interest income was $17.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 5.7%, from $18.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to a change in fair value of equity securities of $1.6 million and a decrease in other non-interest income of $627,000, mainly due to interest rate swaps, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in bank-owned life insurance partially attributable to a death benefit claim in June 2026, and income related to the transition and exchange into higher yielding bank-owed life insurance policies.

Non-interest expense was $96.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $8.2 million, or 9.2%, from $88.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in compensation and employee benefits expense of $5.5 million, an increase in occupancy expense of $1.4 million, an increase in data processing and software expenses of $1.5 million and an increase in merger-related expenses of $2.6 million, partially offset by a decrease of $2.4 million in professional fees. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was due to normal annual increases and an increase in the number of employees.

Income tax expense was $11.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $3.8 million, as compared to income tax expense of $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, mainly due to an increase in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 28.7% and 25.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase in the 2026 effective tax rate was due to non-deductible merger-related expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $1.2 billion, or 10.5%, to $12.2 billion at June 30, 2026 from $11.0 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in total assets was primarily attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $748.8 million, debt securities available for sale of $137.5 million, loans receivable, net, of $197.7 million, and other assets of $49.3 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $748.8 million, or 219.7%, to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2026 from $340.8 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to proceeds raised through the Company's second-step conversion offering included in deposits, principal repayments on securities of $54.8 million, calls and maturities on securities of $76.1 million, and repayments on loans receivable, partially offset by purchases of securities of $272.4 million, and the origination of loans receivable of approximately $761.0 million.

Debt securities available for sale increased $137.5 million, or 12.3%, to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2026 from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was attributable to purchases of securities of $252.9 million, consisting primarily of U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by an increase in the gross unrealized loss on securities of $8.5 million, calls and maturities on securities of $61.3 million, and repayments on securities of $46.8 million.

Loans receivable, net, increased $197.7 million, or 2.4%, to $8.4 billion at June 30, 2026 from $8.2 billion at December 31, 2025. Multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans increased $90.8 million, $60.6 million, $33.2 million, and $64.2 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in one-to-four family real estate loans and home equity loans and advances of $39.5 million and $7.0 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $3.9 million to $71.1 million at June 30, 2026 from $67.2 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to loan growth during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Other assets increased $49.3 million, or 14.7%, to $385.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $335.7 million at December 31, 2025 primarily due to an increase in net pension assets of $21.3 million and an increase in commercial real estate loans in process of $16.0 million.

Total liabilities increased $1.1 billion, or 11.4%, to $11.0 billion at June 30, 2026 from $9.9 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in total deposits of $1.1 billion, due to proceeds raised through the Company's second-step conversion offering included in deposits, an increase in borrowings of $35.0 million, and an increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities of $20.7 million. The increase in total deposits primarily consisted of increases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings and club accounts, and certificates of deposits of $38.4 million, $859.1 million, $13.1 million and $202.8 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in money market accounts of $55.5 million. The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits was mainly attributable to proceeds raised through the Company's second-step conversion offering. The increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities related to an increase in outstanding checks and an increase in collateral pledged for interest rate swaps. The $35.0 million increase in borrowings was driven by a net increase in short-term borrowings of $50.0 million, coupled with new long-term borrowings of $40.0 million, offset by repayments of $55.0 million in maturing long-term borrowings.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $35.5 million, or 3.1%, with a balance of $1.2 billion at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, primarily attributable to net income of $27.6 million.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing loans at June 30, 2026 totaled $43.0 million, or 0.51% of total gross loans, as compared to $38.0 million, or 0.46% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2025. The $5.0 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing one-to-four family loans of $1.0 million, and a $10.6 million commercial real estate loan on a six-story mixed use building, which includes apartments and commercial/storage space designated as non-performing during the 2026 period, partially offset by a decrease in non-performing commercial business loans of $1.1 million, and a decrease in non-performing construction loans of $5.9 million. The decrease in non-performing construction loans was due to one loan secured by a mixed use five-story building with both commercial space and apartments, being transferred to other real estate owned in March 2026. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.40% at June 30, 2026, as compared to 0.34% at December 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net charge-offs totaled $2.0 million, as compared to net charge-offs of $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net charge-offs totaled $1.4 million, as compared to net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $71.1 million, or 0.84% of total gross loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $67.2 million, or 0.82% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2025. The increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans was primarily due to an increase in the outstanding balance of loans.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

The consolidated financial results include the accounts of Columbia Financial, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary Columbia Bank (the "Bank") and the Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Maryland corporation organized as Columbia Bank's parent stock holding company. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates more than 100 full-service banking offices and offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates, higher inflation and their impact on national and local economic conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other governmental entities; the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; the impact of changing political conditions or federal government shutdowns; the impact of legal, judicial and regulatory proceedings or investigations, competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect a borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the effect of acts of terrorism, war or pandemics, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities; legislative changes and changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements will become impaired; cyber-attacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our systems and allow unauthorized access to confidential information; the inability of third party service providers to perform; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits and effectively manage liquidity; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; and the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy, or its integration of acquired financial institutions and businesses.

