Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Alerts Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) Investors to a Securities Class Action Deadline on August 4, 2026

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra Mobility” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRRM) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Verra Mobility common stock between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

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If you are an investor in Verra Mobility and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than August 4, 2026 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

On May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility issued a press release disclosing that the Company had received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group regarding its contract, which becomes effective in September 2026. Verra Mobility further disclosed that it “expects the termination to reduce Commercial Services’ 2026 annualized revenue by approximately $135 million to $145 million and 2026 annualized segment profit by approximately $120 million to $125 million, before taking into account expected cost reduction initiatives.” Verra also lowered its full year 2026 financial outlook.

Following this news, Verra Mobility’s stock price fell $9.23 per share, or 70.6%, to close at $3.85 per share on May 27, 2026.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Verra Mobility’s relationship with Avis Budget Group.

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Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is a nationally recognized law firm focused on complex litigation, with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Jersey. Founded in 1956, the firm has spent more than 50 years prosecuting securities, antitrust, and consumer protection actions in federal and state courts nationwide, recovering more than $10 billion for clients and the classes it has represented.

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For decades, Kaplan Fox has represented public pension funds, institutional investors, businesses, and individuals in high-stakes litigation. Through its successful advocacy and precedent-setting victories, the firm has helped shape important areas of securities and corporate law while advancing accountability and protecting investor interests.

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If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

CONTACT:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1501

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

lking@kaplanfox.com

Contacting or submitting information to Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP does not create an attorney-client relationship, nor an obligation on the part of Kaplan Fox to retain you as a client.

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