Huntsville Culinary Month + Restaurant Week Launches August 1

Huntsville, Alabama, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROMOTIONAL TOOLKIT

(Huntsville, AL) – Throughout August, you are cordially invited to join our month-long celebration of the diverse cuisines and talents that feed the Rocket City. Culinary Month’s “main course” is Huntsville Restaurant Week, which extends ten tasty days, from August 14-23. Enjoy exclusive menus and take advantage of special offers from dozens of restaurateurs.

Now in its 15th year, Huntsville Culinary Month + Restaurant Week is an annual celebration of the Huntsville/Madison County culinary scene. The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau established the event in 2012 to promote and create additional business for area restaurants. The event has grown so much that in 2022, Culinary Month was established to celebrate our diverse food and beverage offerings throughout August.

Highlights include:

New for 2026: Food Truck Fridays @The Visitor Center Every Friday in August, The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center® will host food trucks for both breakfast and lunch. See the weekly Food Truck schedule at HuntsvilleRestaurantWeek.org.

Rocket City Dish Pass: Sign up for the free 2026 Rocket City Dish Pass and check in at participating restaurants for your chance to win prizes. The free pass provides easy access to all specials and culinary events offered during Huntsville Restaurant Week. Go to HuntsvilleRestaurantWeek.org to sign up.

Be Social and Win: Watch for opportunities on our social media channels (Facebook and Instagram) to win gift cards to participating restaurants. Be sure to use #DineHSV when sharing your dining experiences.

Jennifer Moore, President/CEO of the CVB, said, “Huntsville, Madison, and Madison County culinary masterminds - a community of bakers, chefs, brewers, and mixologists – have placed Rocket City on the map as a foodie destination. The local food and beverage prowess satisfies patrons with flavors for virtually every palate.”

“Each year, the variety within our dining scene grows, and it is exciting to celebrate,” said Pam Williams, who spearheads Culinary Month for the CVB. “Being home to Redstone, Marshall Space Flight Center, and scores of international companies attracts new residents who bring their culinary influences with them. This is reflected in the ever-growing variety of options. We encourage everyone to savor the flavors of the local cuisine and take advantage of Culinary Month special events throughout August.” Gather your fellow foodies and explore the tastier side of the Rocket City.

For full details, visit HuntsvilleRestaurantWeek.org.

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