In addition, with respect to the Company’s recently completed merger with Northfield Bancorp (“Northfield”), such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (i) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which the combined company operates; (ii) the possibility that the integration of the two companies may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; and ((iii) the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and those set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods presented. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity. These measures are commonly utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands)
 
 June 30, December 31,
  2026  2025
Assets(Unaudited)  
Cash and due from banks$1,089,479 $340,695
Short-term investments 112  111
Total cash and cash equivalents 1,089,591  340,806
    
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 1,259,489  1,122,017
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $362,292, and $367,289 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 393,576  396,233
Equity securities, at fair value 5,820  6,802
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 81,849  64,604
    
Loans receivable 8,493,610  8,292,010
Less: allowance for credit losses 71,065  67,201
Loans receivable, net 8,422,545  8,224,809
    
Accrued interest receivable 42,372  41,490
Office properties and equipment, net 82,796  82,985
Bank-owned life insurance 285,184  283,094
Goodwill and intangible assets 119,074  120,302
Other real estate owned 5,923  
Other assets 384,986  335,651
Total assets$12,173,205 $11,018,793
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities:   
Deposits$9,502,065 $8,444,079
Borrowings 1,218,452  1,183,472
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 51,068  45,792
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 205,410  184,722
Total liabilities 10,976,995  9,858,065
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Total stockholders' equity 1,196,210  1,160,728
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$12,173,205 $11,018,793
    


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2026  2025   2026   2025
Interest income:(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Loans receivable$103,340 $99,646  $205,492  $194,756
Debt securities available for sale and equity securities 11,315  10,301   21,538   20,043
Debt securities held to maturity 2,851  2,922   5,607   5,733
Federal funds and interest-earning deposits 3,307  2,443   5,687   5,301
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock dividends 1,438  1,179   2,798   2,821
Total interest income 122,251  116,491   241,122   228,654
Interest expense:       
Deposits 46,135  49,344   92,446   99,489
Borrowings 13,198  13,444   25,367   25,137
Total interest expense 59,333  62,788   117,813   124,626
        
Net interest income 62,918  53,703   123,309   104,028
        
Provision for credit losses 4,312  2,468   5,268   5,401
        
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 58,606  51,235   118,041   98,627
        
Non-interest income:       
Demand deposit account fees 2,091  2,015   4,137   3,903
Bank-owned life insurance 2,741  1,990   4,914   3,849
Title insurance fees 829  861   1,487   1,507
Loan fees and service charges 1,791  1,744   2,985   2,800
Gain on securities transactions   336      336
Change in fair value of equity securities 182  272   (982)  580
Gain (loss) on sale of loans 755  (15)  775   500
Gain on sale of other real estate owned   281      281
Other non-interest income 2,441  2,689   4,261   4,888
Total non-interest income 10,830  10,173   17,577   18,644
        
Non-interest expense:       
Compensation and employee benefits 31,965  28,933   63,062   57,516
Occupancy 6,782  5,968   13,579   12,153
Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,827  1,739   3,412   3,619
Advertising 665  563   1,313   1,094
Professional fees 2,224  3,519   3,618   6,034
Data processing and software expenses 4,966  4,103   9,618   8,164
Merger-related expenses 819     2,642   
Other non-interest expense, net 169  81   (340)  171
Total non-interest expense 49,417  44,906   96,904   88,751
        
Income before income tax expense 20,019  16,502   38,714   28,520
        
Income tax expense 5,533  4,197   11,129   7,315
        
Net income$14,486 $12,305  $27,585  $21,205
        
Earnings per share-basic$0.14 $0.12  $0.27  $0.21
Earnings per share-diluted$0.14 $0.12  $0.27  $0.21
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 101,367,978  101,985,784   101,317,739   101,898,636
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 101,946,380  101,985,784   101,708,284   101,898,636


