Zaya Younan Introduces Younan Wine Estates & Spirits, A New French Luxury Wine & Spirits House Built on More Than 500 Years of Heritage

Los Angeles, CA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Younan Wine Estates & Spirits today announced its global expansion, unveiling a luxury French wine and spirits house built upon centuries of heritage, uncompromising craftsmanship, and a long-term vision to create one of the world's premier luxury portfolios.

Today, the company produces an award-winning portfolio of French wines and spirits that includes Grand Cru red, white, and rosé wines, premium Cognac, award-winning French vodka, gin, and whisky. Over the past 24 months, its products have earned international recognition from many of the world's most respected wine critics and international spirits competitions, establishing Younan Wine Estates & Spirits as one of the most exciting emerging names in luxury French wines and spirits.

Founded by entrepreneur, luxury brand creator, and philanthropist Zaya Younan, the company represents the culmination of more than a decade of strategic investment dedicated to preserving some of France's most treasured winemaking traditions while creating an exceptional collection of luxury wines and spirits for the global market.

At the heart of the company are three historic vineyards in the prestigious Saint-Émilion Grand Cru appellation, representing more than 500 years of Bordeaux winemaking heritage. Rather than simply acquiring vineyards, Younan embarked on an ambitious mission to restore and elevate these remarkable estates through significant investment in vineyard revitalization, state-of-the-art cellar operations, modern winemaking technology, and the expertise of some of France's most accomplished French winemakers.

The results have been extraordinary.

Over the past 24 months, Younan Wine Estates & Spirits has earned international recognition from many of the wine industry's most respected critics and publications. Its wines have received multiple 97-point ratings, Best in Show honors, and outstanding reviews from Decanter, Forbes, Vinous, James Suckling, Jancis Robinson, Wine Enthusiast, Falstaff, Vert de Vin, and Guide Hachette. The company's premium French vodka has also earned Double Gold recognition in international competition, demonstrating the same uncompromising commitment to excellence across both wines and spirits.

Today, Younan Wine Estates & Spirits offers one of the industry's most comprehensive independently owned French luxury portfolios. Beyond its three Saint-Émilion Grand Cru vineyards, the company owns a Cognac house in the historic city of Cognac and produces an expanding collection of premium French spirits, including award-winning vodka, Cognac, gin, and whisky, in addition to Grand Cru red wines, Bordeaux white wines, and rosé wines. Every product is crafted in France under one unified philosophy of authenticity, craftsmanship, and uncompromising luxury.

Unlike many global beverage companies that have grown through decades of acquisitions, Younan Wine Estates & Spirits has been built under a single vision—creating a unified French luxury house where every bottle reflects the same standards of heritage, quality, and excellence.

Following successful development throughout Europe, the company is now accelerating its strategic expansion into the United States and other international luxury markets through carefully selected distribution partners who share its long-term vision for building an enduring global luxury brand.

Zaya Younan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Younan Wine Estates & Spirits, commented:

"More than a decade ago, I began a journey to build something far greater than a winery. My vision was to create a French luxury wine and spirits house that would preserve centuries of heritage while setting new standards for quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity. Acquiring three historic Saint-Émilion Grand Cru estates was only the beginning. We invested in exceptional vineyards, assembled some of France's finest winemakers and master distillers, embraced innovation without compromising tradition, and remained steadfast in our pursuit of excellence."

"The international recognition our wines and spirits have received—including multiple 97-point ratings, Best in Show honors, and prestigious industry awards—is a reflection of the extraordinary people behind every bottle. These achievements validate our belief that when exceptional terroir is matched with world-class talent, patience, and uncompromising standards, remarkable things happen."

"Our ambition extends well beyond wine. We have created a French luxury portfolio that includes three Saint-Émilion Grand Cru estates, a Cognac house in Cognac, and an expanding collection of premium French spirits, including award-winning vodka, Cognac, gin, and whisky. Every bottle reflects our unwavering commitment to authenticity, elegance, and excellence."

"The world's greatest luxury houses were not built overnight—they were built through vision, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to quality. We have spent more than a decade laying that foundation, and today we begin an exciting new chapter. Our mission is not only to produce exceptional wines and spirits, but to build a globally respected French luxury house that will endure for generations while sharing the richness of French craftsmanship with consumers around the world."

About Younan Wine Estates & Spirits

Younan Wine Estates & Spirits is a French luxury wine and spirits company founded by entrepreneur Zaya Younan. The company owns three historic vineyards in the prestigious Saint-Émilion Grand Cru appellation and a Cognac house in Cognac, France. Its growing portfolio includes Grand Cru red wines, Bordeaux white wines, rosé wines, premium Cognac, award-winning French vodka, gin, and French whisky, all crafted in France with an uncompromising commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship, and excellence. Through significant long-term investment and a dedication to preserving French heritage while embracing innovation, Younan Wine Estates & Spirits continues to establish itself as one of the luxury wine and spirits industry's most exciting emerging companies. The Younan Wines & Spirits can be purchased globally through select luxury retailers, with worldwide online shipping being available at https://frenchconnectionwinespirits.com.

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