X-energy to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 13, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XE) (“X-energy” or the “Company”), a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology and manufacturer of nuclear fuels, today announced it plans to report second quarter 2026 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, August 13, 2026. A press release will be issued before markets open.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website by visiting https://investors.x-energy.com, along with the Company’s presentation materials.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least one year following the event.

About X-energy

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors (“SMR”) and fuel technology developed to establish a new standard in clean, safe, reliable energy. X-energy's intrinsically safe Xe-100 high-temperature gas-cooled reactor and TRISO-X particle fuel expand applications for nuclear technology, with commercial projects across grid, industrial, and AI. Together, X-energy's technology drives enhanced safety, lower cost, faster construction timelines, and scalable deployment when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear. For more information, visit X-energy.com or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Disclosure Information

Investors and others should note X-energy communicates with its investors and the public using its website, Investor Relations page and social media accounts (X or LinkedIn) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Patricia Gil

+1 301.558.3040

investors@x-energy.com

Media

Robert McEntyre

+1 240.673.6565

media@x-energy.com