Tampa Contractor Publishes Real Invoice Data on What HVAC and Plumbing Repairs Actually Cost in Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Home Therapist Cooling, Heating & Plumbing has released the 2026 Tampa Bay HVAC and Plumbing Cost Report, an analysis of 2,523 completed jobs representing $4.1 million in customer-paid work across 135 Tampa Bay zip codes between May 2024 and April 2026.

Unlike national cost estimators, every figure in the report comes from work actually invoiced and paid in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. The median Tampa Bay repair ticket across all HVAC and plumbing work was $493.

On the cooling side:

AC capacitor replacement ran a median of $269 across 93 jobs, with the middle half falling between $242 and $286

AC tune-up and maintenance ran a median of $248 across 385 jobs, the most common service in the dataset

AC condenser fan motor replacement ran a median of $737, ranging from $499 to $1,464

AC compressor replacement ran a median of $2,312, ranging from $459 to $5,748

Thermostat installation ran a median of $349

Full heat pump installation ran a median of $4,493

Ductwork repair carried the highest median in the dataset at $6,260

On the plumbing side:

Drain cleaning ran a median of $299 across 62 jobs

Toilet repair and installation ran a median of $354

Faucet installation and repair ran a median of $363

Tank water heater replacement ran a median of $849

Water heater repair ran a median of $1,510, with the widest spread of any plumbing service at $253 to $1,791 across the middle half of jobs

The report also found that pricing on the most common failure has stayed close to flat for three years. AC capacitor replacement carried a $269 median in 2024, $260 in 2025 and $279 in 2026, despite broader equipment cost inflation across the industry.

"Homeowners here are quoted numbers with no way to tell whether they are normal for Tampa," said Richard Morales, owner of Home Therapist. "We had two years of our own completed invoices sitting in the system, so we published them. If a neighbor gets a quote that is triple what the middle of the market looks like, they should be able to look that up in about ten seconds."

The widest ranges in the data cluster around parts that fail gradually rather than all at once. Compressor replacement spanned $459 to $5,748, a gap the report attributes largely to whether the underlying failure was caught before it took the rest of the system with it. Water heater repair showed a similar pattern.

"The spread is the story," Morales said. "Two houses on the same street can pay five times different for what sounds like the same repair, and most of that difference was decided months earlier."

Methodology: figures represent median customer-paid invoice totals for completed jobs between May 2024 and April 2026 across Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Each service line reports its job count so readers can weigh sample size, and ranges reflect the actual lowest and highest invoices recorded rather than estimates. No national averages, manufacturer list pricing or projected costs were used.

The full report, including per-service medians, interquartile ranges and job counts, is available at https://callhometherapist.com/tampa-bay-2026-hvac-plumbing-cost-report/

About Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing

Home Therapist is a family-owned and operated HVAC and Plumbing company proudly serving the Tampa Bay area. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, our team of expert technicians provides a comprehensive range of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services to both residential and commercial clients. Drawing on decades of combined experience, Home Therapist has built a reputation for providing personalized and reliable HVAC and Plumbing solutions. Our certified professionals are dedicated to delivering top-notch service, ensuring that each customer's unique needs are met, and their homes or businesses remain comfortable year-round.

Press Inquiries

Richard Morales

service@callhometherapist.com

8133432212

https://callhometherapist.com/

1408 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33612