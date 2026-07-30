Securities Fraud Investigation Into HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of HDFC Bank Limited (“HDFC Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HDB) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON HDFC BANK LIMITED (HDB), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On May 27, 2026, the Indian Express newspaper reported that HDFC Bank had made payments of approximately ₹450M rupees ($4.7 million USD) to the road development corporation of the western state of Maharashtra to draw large deposits, disguising the payments ⁠as marketing spends to incentivize the department to make the deposits, noting that the Company’s CEO was aware of the payments.

On this news, HDFC Bank’s stock price fell $1.02, or 4.1%, to close at $23.78 per share on May 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased HDFC Bank securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

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Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com