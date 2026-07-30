Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alight, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Alight (ALIT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in Alight and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Alight on March 16, 2026 with a Class Period from November 12, 2024, to February 18, 2026. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Alight have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Alight’s prospects under its new CEO, defendant Guilmette, the Company’s “commitment to a consistent return of capital,” its projected capability to moderate the decline of Alight’s project revenue growth rate, and the Company’s overall ability to meet projected revenue and margin targets.



Plaintiff alleged that defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Alight’s growth potential and financial stability; notably, that the Company was not truly equipped to execute on its claimed potential and could not maintain its promised dividend as a result. Rather, Alight would require significantly higher compensation and incentive expenses to achieve the projections put forth by management. Throughout the class period, defendants announced disappointing results, reduced projections, and multiple goodwill impairments all while remaining confident in their ability to execute, drive growth, and continue to provide a dividend to their shareholders. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Alight’s securities at artificially inflated prices.



The complaint continued that on February 19, 2026, Alight announced a significant earnings shortfall against its prior guidance, alongside further shortfalls for bookings and project revenue growth. Alight’s new management noted the Company failed to “meet our internal financial targets and new bookings and renewals did not meet our expectations, leading us to miss our forecast to the market.” They pointed the blame significantly on the Individual Defendants’ execution and highlighted the new administration would bring “a change in the execution of the company” in order to “driv[e] operational excellence.” The new management further cancelled the dividend, noting there are “more efficient capital allocation activities,” and triggered an earnings shortfall due to “an increase in compensation expense” in order to “promot[e] service quality,” and overall improve sales execution. On this news, the price of Alight’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $1.31 per share on February 18, 2026, to $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026, a decline of nearly 38% in the span of one day. Notably, the stock had now fallen approximately $6.85, or nearly 90% over the course of the class period.



Next Steps:

If you are a long-term stockholder of Alight, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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