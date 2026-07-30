Pritzker Military Foundation Invests in the Future by Honoring the Past at the U.S. Army War College

Chicago, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pritzker Military Foundation, founded by Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker (Retired), has committed $250,000 in support of the Army War College Foundation through a $125,000 gift and a matching challenge grant of up to $125,000 available through May 31, 2028. This investment will help fund the construction of the U.S. Army War College Alumni Hall and Park at Carlisle Barracks, creating a welcoming gathering place that will serve students, alumni, faculty, families, and visitors while honoring the legacy and mission of the U.S. Army War College.

"The U.S. Army War College has educated generations of military leaders whose service has strengthened our nation,” said LTC Jennifer Pritzker USA (RET). “The Alumni Hall and Park will preserve that legacy while providing a place where students, graduates, families, and visitors can gather to reflect, learn, and connect. We are honored to support this important project and hope our matching challenge grant inspires others to invest in a lasting tribute to the Army War College and those who have served."

The Army War College Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the mission of the U.S. Army War College by inspiring philanthropy, strengthening alumni engagement, and supporting initiatives that enhance the education of current and future strategic leaders. Through private charitable support, the Foundation funds programs, facilities, scholarships, and special projects that preserve the College's distinguished heritage while investing in its continued excellence. Working in partnership with the U.S. Army War College, the Foundation helps ensure the institution remains a world-class center for developing leaders equipped to address the nation's most complex security challenges.

Designed to honor the Army War College graduates, the facility will permanently display every graduating class plaque along with the 16 unique stained-glass windows presented by graduating classes over several decades. Construction began in April 2026 and is scheduled for completion in September 2027.

“News this spring of the approval of Pritzker Military Foundation’s grant, to include the challenge grant, came as we were starting construction of our project, and it couldn’t have been more welcome,” said Army War College Foundation President and CEO, Ruth Collins, COL, U.S. Army, Ret. “The U.S. Army War College Alumni Hall and Park will honor the legacy of Army War College graduates and we are truly grateful to the Pritzker Military Foundation for providing the perfect partnership for this special military project.”

Pritzker Military Foundation is a private foundation that accepts applications by invitation only. There is no open application period.

About Pritzker Military Foundation

Pritzker Military Foundation seeks to support the work of nonprofit organizations—to preserve American military history, restore historic military artifacts and make them accessible to the public, and provide services and essential resources to active-duty military, veterans and families of service members in all branches of the United States Armed Forces. To learn more, visit www.pritzkermilitaryfoundation.org.

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