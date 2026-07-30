Shinhan Bank Selects StoneX Payments as Strategic Cross-Border Payments Partner

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that its Payments Division (“StoneX Payments”) has entered a strategic partnership with Shinhan Bank, one of South Korea’s oldest and most systemically significant financial institutions. Under the agreement, Shinhan Bank will integrate with StoneX Payments’ streamlined solution to offer its clients comprehensive cross-border payment and foreign exchange services combining institutional-grade execution, deep emerging-market expertise, and transparent, competitive pricing across more than 140 currencies and 180 countries.

With approximately 29 million customers and a global franchise spanning retail, corporate, and institutional banking, Shinhan Bank is a cornerstone of South Korea’s financial system. The partnership grants Shinhan access to StoneX Payments’ proprietary platform and network of more than 385 banks worldwide, purpose-built for high-volume, high-complexity cross-border flows. Unlike conventional consumer remittance solutions, StoneX Payments delivers the full breadth of an institutional payment infrastructure spanning FX, local currency settlement, last-mile delivery in frontier markets, and real-time transaction transparency embedded seamlessly within Shinhan’s existing banking environment.

The collaboration builds on StoneX’s growing footprint in South Korea and the broader Asia-Pacific region, where demand for efficient access to Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African payment corridors is accelerating. Shinhan Bank’s clients, including global importers & exporters, multinational corporations, and non-profit organization, will benefit from reduced transaction costs, faster settlement times, and access to thinly traded currency corridors that have historically required multiple intermediaries to navigate.

“StoneX Payments offers something genuinely different: the depth of a comprehensive and time-tested global infrastructure combined with the technology and agility our clients’ demand,” a senior Shinhan Bank spokesperson stated. “This partnership positions Shinhan Bank at the forefront of next-generation cross-border financial services, enabling us to serve our customers wherever they operate in the world — including markets where access has previously been unreliable or cost-prohibitive,”

“It is an honour to celebrate our 20th year of StoneX in Asia with this pivotal partnership,” said Thiago Vieira, Global Head of StoneX Payments. “Shinhan Bank is a landmark institution, and this new venture reflects our steadfast commitment to Asia as a strategic growth market. Our platform was built for exactly this: providing major financial institutions with an institutional-grade payments infrastructure they can trust with their most complex international payment flows. As we execute our Asia expansion strategy, powering Shinhan's global ambitions is precisely the kind of partnership that demonstrates what StoneX Payments offers to the world's leading banks.”

The partnership is effective immediately. Full integration is expected to be completed in phases, with Shinhan Bank customers gaining access to an expanding suite of StoneX Payments capabilities and currencies over the coming months.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Media inquiries:

Dana Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications

media@stonex.com

+1 (646) 984-1967

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