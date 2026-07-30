[Latest] Global Investment Casting Market Size/Share Worth USD 32.30 Billion by 2035 at a 5.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Investment Casting Market Size, Trends and Insights By Process Type (Silica Sol Process, Colloidal Silica-Based Molds, High-Precision Aerospace-Grade Castings, Aerospace & Medical Device Applications, Sodium Silicate Process, Water Glass-Based Molds, General Industrial Applications, Cost-Optimized Production, Other Processes, Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (TEOS) Process, Shell Mold Investment Casting, Vacuum-Assisted Investment Casting), By Material Type (Ferrous Metals, Cast Iron, Carbon Steel Castings, Low-Alloy Steel Castings, Stainless Steel Castings, Non-Ferrous Metals, Aluminum Alloys, Titanium & Titanium Alloys, Cobalt-Chrome Alloys, Nickel-Based Superalloys, Copper Alloys, Magnesium Alloys), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Aircraft Engine Components, Airframe Structural Components, Helicopter Components, Military Missile Components, Space Systems, Industrial Gas Turbines, Power Generation Turbines, Combined Cycle Systems, Cogeneration Systems, Automotive, Engine Components, Transmission Components, Turbocharger Components, Suspension & Chassis Components, Medical Devices, Surgical Instruments, Orthopedic Implants, Dental Components, Diagnostic Equipment, Energy & Power Generation, Fossil Fuel Power Plant Components, Renewable Energy Systems (Wind, Solar), Hydroelectric Equipment, Industrial Machinery, Pump & Compressor Components, Valve Bodies & Assemblies, Bearing Housings, Gearbox Components, Oil & Gas, Downhole Equipment, Subsea Components, Processing Equipment, Food & Beverages and Other Applications), By End User (Aerospace OEM & Tier-1 Suppliers, Automotive OEM & Tier-1 Suppliers, Medical Device Manufacturers, Energy & Power Generation Companies, Industrial Equipment Manufacturers, Oil & Gas Operators & Equipment Suppliers, Other End Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Investment Casting Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 19.10 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 20.40 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 32.30 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.4% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Investment Casting Market Revenue and Trends

Investment casting is a precision manufacturing method that involves making wax patterns and ceramic molds to create highly complex and accurate metal pieces of work that have an exceptional surface finish and detail. The process is extensively applied to ferrous and non-ferrous alloys in various applications such as the aerospace, automotive, medical device, industrial gas turbine and defense industries that demand close tolerances and high mechanical properties.

The global investment casting market is seeing steady growth owing to the demand for complex, high-performance cast parts for the medical and aerospace sector, growing production of industrial gas turbines, and advancing automation and ceramic shell casting technologies across the globe.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the investment casting market?

With the growth of the aerospace, medical, and industrial gas turbine markets across the globe, the demand for complex precision metal components as solutions to high-performance applications has increased. The industry reports consistent usage in the manufacturing of turbine blades, orthopedic implants, and structural parts where superior surface finish and dimensional accuracy are required. In the pursuit of performance, minimization and design complexity, manufacturers are looking for advanced investment casting solutions that meet modern engineering demands and ensure durability.

Technological innovations have enabled rapid prototyping using 3-dimensional (3D) printed patterns, better ceramic slurries, automated shell building, and better process simulation, which have led to better casting quality, shorter lead times and better material use. Factors such as increased attention on aerospace and defense modernization initiatives, rising demand for medical implants and orthopedic devices, increased access to precision casting in emerging markets and government and industry investment in high-value manufacturing industries in developed and emerging markets are also contributing.

(A free sample of the investment casting report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Investment Casting report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Of the products, aerospace investment casting dominated the investment casting market in 2025 due to its use in manufacturing high-temperature turbine blades, structural parts and complex engine components that offer high performance and tight tolerances.

The castings, which play a vital role in the manufacture of aircraft and engine components that demand high strength, high-temperature and high-efficiency properties together with light weight, are showing significant growth from innovations in superalloys and ceramic core technology, which are increasingly considered by aircraft and engine manufacturers and OEMs to be key to meeting performance, weight and durability requirements for modern aircraft and gas turbines.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales and Specialized casting suppliers have the most significant market share, providing the most important channels for custom pattern development, alloy selection, technical consulting, and high-precision production support. Organizations with precision, low to medium volume investment casting projects, and organizations that depend on the expertise of others for their design and certification, as well as reliable supply, will prefer to use these channels to help with their high-value, complex casting needs.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the investment casting market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the investment casting market forward?

What are the Investment Casting Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the investment casting market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Investment Casting market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

Well-developed aerospace and defense, medical device, and demand for precision components and foundry skills are expected to be responsible for making the North American investment casting market the largest in the world. They have been making the area extensive in research and development, good quality control, and also the use of advanced casting technology which has created a strong demand and market stability for the area.

In parallel, investment casting is projected to see the highest growth rate in the Asia Pacific region, backed by the rapid growth of aerospace manufacturing, a surge in medical device production, rising demand for industrial gas turbines, and investments in high-precision manufacturing. Local OEM growth, advanced manufacturing investment in the country, and growing export markets are two of the factors driving the uptake of investment casting solutions in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The market is expected to grow at a faster rate in Asia Pacific due to the increasing demand for complex and high-performance parts.

