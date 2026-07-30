Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Alerts BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) Investors to a Securities Class Action Deadline on August 7, 2026

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTGO) on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or acquired: (a) BitGo Class A common stock in and/or traceable to BitGo’s January 22, 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”); and/or (b) BitGo securities between January 22, 2026 and May 13, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

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If you are an investor in BitGo and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than August 7, 2026 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

On or around January 22, 2026, BitGo conducted its IPO, selling 11,821,595 shares of Class A common stock at the offering price of $18 per share.

On March 26, 2026, BitGo issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The Company reported a net loss of $14.8 million for 2025, compared to $156.6 million in net income for 2024, a quarterly margin of 0.21% in its Digital Asset Sales segment, compared to a quarterly margin of 0.47% in the prior year. BitGo stated that the change in its annual net loss was “materially driven by declines in digital asset prices impacting the Company’s Bitcoin treasury.”

Following this news, the price of BitGo stock fell $1.43 per share, over 15.71%, to close at $7.67 per share on March 27, 2026.

Then, on May 13, 2026, BitGo issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2026 financial results. The Company reported a net loss of $60.7 million, compared to a net loss of $25.7 million in the same quarter one year earlier, stating that its quarterly net loss “was primarily driven by non-cash mark-to-market impacts related to the Company’s Bitcoin treasury, as well as elevated IPO-related stock-based compensation expense.”.

Following this news, the price of BitGo stock fell $2.05 per share, over 17.2%, to close at $9.86 per share on May 14, 2026.

The complaint alleges, among other things, that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Defendants understated the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to Company’s business and financial performance; (ii) consequently, Defendants’ statements regarding, inter alia, BitGo’s financial performance and business prospects lacked a reasonable basis; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

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For decades, Kaplan Fox has represented public pension funds, institutional investors, businesses, and individuals in high-stakes litigation. Through its successful advocacy and precedent-setting victories, the firm has helped shape important areas of securities and corporate law while advancing accountability and protecting investor interests.

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If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

CONTACT:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1501

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

lking@kaplanfox.com

Contacting or submitting information to Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP does not create an attorney-client relationship, nor an obligation on the part of Kaplan Fox to retain you as a client.

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