GenomOncology Announces Integrated End-to-End Workflow Using PacBio’s Long-Read Whole-Genome Sequencing Technology in Oncology

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenomOncology (GO), a precision oncology software company specializing in genomic data interpretation and reporting, today announced an end-to-end workflow for somatic whole-genome sequencing (WGS) in oncology. The combined solution unites the PacBio HiFi WGS RUO secondary analysis pipeline with GO's Pathology Workbench (PWB) platform to bring standardized, clinician-ready reporting to clinical laboratories exploring the full potential of long-read sequencing.

Long-read WGS holds significant promise for oncology diagnostics, offering simultaneous detection of small and large variants, haplotype phasing, and methylation calling within a single assay. Until now, translating those sequencing outputs into structured, clinician-ready reports has remained a persistent operational challenge for labs. This consolidated solution addresses that gap directly.

The integrated workflow connects two components: the PacBio Somatic WGS RUO analysis pipeline, which handles standardized secondary analysis from raw sequencing output through aligned reads and variant calls, and GenomOncology's Pathology Workbench, which provides tertiary analysis capabilities including QC review, variant interpretation, evidence curation, and configurable genomic report generation. The end result enables a streamlined and automated sequencer to clinical report solution.

A key feature of the combined workflow is its modular reporting architecture. GO Pathology Workbench enables laboratories to derive histology-specific sub-panels from a shared WGS backbone, supporting reporting aligned to key tumor types, comprehensive genomic profiling, myeloid-focused panels, and other clinical program configurations. This approach allows labs to standardize upstream sequencing processes while tailoring report outputs to specific clinical and potential reimbursement requirements, without building separate pipelines for each indication.

The workflow is packaged for flexible deployment and can run in any environment a laboratory chooses, including on-premises data centers or major public cloud platforms. This architecture gives labs control over where their data lives while supporting rapid implementation without specialized infrastructure build-out.

"Translating long-read WGS data into reports that pathologists and oncologists can act on requires more than a sequencing pipeline. It requires a system that understands the clinical context of each result. This integrated workflow gives laboratories a structured, scalable path from instrument output to clinical report, with the flexibility to support the reporting programs they actually run."

Matthew Stachowiak, PhD, Vice President of Innovation, GenomOncology

Validation testing across representative control and reference samples confirmed that the integrated workflow generates aligned BAM and VCF outputs suitable for downstream clinical review. Secondary pipeline outputs are mapped directly into Pathology Workbench, providing case triage and interpretation workflows with visibility into QC metrics, coverage and quality annotations, phased variant representations, and methylation-derived data tracks to enable creation of a clinical report.

Learn More at CGC 2026 in Houston

Attendees of the Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) Annual Meeting in Houston, August 1-5, 2026 are invited to connect with the GenomOncology team to learn more about this workflow during our poster presentation. Visit the GO team on-site for a closer look at how Pathology Workbench supports long-read WGS reporting across clinical programs.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology transforms complex clinical and molecular data into actionable intelligence for precision cancer care. The company's AI-enabled reporting solutions deliver embedded decision support for clinical genomic reporting and clinical trial optimization that seamlessly integrates into clinical workflows to better enable accurate decision-making for patient treatment. Visit www.genomoncology.com .

Media Contact

GenomOncology

marketing@genomoncology.com

www.genomoncology.com

The PacBio HiFi WGS pipeline referenced in this release is a research use only (RUO) assay and is not intended for use in diagnostic procedures.