HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Ongoing Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of HDFC Bank Limited (“HDFC Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HDB) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN HDFC BANK LIMITED (HDB), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On May 27, 2026, the Indian Express newspaper reported that HDFC Bank had made payments of approximately ₹450M rupees ($4.7 million USD) to the road development corporation of the western state of Maharashtra to draw large deposits, disguising the payments ⁠as marketing spends to incentivize the department to make the deposits, noting that the Company’s CEO was aware of the payments.

On this news, HDFC Bank’s stock price fell $1.02, or 4.1%, to close at $23.78 per share on May 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased HDFC Bank securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com