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Browse the full “Investment Casting Market Size, Trends and Insights By Process Type (Silica Sol Process, Colloidal Silica-Based Molds, High-Precision Aerospace-Grade Castings, Aerospace & Medical Device Applications, Sodium Silicate Process, Water Glass-Based Molds, General Industrial Applications, Cost-Optimized Production, Other Processes, Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (TEOS) Process, Shell Mold Investment Casting, Vacuum-Assisted Investment Casting), By Material Type (Ferrous Metals, Cast Iron, Carbon Steel Castings, Low-Alloy Steel Castings, Stainless Steel Castings, Non-Ferrous Metals, Aluminum Alloys, Titanium & Titanium Alloys, Cobalt-Chrome Alloys, Nickel-Based Superalloys, Copper Alloys, Magnesium Alloys), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Aircraft Engine Components, Airframe Structural Components, Helicopter Components, Military Missile Components, Space Systems, Industrial Gas Turbines, Power Generation Turbines, Combined Cycle Systems, Cogeneration Systems, Automotive, Engine Components, Transmission Components, Turbocharger Components, Suspension & Chassis Components, Medical Devices, Surgical Instruments, Orthopedic Implants, Dental Components, Diagnostic Equipment, Energy & Power Generation, Fossil Fuel Power Plant Components, Renewable Energy Systems (Wind, Solar), Hydroelectric Equipment, Industrial Machinery, Pump & Compressor Components, Valve Bodies & Assemblies, Bearing Housings, Gearbox Components, Oil & Gas, Downhole Equipment, Subsea Components, Processing Equipment, Food & Beverages and Other Applications), By End User (Aerospace OEM & Tier-1 Suppliers, Automotive OEM & Tier-1 Suppliers, Medical Device Manufacturers, Energy & Power Generation Companies, Industrial Equipment Manufacturers, Oil & Gas Operators & Equipment Suppliers, Other End Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/investment-casting-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 20.40 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 32.30 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 19.10 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.4% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Process Type, Material Type, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In 2025: Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) built upon its investment casting capacity with new investments in aerospace superalloys and complex structural parts, which enhances its supply capacity for next-generation aircraft and engine programs.

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List of the prominent players in the Investment Casting Market:

Precision Castparts Corporation

Alcoa Corporation

CIREX bv (Signicast Corporation)

Dongfeng Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd.

Impro Precision Industries

MetalTek International

Milwaukee Precision Casting

Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Wanguan

RLM Industries

Taizhou Xinyu Precision Casting Co. Ltd.

Zollern GmbH & Co. KG

Arconic Corporation

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Doncasters Group Ltd.

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Texmo Precision Castings

Barron Industries

Thompson Investment Casting

Others

The Investment Casting Market is segmented as follows:

By Process Type

Silica Sol Process Colloidal Silica-Based Molds High-Precision Aerospace-Grade Castings Aerospace & Medical Device Applications

Sodium Silicate Process Water Glass-Based Molds General Industrial Applications Cost-Optimized Production

Other Processes Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (TEOS) Process Shell Mold Investment Casting Vacuum-Assisted Investment Casting



By Material Type

Ferrous Metals Cast Iron Carbon Steel Castings Low-Alloy Steel Castings Stainless Steel Castings

Non-Ferrous Metals Aluminum Alloys Titanium & Titanium Alloys Cobalt-Chrome Alloys Nickel-Based Superalloys Copper Alloys Magnesium Alloys



By Application

Aerospace & Defense Aircraft Engine Components Airframe Structural Components Helicopter Components Military Missile Components Space Systems

Industrial Gas Turbines Power Generation Turbines Combined Cycle Systems Cogeneration Systems

Automotive Engine Components Transmission Components Turbocharger Components Suspension & Chassis Components

Medical Devices Surgical Instruments Orthopedic Implants Dental Components Diagnostic Equipment

Energy & Power Generation Fossil Fuel Power Plant Components Renewable Energy Systems (Wind, Solar) Hydroelectric Equipment

Industrial Machinery Pump & Compressor Components Valve Bodies & Assemblies Bearing Housings Gearbox Components

Oil & Gas Downhole Equipment Subsea Components Processing Equipment

Food & Beverages and Other Applications

By End User

Aerospace OEM & Tier-1 Suppliers

Automotive OEM & Tier-1 Suppliers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Energy & Power Generation Companies

Industrial Equipment Manufacturers

Oil & Gas Operators & Equipment Suppliers

Other End Users

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Investment Casting Market Research/Analysis Report contains answers to the following questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Investment Casting Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Investment Casting Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Investment Casting Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Investment Casting Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Investment Casting Market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Investment Casting Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Investment Casting market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the investment casting industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Investment Casting Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Investment Casting Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Investment Casting Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/investment-casting-market/

Reasons to Purchase Investment Casting Market Report

The Investment Casting Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Investment Casting The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Investment Casting Market Analysis by Geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Investment Casting Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global investment casting market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide investment casting market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Investment Casting market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the investment casting market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Investment The casting market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the investment casting industry.

Managers in the Investment The casting sector is interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide investment casting market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Investment Casting products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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