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
  
 For the Three Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield / Cost Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield / Cost
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earnings assets:           
Loans$8,281,118  $103,340 5.01% $8,059,332  $99,646 4.96%
Securities 1,624,577   14,166 3.50%  1,493,913   13,223 3.55%
Other interest-earning assets 439,354   4,745 4.33%  281,611   3,622 5.16%
Total interest-earning assets 10,345,049   122,251 4.74%  9,834,856   116,491 4.75%
Non-interest-earning assets 907,835       860,948     
Total assets$11,252,884      $10,695,804     
            
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing demand$1,917,627  $9,864 2.06% $1,938,459  $10,898 2.25%
Money market accounts 1,424,641   8,645 2.43%  1,332,835   9,424 2.84%
Savings and club deposits 622,373   654 0.42%  645,167   1,114 0.69%
Certificates of deposit 2,935,893   26,972 3.68%  2,788,547   27,908 4.01%
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,900,534   46,135 2.68%  6,705,008   49,344 2.95%
FHLB advances 1,295,513   13,066 4.05%  1,218,442   13,303 4.38%
Junior subordinated debentures 7,066   132 7.49%  7,045   141 8.03%
Total borrowings 1,302,579   13,198 4.06%  1,225,487   13,444 4.40%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,203,113  $59,333 2.90%  7,930,495  $62,788 3.18%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:           
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,628,692       1,443,627     
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 240,038       215,390     
Total liabilities 10,071,843       9,589,512     
Total stockholders' equity 1,181,041       1,106,292     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$11,252,884      $10,695,804     
            
Net interest income  $62,918     $53,703  
Interest rate spread    1.84%     1.57%
Net interest-earning assets$2,141,936      $1,904,361     
Net interest margin    2.44%     2.19%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126.11%      124.01%    


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
  
 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield / Cost Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield / Cost
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earnings assets:           
Loans$8,271,951  $205,492 5.01% $7,977,402  $194,756 4.92%
Securities 1,590,580   27,145 3.44%  1,485,771   25,776 3.50%
Other interest-earning assets 381,127   8,485 4.49%  299,424   8,122 5.47%
Total interest-earning assets 10,243,658   241,122 4.75%  9,762,597   228,654 4.72%
Non-interest-earning assets 897,888       866,499     
Total assets$11,141,546      $10,629,096     
            
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing demand$1,944,573  $19,930 2.07% $1,999,157  $22,438 2.26%
Money market accounts 1,449,238   17,709 2.46%  1,307,676   18,662 2.88%
Savings and club deposits 622,117   1,307 0.42%  647,201   2,221 0.69%
Certificates of deposit 2,903,864   53,500 3.72%  2,772,808   56,168 4.08%
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,919,792   92,446 2.69%  6,726,842   99,489 2.98%
FHLB advances 1,242,091   25,089 4.07%  1,140,113   24,857 4.40%
Junior subordinated debentures 7,063   263 7.51%  7,041   280 8.02%
Other borrowings 718   15 4.21%      %
Total borrowings 1,249,872   25,367 4.09%  1,147,154   25,137 4.42%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,169,664  $117,813 2.91%  7,873,996  $124,626 3.19%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:           
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,558,159       1,438,262     
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 237,291       218,314     
Total liabilities 9,965,114       9,530,572     
Total stockholders' equity 1,176,432       1,098,524     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$11,141,546      $10,629,096     
            
Net interest income  $123,309     $104,028  
Interest rate spread    1.84%     1.53%
Net interest-earning assets$2,073,994      $1,888,601     
Net interest margin    2.43%     2.15%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 125.39%      123.99%    


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin
 
 Average Yields/Costs by Quarter
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Yield on interest-earning assets:         
Loans5.01% 5.01% 5.03% 5.04% 4.96%
Securities3.50  3.38  3.36  3.41  3.55 
Other interest-earning assets4.33  4.78  4.69  5.24  5.16 
Total interest-earning assets4.74% 4.76% 4.77% 4.81% 4.75%
          
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:         
Total interest-bearing deposits2.68% 2.71% 2.79% 2.91% 2.95%
Total borrowings4.06  4.12  4.25  4.37  4.40 
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.90% 2.92% 3.01% 3.14% 3.18%
          
Interest rate spread1.84% 1.84% 1.76% 1.67% 1.57%
Net interest margin2.44% 2.42% 2.36% 2.29% 2.19%
          
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities126.11% 124.59% 124.84% 124.64% 124.01%


