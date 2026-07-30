GigaromAI Launches No-Code Agentic AI Trading Platform, Bringing Institutional-Grade Automation to Individual Investors

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaromAI today announced the launch of its agentic AI trading platform, a no-code system designed to give individual investors and institutions access to automated, rules-based trading across multiple asset classes without requiring any coding or complex technical setup.

The platform arrives at a moment when demand for accessible, disciplined trading tools is rising sharply, as more investors look to reduce emotional decision-making and inconsistent execution in fast-moving markets. GigaromAI's answer is a suite of pre-built quantitative strategies, each engineered for different market conditions and risk tolerances, that can be deployed and monitored automatically.

A New Standard for Automated Investing

At the core of GigaromAI's offering is a combination of quantitative trading models, automated execution, and integrated risk management, all operating across multiple financial markets, including equities and futures. Rather than requiring users to build or code their own systems, the platform allows them to select a strategy aligned with their goals and let the system handle execution and monitoring.

The company describes this launch as part of a longer-term strategy. GigaromAI says its ongoing investment in platform security and operational infrastructure reflects a sustained commitment to building dependable, AI-powered trading technology that can serve both individual traders and institutional clients over time.

What the Platform Offers

GigaromAI's launch introduces a set of capabilities aimed at improving both performance consistency and platform reliability:

● Enhanced portfolio-level risk management, including improved position sizing and exposure controls designed to help manage risk across an entire portfolio rather than trade by trade.

● Expanded security measures, including strengthened encryption standards, multi-factor authentication, and continuous platform monitoring to help protect user accounts and data.

● Improved automated execution, built to deliver more consistent strategy implementation as market conditions shift.

● Additional system monitoring and operational safeguards, intended to strengthen platform resilience and reliability over time.

Together, these features are designed to give users a structured, technology-driven way to participate in the markets, without needing to write code, build custom infrastructure, or actively manage trades themselves.

About GigaromAI

GigaromAI is a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform built for individuals and organizations seeking automated participation in financial markets without technical complexity. The platform combines quantitative modeling, real-time automated execution, and integrated risk management across multiple asset classes. By automating strategy execution and market monitoring, GigaromAI aims to give investors a disciplined, technology-driven approach to modern investing.

Media Contact

Company name: Gigaro LTD

Support Email: hello@gigarom.app

Website: www.gigarom.com

Trading and investing involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Automated strategies and algorithmic trading systems do not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Past performance of any strategy is not indicative of future results. Investors should carefully consider their financial situation and risk tolerance, and consult a licensed financial advisor, before using any automated trading platform.