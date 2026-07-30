Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. to Migrate ETF units of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund to the CSE

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (“Caldwell”) announced today its intention to change the listing venue for the exchange-traded units (the “ETF Units”) of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (TSX: UDA) (the “Fund”) from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The ETF Units of the Fund trade on the TSX under the ticker symbol UDA.

Caldwell has determined that the migration of the ETF Units of the Fund to the CSE is in the best interests of the Fund. Caldwell has received conditional approval from the CSE to list the ETF Units of the Fund on the CSE.

Caldwell anticipates that the ETF Units of the Fund will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX at the close of business on Thursday, August 13, 2026 and listed on the CSE on Friday, August 14, 2026.

No securityholder approval is necessary for the delisting of the ETF Units of the Fund from the TSX since an alternative acceptable market, being the CSE, will exist following the delisting.

About Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Established in 1990, and founded by Thomas S. Caldwell C.M., Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. provides investment management services to pooled and mutual funds. Caldwell has established and maintained its reputation for excellence in the investment management industry, providing innovative investment solutions to meet the requirements of individual and institutional investors.

For further information, please visit our website at www.caldwellinvestment.com or contact us at 416-593-1798 or 1-800-256-2441.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.