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
  
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS(1):         
Return on average assets0.52% 0.48% 0.57% 0.55% 0.46%
Core return on average assets0.54% 0.55% 0.57% 0.56% 0.47%
Return on average equity4.92% 4.55% 5.43% 5.23% 4.46%
Core return on average equity5.14% 5.17% 5.50% 5.41% 4.58%
Core return on average tangible equity5.71% 5.75% 6.14% 6.04% 5.14%
Interest rate spread1.84% 1.84% 1.76% 1.67% 1.57%
Net interest margin2.44% 2.42% 2.36% 2.29% 2.19%
Non-interest income to average assets0.39% 0.25% 0.31% 0.36% 0.38%
Non-interest expense to average assets1.76% 1.75% 1.70% 1.65% 1.68%
Efficiency ratio67.01% 70.73% 68.42% 67.04% 70.30%
Core efficiency ratio65.90% 68.02% 68.06% 66.04% 69.41%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities126.11% 124.59% 124.84% 124.64% 124.01%
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average outstanding loans(2)0.10% (0.03)        % 0.03% 0.04% 0.04%
          
(1)Ratios are annualized when appropriate.
(2)The June 30, 2025 ratio includes $3.2 million of non-annualized PCD charge-offs related to the purchased commercial equipment finance loans.


ASSET QUALITY DATA: 
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-accrual loans$42,988  $41,375  $38,000  $32,529  $39,545 
90+ and still accruing              
Non-performing loans 42,988   41,375   38,000   32,529   39,545 
Real estate owned 5,923   5,923          
Total non-performing assets$48,911  $47,298  $38,000  $32,529  $39,545 
          
Non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.51%  0.50%  0.46%  0.40%  0.49%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.40%  0.43%  0.34%  0.30%  0.37%
Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL")$71,065  $68,761  $67,201  $65,659  $64,467 
ACL to total non-performing loans 165.31%  166.19%  176.84%  201.85%  163.02%
ACL to gross loans 0.84%  0.84%  0.82%  0.80%  0.79%


LOAN DATA: 
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
 (In thousands)
Real estate loans:     
One-to-four family$2,518,768  $2,543,588  $2,558,252  $2,583,162  $2,629,372 
Multifamily 1,768,395   1,669,232   1,677,613   1,612,105   1,578,733 
Commercial real estate 2,573,823   2,472,993   2,513,260   2,532,329   2,517,693 
Construction 502,609   520,753   469,438   465,283   415,403 
Commercial business loans 831,030   752,246   766,792   771,486   726,526 
Consumer loans:         
Home equity loans and advances 248,141   249,487   255,126   256,970   256,384 
Other consumer loans 2,851   2,850   2,895   2,725   2,602 
Total gross loans 8,445,617   8,211,149   8,243,376   8,224,060   8,126,713 
Purchased credit deteriorated loans 9,828   10,158   10,442   10,920   11,998 
Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts 38,165   38,371   38,192   37,580   36,788 
Allowance for credit losses (71,065)  (68,761)  (67,201)  (65,659)  (64,467)
Loans receivable, net$8,422,545  $8,190,917  $8,224,809  $8,206,901  $8,111,032 


 At June 30, 2026
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Balance % of Gross Loans Weighted Average
Loan to Value
Ratio(1)		 Weighted
Average
Debt Service
Coverage(1)
Multifamily Real Estate$1,768,395 20.9% 59.0% 1.51
        
Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate$651,597 7.7% 60.0% 2.52
        
Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate:       
Retail / Shopping centers$536,812 6.4% 55.2% 1.57
Mixed Use 317,849 3.8  61.3  1.51
Industrial / Warehouse 489,704 5.8  52.3  1.60
Non-Medical Office 175,834 2.1  52.0  1.86
Medical Office 93,788 1.1  59.6  1.46
Single Purpose 58,295 0.7  64.1  1.38
Other 249,944 3.0  51.7  2.10
Total$1,922,226 22.8% 55.2% 1.65
        
Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans$4,342,218 51.4% 57.5% 1.72
        
(1)Based on the most recent financial information available.
 
As of June 30, 2026, the Company had loan exposures of approximately $793,000 and $846,000 related to office and rent stabilized multifamily loans in New York City, respectively. In connection with the closing of the Northfield Bank merger in July 2026, the Company will acquire New York City rent stabilized multifamily loans totaling approximately $415.1 million as of June 30, 2026.


