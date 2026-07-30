Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Replimune Group Inc. on Behalf of Replimune Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Replimune (REPL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Replimune and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Replimune Group Inc. (“Replimune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REPL) on behalf of Replimune stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Replimune has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On July 28, 2026, the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released briefing documents related to Replimune's lead trial for its drug vusolimogene oderparepvec, or RP1, for skin cancer. The briefing documents state the FDA has deemed the single-arm mid-stage study submitted by Replimune to support the approval of the drug as "not interpretable." The assessment used in the study "confounds interpretation of the reported efficacy results and limits FDA's ability to verify the reported results," the FDA reviewers said. Following this news, Replimune's stock price dropped $3.27, or 37.89% in intraday trading on July 28, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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