DEPOSIT DATA: 
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025
 Balance Weighted
Average
Rate		 Balance Weighted
Average
Rate		 Balance Weighted
Average
Rate		 Balance Weighted
Average
Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest-bearing demand$1,555,833 % $1,508,030 % $1,517,399 % $1,490,722 %
Interest-bearing demand 2,844,989 1.37   1,882,987 1.86   1,985,871 1.99   1,855,724 2.04 
Money market accounts 1,409,504 2.48   1,451,274 2.43   1,465,028 2.59   1,396,474 2.74 
Savings and club deposits 636,566 0.42   625,001 0.42   623,444 0.47   638,857 0.61 
Certificates of deposit 3,055,173 3.69   2,904,722 3.71   2,852,337 3.80   2,858,544 3.89 
Total deposits$9,502,065 1.99% $8,372,014 2.16% $8,444,079 2.23% $8,240,321 2.32%


CAPITAL RATIOS:   
 June 30, December 31,
 2026(1) 2025
Company:   
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)14.89% 14.92%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)13.97% 14.03%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)13.89% 13.94%
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)10.32% 10.27%
    
Columbia Bank:   
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)14.11% 14.09%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)13.19% 13.20%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)13.19% 13.20%
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)9.75% 9.67%
    
(1)Estimated ratios at June 30, 2026   


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
      
Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
   June 30, December 31,
    2026   2025 
   (Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity  $1,196,210  $1,160,728 
Less: goodwill   (110,715)  (110,715)
Less: core deposit intangible   (6,007)  (6,946)
Total tangible stockholders' equity  $1,079,488  $1,043,067 
      
Shares outstanding   104,055,967   103,984,649 
      
Book value per share  $11.50  $11.16 
Tangible book value per share  $10.37  $10.03 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
        
Reconciliation of Core Net Income       
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026  2025   2026  2025 
 (In thousands)
Net income$14,486 $12,305  $27,585 $21,205 
Less: gain on securities transactions, net of tax   (251)    (251)
Add: severance expense, net of tax   354     517 
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax 650     1,245   
Add: litigation expenses, net of tax   242     242 
Core net income$15,136 $12,650  $28,830 $21,713 


Return on Average Assets       
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net income$14,486  $12,305  $27,585  $21,205 
        
Average assets$11,252,884  $10,695,804  $11,141,546  $10,629,096 
        
Return on average assets 0.52%  0.46%  0.50%  0.40%
        
Core net income$15,136  $12,650  $28,830  $21,713 
        
Core return on average assets 0.54%  0.47%  0.52%  0.41%


Return on Average Equity       
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Total average stockholders' equity$1,181,041  $1,106,292  $1,176,432  $1,098,524 
Less: gain on securities transactions, net of tax    (251)     (251)
Add: severance expense, net of tax    354      517 
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax 650      1,245    
Add: litigation expenses, net of tax    242      242 
Core average stockholders' equity$1,181,691  $1,106,637  $1,177,677  $1,099,032 
        
Return on average equity 4.92%  4.46%  4.73%  3.89%
        
Core return on core average equity 5.14%  4.58%  4.94%  3.98%


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)       
        
Return on Average Tangible Equity    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Total average stockholders' equity$1,181,041  $1,106,292  $1,176,432  $1,098,524 
Less: average goodwill (110,715)  (110,715)  (110,715)  (110,715)
Less: average core deposit intangible (6,293)  (8,241)  (6,531)  (8,511)
Total average tangible stockholders' equity$1,064,033  $987,336  $1,059,186  $979,298 
        
Core return on average tangible equity 5.71%  5.14%  5.49%  4.47%


Efficiency Ratios       
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income$62,918  $53,703  $123,309  $104,028 
Non-interest income 10,830   10,173   17,577   18,644 
Total income$73,748  $63,876  $140,886  $122,672 
        
Non-interest expense$49,417  $44,906  $96,904  $88,751 
        
Efficiency ratio 67.01%  70.30%  68.78%  72.35%
        
Non-interest income$10,830  $10,173  $17,577  $18,644 
Less :gain on securities transactions    (336)     (336)
Core non-interest income$10,830  $9,837  $17,577  $18,308 
        
Non-interest expense$49,417  $44,906  $96,904  $88,751 
Less: severance expense    (475)     (695)
Less: merger-related expenses (819)     (2,642)   
Less: litigation expenses    (325)     (325)
Core non-interest expense$48,598  $44,106  $94,262  $87,731 
        
Core efficiency ratio 65.90%  69.41%  66.91%  71.71%


Columbia Financial, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
(833) 550-0717


GlobeNewswire

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